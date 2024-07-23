Almanac - Tuesday July 23, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 23rd of July of 2024

July 23 is the 205th day of the year

161 days remain until the end of the year

And 61 days until Autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:06:38 am

and sunset will be at 8:25:23 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 18 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:16:00 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.5°F.

The first low tide will be at 7:01 am at -1.15 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:56 pm at 5.31 feet

The next low tide will be at 7:00 pm at 2.48 feet

And the final high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:51 AM at 6.33 feet

The Moon is currently 94.1% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 27th of July of 2024 at 7:51 pm

Today is….

Gorgeous Grandma Day

Hot Enough For Ya Day

National Vanilla Ice Cream Day

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Day

Sprinkle Day

World Sjögren's Day

(an immune deficiency affecting the tear ducts and salivary glands)

Yada, Yada, Yada Day

Today is also….

Birthday of Haile Selassie in Rastafari

Children's Day in Indonesia

National Remembrance Day in Papua New Guinea

Renaissance Day in Oman

Revolution Day in Egypt

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…..

1888 – Raymond Chandler, American crime novelist and screenwriter (d. 1959)

1892 – Haile Selassie, Ethiopian emperor (d. 1975)

1920 Amália Rodrigues, Portuguese fado singer, born in Lisbon, Portugal (d. 1999)

1936 – Don Drysdale, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1993)

1940 – John Nichols, American novelist (d. 2023

1943 – Tony Joe White, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2018)

1947 – David Essex, English singer-songwriter, and actor

1961 – Woody Harrelson, American actor and activist

1965 – Slash, English-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1967 – Philip Seymour Hoffman, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1971 – Alison Krauss, American singer-songwriter and fiddler

1972 – Marlon Wayans, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1973 – Monica Lewinsky, American activist and former White House intern

1989 – Daniel Radcliffe, English actor

….and on this day in history…..

1829 – In the United States, William Austin Burt patents the typographer, a precursor to the typewriter.

1926 – Fox Film buys the patents of the Movietone sound system for recording sound onto film.

1927 – The first station of the Indian Broadcasting Company goes on the air in Bombay.

1962 – Telstar relays the first publicly transmitted, live trans-Atlantic television program, featuring Walter Cronkite.

1962 – Jackie Robinson becomes the first African American to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

1992 – Abkhazia declares independence from Georgia.

1995 – Comet Hale–Bopp is discovered; it becomes visible to the naked eye on Earth nearly a year later.

1997 – Digital Equipment Corporation files antitrust charges against chipmaker Intel.

