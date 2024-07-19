© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday July 19, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published July 19, 2024 at 5:29 AM PDT
lion tongue
Margaret McMullen
/
Flickr Creative Commons
lion tongue

Today is Friday the 19th of July of 2024,

July 19 is the 201th day of the year

165 days remain until the end of the year.

65 days until Autumn begin

The sun rises at 6:03:31 am

and sunset will be at 8:28:19 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.7°F

The first low tide was at 4:17 an at -0.66 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:33 am at 4.65 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:40 pm at 3.4 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:35 am at 6.71 feet

The Moon is currently 95.1%

It’s still a Waxing Gibbous

It will be a Full Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 21st of July of 2024 at 3:17 am

The July Full Moon is also called The….

Berry Moon and the Halfway Summer Moon by the Anishinaabe

Feather Moulting Moon by the Cree

Month of the Ripe Corn Moon by the Cherokee

Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe by the Dakota

Raspberry Moon by the Algonquin and the Ojibwe

Salmon Moon by the Tlingit

Thunder Moon by the Western Abenaki

Today is….

National Play Day

Flight Attendant Safety Professionals' Day

International Retainer Day

National Daiquiri Day

National Flitch Day

National Raspberry Cake Day

National Words With Friends Day

New Friends Day

Stick Out Your Tongue Day

Today is also….

Palace Day

Martyrs' Day in Myanmar

Sandinista Day or Liberation Day in Nicaragua

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1814Samuel Colt, American businessman, founded the Colt's Manufacturing Company (d. 1862)

1860Lizzie Borden, American woman, tried and acquitted for the murders of her father and step-mother in 1892 (d. 1927)

1868Florence Foster Jenkins, American soprano and educator (d. 1944)

1875Alice Dunbar Nelson, American poet and activist (d. 1935)

1883Max Fleischer, Austrian-American animator and producer (d. 1972)

1893Vladimir Mayakovsky, Russian actor, playwright, and poet (d. 1930)

1898Herbert Marcuse, German-American sociologist and philosopher (d. 1979)

1921Harold Camping, American evangelist, author, radio host (d. 2013)

1922George McGovern, American lieutenant, historian, and politician (d. 2012)

1922 – Rachel Robinson, American professor, registered nurse, and the widow of baseball player Jackie Robinson

1923 – Lon Simmons, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2015)

1924 – Arthur Rankin Jr., American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1926Helen Gallagher, American actress, singer, and dancer

1937George Hamilton IV, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2014)

1941Vikki Carr, American singer and actress

1948Keith Godchaux, American keyboard player and songwriter (d. 1980)

1952 – Jayne Anne Phillips American novelist and short story writer

1963 – Garth Nix, Australian author

1965Evelyn Glennie, Scottish musician

1974 – Preston Wilson, American baseball player and sportscaster

1976Benedict Cumberbatch, English actor

….and on this day in history….

1848Women's rights: A two-day Women's Rights Convention opens in Seneca Falls, New York.

1900 – The first line of the Paris Métro opens for operation.

1969Chappaquiddick incident: U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy crashes his car into a tidal pond at Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts, killing his passenger Mary Jo Kopechne.

1977 – The world's first Global Positioning System (GPS) signal was transmitted from Navigation Technology Satellite 2 (NTS-2) and received at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 12:41 a.m. Eastern time (ET).

1980 – Opening of the Summer Olympics in Moscow. 1983 – The first three-dimensional reconstruction of a human head in a CT is published.

1997The Troubles: The Provisional Irish Republican Army resumes a ceasefire to end their 25-year paramilitary campaign to end British rule in Northern Ireland.

