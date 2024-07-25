Almanac - Thursday July 25, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 25th of July of 2024,

July 25 is the 207th day of the year

159 days remain until the end of the year.

59 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:08:15 am

and sunset will be at 8:23:45 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 15 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:16:00 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.5°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:47 am at 5.78 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:22 am at -0.2 feet

The next high tide at 3:10 pm at 5.8 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:05 pm at 1.78 feet

The Moon is currently 78.6% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 27th of July of 2024 at 7:51 pm

Today is….

Culinarians Day

Feast of Saint James

Health and Happiness with Hypnosis Day

International Red Shoe Day

National Carousel or Merry-Go-Round Day

National Chili Dog Day

National Hire a Veteran Day

National Hot Fudge Sundae Day

National Intern Day

National Refreshment Day

National Shiraz Day

National Wine and Cheese Day

Thread the Needle Day

Today is also….

Guanacaste Day in Costa Rica

National Baha'i Day in Jamaica

National Day of Galicia in Galicia, Spain

Puerto Rico Constitution Day in Puerto Rico

Republic Day in Tunisia

International Afro-descendant Women's Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with….

1847 – Paul Langerhans, German pathologist, physiologist and biologist (d. 1888)

1848 – Arthur Balfour, Scottish-English lieutenant and politician, 33rd Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1930)

1857 – Frank J. Sprague, American naval officer and inventor (d. 1934)

1870 – Maxfield Parrish, American painter and illustrator (d. 1966)

1894 – Walter Brennan, American actor (d. 1974)

1896 – Josephine Tey, Scottish author and playwright (d. 1952)

1901–present

1905 – Elias Canetti, Bulgarian-Swiss novelist, playwright, and memoirist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1994)

1906 – Johnny Hodges, American saxophonist and clarinet player (d. 1970)

1915 – Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., American lieutenant and pilot (d. 1944)

1924 – Frank Church, American lawyer and politician (d. 1984

1930 – Annie Ross, Scottish-American singer and actress (d. 2020)

1935 – Adnan Khashoggi, Saudi Arabian businessman (d. 2017)

1941 – Emmett Till, African-American lynching and kidnapping victim (d. 1955)

1946 – Rita Marley, Cuban-Jamaican singer

1948 – Steve Goodman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1984)

….and on this day in history.…

1788 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart completes his Symphony No. 40 in G minor (K550).

1837 – The first commercial use of an electrical telegraph is successfully demonstrated in London by William Cooke and Charles Wheatstone.

1853 – Joaquin Murrieta, the famous Californio bandit known as the "Robin Hood of El Dorado", is killed.

1897 – American author Jack London embarks on a sailing trip to take part in the Klondike's gold rush, from which he wrote his first successful stories.

1908 – Ajinomoto is founded. Kikunae Ikeda of the Tokyo Imperial University discovers that a key ingredient in kombu soup stock is monosodium glutamate (MSG), and patents a process for manufacturing it.

1925 – Telegraph Agency of the Soviet Union (TASS) is established.

1942 – The Norwegian Manifesto calls for nonviolent resistance to the German occupation.

1965 – Bob Dylan goes electric at the Newport Folk Festival, signaling a major change in folk and rock music.

1978 – Birth of Louise Joy Brown, the first human to have been born after conception by in vitro fertilisation, or IVF.

1984 – Salyut 7 cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya becomes the first woman to perform a space walk.

2010 – WikiLeaks publishes classified documents about the War in Afghanistan, one of the largest leaks in U.S. military history

2019 – National extreme heat records set this day in the UK, Belgium, The Netherlands and Germany during the July 2019 European heat wave.