Almanac - Wednesday July 17, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 17th of July of 2024,

July 17 is the 199th day of the year

167 days remain until the end of the year.

67 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:02:00 am

and sunset will be at 8:29:37 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 27 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:48 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 68.9°F.

the first low tide was at 2:53 am at 0.23 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:09 am at 4.16 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:58 pm at 3.4 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:01 pm at 6.26 feet

The Moon is 82.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 21st of July of 2024 at 3:17 am

Today is….

Get to Know Your Customers Day

Insurance Nerd Day

National Caviar Day

National DOLE Whip Day

National Sour Candy Day

Perfect Family Day

World Listening Day

Today is also….

Constitution Day (South Korea)

Gion Matsuri (Yasaka Shrine, Kyoto)

Independence Day (Slovakia)

International Firgun Day (a Hebrew word meaning being happy for someone else)

King's Birthday (Lesotho)

U Tirot Sing Day (Meghalaya, India)

World Day for International Justice

World Emoji Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1889 – Erle Stanley Gardner, American lawyer and author (d. 1970)

1894 – Georges Lemaître, Belgian priest, astronomer, and cosmologist (d. 1966)

1899 – James Cagney, American actor and dancer (d. 1986)

1912 – Art Linkletter, Canadian-American radio and television host (d. 2010)

1917 – Phyllis Diller, American actress, comedian, and voice artist (d. 2012)

1921 – Mary Osborne, American guitarist (d. 1992)

1921 – Toni Stone, American baseball player (d. 1996)

1928 – Vince Guaraldi, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1976)

1935 – Diahann Carroll, American actress and singer (d. 2019)

1935 – Peter Schickele, American composer and educator (d. 2024)

1935 – Donald Sutherland, Canadian actor and producer (d. 2024

1950 – Phoebe Snow, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2011)

1951 – Lucie Arnaz, American actress and singer

1952 – David Hasselhoff, American actor, singer, and producer

1952 – Nicolette Larson, American singer-songwriter (d. 1997)

1954 – Angela Merkel, German chemist and politician, Chancellor of Germany from 2005 to 2021.

1971 – Cory Doctorow, Canadian author and activist

….and on this day in history….

1717 – King George I of Great Britain sails down the River Thames with a barge of 50 musicians, where George Frideric Handel's Water Music is premiered.

1899 – NEC Corporation is organized as the first Japanese joint venture with foreign capital.

1938 – Douglas Corrigan takes off from Brooklyn to fly the "wrong way" to Ireland and becomes known as "Wrong Way" Corrigan.

1944 – Port Chicago disaster: Near the San Francisco Bay, two ships laden with ammunition for the war explode in Port Chicago, California, killing 320.

1955 – Disneyland is dedicated and opened by Walt Disney in Anaheim, California.

1984 – The national drinking age in the United States was changed from 18 to 21.

1998 – A diplomatic conference adopts the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, establishing the permanent international court in The Hague, to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression.

2014 – Eric Garner is killed by police officer Daniel Pantaleo in New York City, after the latter put him in a prohibited chokehold while arresting him.