Almanac - Thursday July 11, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 11th of July of 2024,

July 11 is the 192nd day of the year

173 days remain until the end of the year.

73 days until autumn begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:57:46 am

and sunset will be at 8:32:49 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:17 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.9°F.

the first high tide will be at 2:17 am at 4.82 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:06 am at 0.51 feet

The next high tide at 4:08 pm at 5.11

and the next final tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 10:44 pm at 2.5 feet

The Moon is currently 27.7% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days Saturday the 13th of July of 2024 at 3:49 pm

Today is….

National Seven-Eleven Day

All American Pet Photo Day

Bowdler's Day

Free Slurpee Day

International Essential Oils Day

National Blueberry Muffin Day

National Cheer up the Lonely Day

National Mojito Day

National Rainier Cherries Day

National Swimming Pool Day

Today is also….

China National Maritime Day in China

Day of the Bandoneón in Argentina

Day of the Flemish Community of Belgium

Eleventh Night in Northern Ireland

National Day of Remembrance of the victims of the Genocide of the Citizens of the Polish Republic

Gospel Day in Kiribati

Imamat Day in Isma'ilism

The first day of Naadam (July 11–15) in Mongolia

World Population Day

International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1274 – Robert the Bruce, Scottish king (d. 1329)

1767 – John Quincy Adams, American lawyer and politician, 6th President of the United States (d. 1848)

1899 – E. B. White, American essayist and journalist (d. 1985)

1904 – Niño Ricardo, Spanish guitarist and composer (d. 1972)

1906 – Harry von Zell, American actor and announcer (d. 1981)

1910 – Sally Blane, American actress (d. 1997)

1920 – Yul Brynner, Russian actor and dancer (d. 1985)

1925 – Nicolai Gedda, Swedish operatic tenor (d. 2017)

1931 – Tab Hunter, American actor and singer (d. 2018)

1934 – Giorgio Armani, Italian fashion designer, founded the Armani Company

1953 – Leon Spinks, American boxer (d. 2021)

1956 – Amitav Ghosh, Indian-American author and academic

1957 – Michael Rose, Jamaican singer-songwriter

1959 – Suzanne Vega, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1967 – Jhumpa Lahiri, Indian American novelist and short story writer

1975 – Lil' Kim, American rapper and producer

….and on this day in history….

1804 – A duel occurs in which the Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr mortally wounds former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton.

1836 – The Fly-fisher's Entomology is published by Alfred Ronalds. The book transformed the sport and went to many editions.

1848 – Waterloo railway station in London opens.

1889 – Tijuana, Mexico, is founded.

1914 – Babe Ruth makes his debut in Major League Baseball.

1919 – The eight-hour day and free Sunday become law for workers in the Netherlands.

1921 – Former president of the United States William Howard Taft is sworn in as 10th chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, becoming the only person ever to hold both offices.

1922 – The Hollywood Bowl opens.

1960 – France legislates for the independence of Dahomey (later Benin), Upper Volta (later Burkina Faso) and Niger.

1960 – Congo Crisis: The State of Katanga breaks away from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

1960 – To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee is first published, in the United States.

1962 – First transatlantic satellite television transmission.

1972 – The first game of the World Chess Championship 1972 between challenger Bobby Fischer and defending champion Boris Spassky starts.

1977 – Martin Luther King Jr., assassinated in 1968, is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

1990 – Oka Crisis: First Nations land dispute in Quebec begins.

2015 – Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán escapes from the maximum security Altiplano prison in Mexico, his second escape.

2021 – Richard Branson becomes the first civilian to be launched into space via his Virgin Galactic spacecraft.