Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday August 2, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published August 2, 2024 at 7:18 AM PDT
Water Balloons
Frances Yeo
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Water Balloons

Today is Friday the 2nd of August of 2024,

August 2 is the 215th day of the year

151 days remain until the end of the year.

51 days until autumn begins

95 days until elections on November 5

The sun rose this morning at 6:14:55 am

and the sun sets this evening at 8:16:12 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and one minute of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:33 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.7°F.

The first low tide was at 4:27 am at -0.66 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:28 pm at 5.05 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:03 pm at 3.16 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:48 pm at 6.58 feet

The Moon is currently 4.0% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days Sunday the 4th of August of 2024 at 4:13 am

Today is….

Braham Pie Day

Dinosaurs Day

International Beer Day

National CAD Day

National Coloring Book Day

National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

World Four Leaf Clover Day

NATIONAL WATER BALLOON DAY

Today is also….

Day of Azerbaijani cinema

Our Lady of the Angels Day in Costa Rica

Paratroopers Day in Russia

Republic Day in North Macedonia

Roma Holocaust Memorial Day in Europe

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1260Kyawswa of Pagan, last ruler of the Pagan Kingdom (d. 1299)

1865Irving Babbitt, American academic and critic (d. 1933)

1870Marianne Weber, German sociologist and suffragist (d. 1954)

1897 – Max Weber, Swiss lawyer and politician (d. 1974)

1905 – Myrna Loy, American actress (d. 1993)

1911Ann Dvorak, American actress (d. 1979)

1923Shimon Peres, Polish-Israeli lawyer and politician, 9th President of Israel (d. 2016)

1924James Baldwin, American novelist, poet, and critic (d. 1987)

1924 – Carroll O'Connor, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2001)

1932 – Peter O'Toole, British-Irish actor and producer (d. 2013)

1935Hank Cochran, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2010)

1937 – Garth Hudson, Canadian keyboard player, songwriter, and producer

1939 – Wes Craven, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2015)

1942Isabel Allende, Chilean-American novelist, essayist, essayist

1944 – Naná Vasconcelos, Brazilian singer and berimbau player (d. 2016)

1953 – Butch Patrick, American actor

1955Caleb Carr, American historian and author (d. 2024)

1964 – Mary-Louise Parker, American actress

1984 – JD Vance, American politician

1992Charli XCX, English singer-songwriter

…and on this day in history….

1776 – The actual signing of the United States Declaration of Independence took place.

1790 – The first United States Census is conducted.

1869 – Japan's Edo society class system is abolished as part of the Meiji Restoration reforms.

1870Tower Subway, the world's first underground tube railway, opens in London, England, United Kingdom.

1873 – The Clay Street Hill Railroad begins operating the first cable car in San Francisco's famous cable car system.

1923 – Vice President Calvin Coolidge becomes U.S. President upon the death of President Warren G. Harding.

1937 – The Marihuana Tax Act of 1937 is passed in America, the effect of which is to render marijuana and all its by-products illegal.

1990Iraq invades Kuwait, eventually leading to the Gulf War.

