Almanac - Tuesday August 13, 2024
Today is Tuesday, the 13th of August of 2024,
August 13 is the 226th day of the year
140 days remain until the end of the year.
40 days until autumn begins
And it’s 84 days (83 days 18 hours) until Election Day
The sun rose this morning at 6:24:23 am
and sun will set this evening at 8:03:32 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 39 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:13:57 pm.
The first low tide will be at 12:21 am at 1.18 feet
The first high tide will be at 7:37 am at 3.78 feet
The next low tide at 11:11 am at 3.38 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 5:37 pm at 5.75 feet
Today is….
International Left-Handers Day
Today is also….
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Central African Republic from France in 1960.
Women's Day, commemorates the enaction of Tunisian Code of Personal Status in 1956. (Tunisia)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1814 – Anders Jonas Ångström, Swedish physicist and astronomer (d. 1874)
1818 – Lucy Stone, American abolitionist and suffragist (d. 1893)
1860 – Annie Oakley, American target shooter (d. 1926)
1879 – John Ireland, English composer and educator (d. 1962)
1895 – Bert Lahr, American actor (d. 1967)
1899 – Alfred Hitchcock, English-American director and producer (d. 1980)
1921 – Jimmy McCracklin, American blues/R&B singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2012)
1926 – Fidel Castro, Cuban lawyer and politician, ex-President of Cuba (d. 2016)
1928 – John Tidmarsh, English journalist and radio host (d. 2019)
1929 – Pat Harrington, Jr., American actor (d. 2016)
1930 – Don Ho, American singer and ukulele player (d. 2007)
1933 – Joycelyn Elders, American admiral and physician, 15th Surgeon General of the United States
1946 – Janet Yellen, American economist, 78th United States secretary of the treasury
1948 – Kathleen Battle, American operatic soprano
1951 – Dan Fogelberg, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2007)
1952 – Dave Carter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2002)
1959 – Danny Bonaduce, American actor and wrestler
1963 – Valerie Plame, American CIA agent and author
1982 – Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Governor of Arkansas, American political consultant and press secretary
….and on this day in history…..
1624 – The French king Louis XIII appoints Cardinal Richelieu as prime minister.
1724 – Johann Sebastian Bach leads the first performance of Nimm von uns, Herr, du treuer Gott, BWV 101, a chorale cantata on a famous tune.
1889 – William Gray of Hartford, Connecticut is granted United States Patent Number 408,709 for "Coin-controlled apparatus for telephones."
1918 – Women enlist in the United States Marine Corps for the first time. Opha May Johnson is the first woman to enlist.
1961 – Cold War: East Germany closes the border between the eastern and western sectors of Berlin to thwart its inhabitants' attempts to escape to the West, and construction of the Berlin Wall is started. The day is known as Barbed Wire Sunday.
2020 – Israel–United Arab Emirates relations are formally established.