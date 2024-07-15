© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday July 12, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published July 15, 2024 at 6:47 AM PDT
Horses
Mussi Katz
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Horses

Today is Monday, the 15th of July of 2024,

July 15 is the 197th day of the year

169 days remain until the end of the year.

69 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:00:32 am

and sunset will be at 8:30:48 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 30 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:40 pm.

Ocean temperature today is about 61°F.

the first low tide will be at 1:16 am at 1.24 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:41 am at 3.56 feet

The next low tide at 12:00 pm at 2.79 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight at 6:32 pm at 5.81 feet

The Moon is currently 65%

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days next Sunday the 21st of July of 2024 at 3:17 am

Today is….

Social Media Giving Day

Global Hug Your Kids Day

Gummi Worm Day

I Love Horses Day

National Be a Dork Day

National Get Out of the Doghouse Day

National Give Something Away Day

National Pet Fire Safety Day

National Respect Canada Day

National Tapioca Pudding Day

Orange Chicken Day

Saint Swithin's Day

Today is also….

Bon Festival in the Kantō region of Japan

Elderly Men Day in Kiribati

Festival of Santa Rosalia in Palermo, Sicily

Sultan's Birthday in Brunei Darussalam

Statehood Day in Ukraine

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1606Rembrandt, Dutch painter and etcher (d. 1669)

1892Walter Benjamin, German philosopher and critic (d. 1940)

1905Dorothy Fields, American songwriter (d. 1974)

1919 – Iris Murdoch, Anglo-Irish British novelist and philosopher (d. 1999)[21]

1925 – D. A. Pennebaker, American documentary filmmaker (d. 2019)

1929 – Francis Bebey, Cameroonian-French guitarist (d. 2001)

1930Jacques Derrida, Algerian-French philosopher and academic (d. 2004)

1931Clive Cussler, American archaeologist and author (d. 2020)

1933Guido Crepax, Italian author and illustrator (d. 2003)

1944Millie Jackson, American singer-songwriter

1946Linda Ronstadt, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1950 – Arianna Huffington, Greek-American journalist and publisher

1951Gregory Isaacs, Jamaican-English singer-songwriter (d. 2010)

1951 – Jesse Ventura, American wrestler, actor, and politician, 38th Governor of Minnesota

1953 – Alicia Bridges, American singer-songwriter

1956 – Joe Satriani, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Forest Whitaker, American actor

1963Brigitte Nielsen, Danish-Italian actress

1972Scott Foley, American actor

1976 – Gabriel Iglesias, Mexican-American comedian and voice actor

….and on this day in history….

1799 – The Rosetta Stone is found in the Egyptian village of Rosetta by French Captain Pierre-François Bouchard during Napoleon's Egyptian Campaign.[4]

1834 – The Spanish Inquisition is officially disbanded after nearly 356 years.

1838Ralph Waldo Emerson delivers the Divinity School Address at Harvard Divinity School, discounting Biblical miracles and declaring Jesus a great man, but not God. The Protestant community reacts with outrage.

1910 – In his book Clinical Psychiatry, Emil Kraepelin gives a name to Alzheimer's disease, naming it after his colleague Alois Alzheimer.

1916 – In Seattle, Washington, William Boeing and George Conrad Westervelt incorporate Pacific Aero Products (later renamed Boeing).

2003AOL Time Warner disbands Netscape. The Mozilla Foundation is established on the same day.

2006Twitter, later one of the largest social media platforms in the world, is launched.

2012 – South Korean rapper Psy releases his hit single Gangnam Style.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
