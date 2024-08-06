Almanac - Tuesday August 6, 2024

Today Tuesday, 6th of August of 2024

August 6 is the 219th day of the year

147 days remain until the end of the year.

47 days until autumn begins

91 days (90 days 17 hours) until Election Day Tuesday November 5, 2024

The sun rose this morning at 6:18:21 am

and the sun sets this evening at 8:11:53 pm

Today we will have 13 hours and 53 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:07 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:47 am at -0.15 feet

The first high tide was at 1:37 pm at 5.13 feet

The next low tide will be at 6:54 pm at 2.48 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:26 pm

And the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:32 am at 5.63 feet

The Moon is currently 4.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Monday the 12th of August of 2024 at 8:19 am

Today is….

National Social Engineering Day

Balloons to Heaven Day

Corporate Baby Name Day

Farmworker Appreciation Day

Hiroshima Day

National Fresh Breath Day

National Gossip Day

National Night Out

National Root Beer Float Day

Wiggle Your Toes Day

Today is also….

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's Accession Day in the United Arab Emirates

Independence Day in Bolivia, celebrating the independence of Bolivia from Spain in 1825.

Independence Day in Jamaica, celebrating the independence of Jamaica from the United Kingdom in 1962.

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony in Hiroshima, Japan

Russian Railway Troops Day in Russia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1180 – Emperor Go-Toba of Japan (d. 1239)

1809 – Alfred, Lord Tennyson, English poet (d. 1892)

1881 – Louella Parsons, American journalist (d. 1972)

1901 – Dutch Schultz, American gangster (d. 1935)

1911 – Lucille Ball, American actress, television producer and businesswoman (d. 1989)

1916 – Richard Hofstadter, American historian and academic (d. 1970)

1917 – Robert Mitchum, American actor (d. 1997)

1926 – Norman Wexler, American screenwriter (d. 1999)

1928 – Andy Warhol, American painter, photographer and film director (d. 1987)

1930 – Abbey Lincoln, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2010)

1937 – Baden Powell de Aquino, Brazilian guitarist and composer (d. 2000)

1937 – Charlie Haden, American bassist and composer (d. 2014)

1938 – Peter Bonerz, American actor and director

1962 – Michelle Yeoh, Malaysian-Hong Kong actress and producer

1963 – Kevin Mitnick, American computer security consultant, author, and convicted hacker (d. 2023

1970 – M. Night Shyamalan, Indian-American director, producer, and screenwriter

1990 – JonBenét Ramsey, American child beauty queen and victim of prominent unsolved murder case (d. 1996)

….and on this day in history….

1787 – Sixty proof sheets of the Constitution of the United States are delivered to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1861 – Britain imposes the Lagos Treaty of Cession to suppress slavery in what is now Nigeria.

1926 – Gertrude Ederle becomes the first woman to swim across the English Channel.

1926 – First public screening using the Vitaphone process

1942 – Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands becomes the first reigning queen to address a joint session of the United States Congress.

1944 – The Warsaw Uprising occurs on August 1.

1956 – After going bankrupt in 1955, the American broadcaster DuMont Television Network makes its final broadcast, a boxing match from St. Nicholas Arena in New York in the Boxing from St. Nicholas Arena series.

1960 – Cuban Revolution: Cuba nationalizes American and foreign-owned property in the nation.

1965 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law.

1991 – Tim Berners-Lee releases files describing his idea for the World Wide Web. WWW makes its first appearance as a publicly available service on the Internet.

1991 – Takako Doi, chair of the Social Democratic Party, becomes Japan's first female speaker of the House of Representatives.

1996 – NASA announces that the ALH 84001 meteorite, thought to originate from Mars, contains evidence of primitive life-forms