Almanac - Tuesday July 16, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 16th of July of 2024,

July 16 is the 198th day of the year

168 days remain until the end of the year.

68 days until autumn begin

The sun rises this morning at 6:01:16 am

and sunset will be at 8:30:14 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 28 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:45 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 68.9°F.

The first low tide was at 2:07 am at 0.73 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:09 am at 3.84 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:00 pm at 3.17 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 7:15 pm at 6.03 feet

The Moon is 73.8% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 21st of July of 2024 at 3:17 am

Today is….

Guinea Pig Appreciation Day

National Atomic Veterans Day

National Cherry Day

National Corn Fritter Day

National Fresh Spinach Day

National Personal Chef Day

Rural Transit Day

World Snake Day

Today is also….

The first night of Ashura

Engineer's Day (Honduras)

Holocaust Memorial Day (France)

On this day in history….

622 – The Hijrah of Muhammad begins, marking the beginning of the Islamic calendar.

1228 – The canonization of Saint Francis of Assisi

1769 – Father Junípero Serra founds California's first mission, Mission San Diego de Alcalá. Over the following decades, it evolves into the city of San Diego, California.

1790 – The District of Columbia is established as the capital of the United States after signature of the Residence Act.

1935 – The world's first parking meter is installed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

1941 – Joe DiMaggio hits safely for the 56th consecutive game, a streak that still stands as an MLB record.

1945 – The heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis leaves San Francisco with parts for the atomic bomb "Little Boy" bound for Tinian Island.

1951 – J. D. Salinger publishes his popular yet controversial novel, The Catcher in the Rye.

1956 – Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus closes its last "Big Tent" show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; due to changing economics, all subsequent circus shows will be held in arenas.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11, the first mission to land astronauts on the Moon, is launched from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Kennedy, Florida.

1990 – The Parliament of the Ukrainian SSR declares state sovereignty over the territory of the Ukrainian SSR.

2007 – An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 and 6.6 aftershock occurs off the Niigata coast of Japan killing eight people, injuring at least 800 and damaging a nuclear power plant.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with.....

1194 – Clare of Assisi, Italian nun and saint (d. 1253)

1821 – Mary Baker Eddy, American religious leader and author, founded Christian Science (d. 1910)

1862 – Ida B. Wells, American journalist and activist (d. 1931)

1887 – Shoeless Joe Jackson, American baseball player and manager (d. 1951)

1907 – Orville Redenbacher, American farmer and businessman, founded Orville Redenbacher's (d. 1995)

1907 – Barbara Stanwyck, American actress (d. 1990)

1911 – Ginger Rogers, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1995)

1911 – Sonny Tufts, American actor (d. 1970)

1923 – Bola Sete, Brazilian guitarist (d. 1987)

1924 – Bess Myerson, American model, actress, game show panelist, and politician, Miss America 1945 (d. 2014)

1925 – Cal Tjader, American jazz musician (d. 1982)

1932 – Dick Thornburgh, American lawyer and politician, 76th United States Attorney General (d. 2020)

1939 – Ali Khamenei, Iranian cleric and politician, 2nd Supreme Leader of Iran

1941 – Desmond Dekker, Jamaican singer-songwriter (d. 2006)

1947 – Assata Shakur, American-Cuban criminal and activist

1948 – Rubén Blades, Panamanian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1948 – Pinchas Zukerman, Israeli violinist and conductor

1952 – Stewart Copeland, American drummer and songwriter

1956 – Tony Kushner, American playwright and screenwriter

1967 – Will Ferrell, American actor, comedian, and producer

1968 – Larry Sanger, American philosopher and businessman, co-founded Wikipedia and Citizendium

1971 – Corey Feldman, American actor

1973 – Tim Ryan, American politician