Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Wednesday July 17, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published July 17, 2024 at 6:41 AM PDT
P1100463
Superbelfrzy RP
/
Flickr Creative Commons
P1100463

Today is Wednesday, the 17th of July of 2024,

July 17 is the 199th day of the year

167 days remain until the end of the year.

67 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:02:00 am

and sunset will be at 8:29:37 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 27 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:48 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 68.9°F.

the first low tide was at 2:53 am at 0.23 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:09 am at 4.16 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:58 pm at 3.4 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:01 pm at 6.26 feet

The Moon is 82.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 21st of July of 2024 at 3:17 am

Today is….

Get to Know Your Customers Day

Insurance Nerd Day

National Caviar Day

National DOLE Whip Day

National Sour Candy Day

Perfect Family Day

World Listening Day

Today is also….

Constitution Day (South Korea)

Gion Matsuri (Yasaka Shrine, Kyoto)

Independence Day (Slovakia)

International Firgun Day (a Hebrew word meaning being happy for someone else)

King's Birthday (Lesotho)

U Tirot Sing Day (Meghalaya, India)

World Day for International Justice

World Emoji Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1889Erle Stanley Gardner, American lawyer and author (d. 1970)

1894Georges Lemaître, Belgian priest, astronomer, and cosmologist (d. 1966)

1899James Cagney, American actor and dancer (d. 1986)

1912 – Art Linkletter, Canadian-American radio and television host (d. 2010)

1917 – Phyllis Diller, American actress, comedian, and voice artist (d. 2012)

1921 – Mary Osborne, American guitarist (d. 1992)

1921 – Toni Stone, American baseball player (d. 1996)

1928Vince Guaraldi, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1976)

1935Diahann Carroll, American actress and singer (d. 2019)

1935 – Peter Schickele, American composer and educator (d. 2024)

1935 – Donald Sutherland, Canadian actor and producer (d. 2024

1950 – Phoebe Snow, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2011)

1951Lucie Arnaz, American actress and singer

1952David Hasselhoff, American actor, singer, and producer

1952 – Nicolette Larson, American singer-songwriter (d. 1997)

1954Angela Merkel, German chemist and politician, Chancellor of Germany from 2005 to 2021.

1971 – Cory Doctorow, Canadian author and activist

….and on this day in history….

1717 – King George I of Great Britain sails down the River Thames with a barge of 50 musicians, where George Frideric Handel's Water Music is premiered.

1899NEC Corporation is organized as the first Japanese joint venture with foreign capital.

1938Douglas Corrigan takes off from Brooklyn to fly the "wrong way" to Ireland and becomes known as "Wrong Way" Corrigan.

1944Port Chicago disaster: Near the San Francisco Bay, two ships laden with ammunition for the war explode in Port Chicago, California, killing 320.

1955Disneyland is dedicated and opened by Walt Disney in Anaheim, California.

1984 – The national drinking age in the United States was changed from 18 to 21.

1998 – A diplomatic conference adopts the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, establishing the permanent international court in The Hague, to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression.

2014 – Eric Garner is killed by police officer Daniel Pantaleo in New York City, after the latter put him in a prohibited chokehold while arresting him.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
