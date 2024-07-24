Almanac - Wednesday July 24, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 24th of July of 2024,

July 24 is the 206th day of the year

160 days remain until the end of the year.

60 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:07:27 am

and sunset will be at 8:24:34 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 17 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:16:00 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.2°F.

The first high tide was at 12:51 am at 6.33 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:41 am at -0.78 feet

The next high tide at 2:32 pm at 5.54 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:00 pm at 2.14 feet

The Moon is currently 87.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous Moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 27th of July of 2024 at 7:51 pm

Today is….

Amelia Earhart Day

Cousins Day

National Drive-Thru Day

National Tell an Old Joke Day

National Tequila Day

National Thermal Engineer Day

Today is also….

Carnival of Awussu in Tunisia

Children's Day in Vanuatu

Pioneer Day in Utah

Police Day in Poland

Simón Bolívar Day in Ecuador, Venezuela, Colombia, and Bolivia

Navy Day in Venezuela

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1783 – Simón Bolívar, Venezuelan commander and politician, second President of Venezuela (d. 1830)

1802 – Alexandre Dumas, French novelist and playwright (d. 1870)

1860 – Alphonse Mucha, Czech painter and illustrator (d. 1939)

1897 – Amelia Earhart, American pilot and author (d. 1937)

1900 – Zelda Fitzgerald, American author, visual artist and ballet dancer (d. 1948

1920 – Bella Abzug, American lawyer and politician (d. 1998)

1921 – Billy Taylor, American pianist and composer (d. 2010)

1935 – Pat Oliphant, Australian cartoonist

1935 – Mel Ramos, American painter, illustrator, and academic (d. 2018)

1936 – Ruth Buzzi, American actress and comedian

1946 – Gallagher, American comedian and actor (d. 2022)

1951 – Lynda Carter, American actress

1953 – Claire McCaskill, American lawyer and politician

1957 – Pam Tillis, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1964 – Barry Bonds, American baseball player

1968 – Kristin Chenoweth, American actress and singer

.…On this day in history….

1929 – The Kellogg–Briand Pact, renouncing war as an instrument of foreign policy, goes into effect (it is first signed in Paris on August 27, 1928, by most leading world powers).

1935 – The Dust Bowl heat wave reaches its peak, sending temperatures to 109 °F (43 °C) in Chicago and 104 °F (40 °C) in Milwaukee.

1959 – At the opening of the American National Exhibition in Moscow, U.S. Vice President Richard Nixon and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev have a "Kitchen Debate".

1967 – During an official state visit to Canada, French President Charles de Gaulle declares to a crowd of over 100,000 in Montreal: Vive le Québec libre! ("Long live free Quebec!"); the statement angered the Canadian government and many Anglophone Canadians.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11 splashes down safely in the Pacific Ocean.

1974 – Watergate scandal: The United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon did not have the authority to withhold subpoenaed White House tapes and they order him to surrender the tapes to the Watergate special prosecutor.

1987 – Hulda Crooks, at 91 years of age, climbed Mt. Fuji. Crooks became the oldest person to climb Japan's highest peak.

2019 – Boris Johnson becomes Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after defeating Jeremy Hunt in a leadership contest, succeeding Theresa May.