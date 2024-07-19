Almanac - Friday July 19, 2024

Today is Friday the 19th of July of 2024,

July 19 is the 201th day of the year

165 days remain until the end of the year.

65 days until Autumn begin

The sun rises at 6:03:31 am

and sunset will be at 8:28:19 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.7°F

The first low tide was at 4:17 an at -0.66 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:33 am at 4.65 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:40 pm at 3.4 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:35 am at 6.71 feet

The Moon is currently 95.1%

It’s still a Waxing Gibbous

It will be a Full Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 21st of July of 2024 at 3:17 am

The July Full Moon is also called The….

Berry Moon and the Halfway Summer Moon by the Anishinaabe

Feather Moulting Moon by the Cree

Month of the Ripe Corn Moon by the Cherokee

Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe by the Dakota

Raspberry Moon by the Algonquin and the Ojibwe

Salmon Moon by the Tlingit

Thunder Moon by the Western Abenaki

Today is….

National Play Day

Flight Attendant Safety Professionals' Day

International Retainer Day

National Daiquiri Day

National Flitch Day

National Raspberry Cake Day

National Words With Friends Day

New Friends Day

Stick Out Your Tongue Day

Today is also….

Palace Day

Martyrs' Day in Myanmar

Sandinista Day or Liberation Day in Nicaragua

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1814 – Samuel Colt, American businessman, founded the Colt's Manufacturing Company (d. 1862)

1860 – Lizzie Borden, American woman, tried and acquitted for the murders of her father and step-mother in 1892 (d. 1927)

1868 – Florence Foster Jenkins, American soprano and educator (d. 1944)

1875 – Alice Dunbar Nelson, American poet and activist (d. 1935)

1883 – Max Fleischer, Austrian-American animator and producer (d. 1972)

1893 – Vladimir Mayakovsky, Russian actor, playwright, and poet (d. 1930)

1898 – Herbert Marcuse, German-American sociologist and philosopher (d. 1979)

1921 – Harold Camping, American evangelist, author, radio host (d. 2013)

1922 – George McGovern, American lieutenant, historian, and politician (d. 2012)

1922 – Rachel Robinson, American professor, registered nurse, and the widow of baseball player Jackie Robinson

1923 – Lon Simmons, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2015)

1924 – Arthur Rankin Jr., American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1926 – Helen Gallagher, American actress, singer, and dancer

1937 – George Hamilton IV, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2014)

1941 – Vikki Carr, American singer and actress

1948 – Keith Godchaux, American keyboard player and songwriter (d. 1980)

1952 – Jayne Anne Phillips American novelist and short story writer

1963 – Garth Nix, Australian author

1965 – Evelyn Glennie, Scottish musician

1974 – Preston Wilson, American baseball player and sportscaster

1976 – Benedict Cumberbatch, English actor

….and on this day in history….

1848 – Women's rights: A two-day Women's Rights Convention opens in Seneca Falls, New York.

1900 – The first line of the Paris Métro opens for operation.

1969 – Chappaquiddick incident: U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy crashes his car into a tidal pond at Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts, killing his passenger Mary Jo Kopechne.

1977 – The world's first Global Positioning System (GPS) signal was transmitted from Navigation Technology Satellite 2 (NTS-2) and received at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 12:41 a.m. Eastern time (ET).

1980 – Opening of the Summer Olympics in Moscow. 1983 – The first three-dimensional reconstruction of a human head in a CT is published.

1997 – The Troubles: The Provisional Irish Republican Army resumes a ceasefire to end their 25-year paramilitary campaign to end British rule in Northern Ireland.