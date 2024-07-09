Almanac - Tuesday July 9, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 9th of July of 2024,

July 9 is the 191st day of the year

175 days remain until the end of the year.

75 days until autumn begins

and sunset will be at 8:33:39 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 37 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:03 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F.

The first high tide was be at 12:48 am at 5.78 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:56 am at -0.4 feet

The next high tide at 3:04 pm at 4.98 feet

and the final low tide at 8:12 pm at 2.9 feet

Moon: 14%

Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 4 days Saturday the 13th of July of 2024 at 3:49 pm

Black Women's Equal Pay Day

Call of the Horizon Day

Cow Appreciation Day

Fashion Day

Martyrdom of the Báb

National Don't Put all your Eggs in One Omelet Day

National No Bra Day

National Sugar Cookie Day

Today is also….

Arbor Day (Cambodia)

Constitution Day (Australia)

Constitution Day (Palau)

Constitutionalist Revolution Day (São Paulo)

Day of the Employees of the Diplomatic Service (Azerbaijan)

Independence Day, celebrates the declaration of independence of the United Provinces of South America by the Congress of Tucumán in 1816. (Argentina)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of South Sudan from Sudan in 2011.

Nunavut Day (Nunavut province in Canada)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1879 – Ottorino Respighi, Italian composer and conductor (d. 1936)

1901 – Barbara Cartland, English author (d. 2000)

1916 – Edward Heath, English colonel and politician; Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, 1970-74 (d. 2005)

1929 – Jesse McReynolds, American singer and mandolin player (d. 2023)

1932 – Donald Rumsfeld, American captain and politician, 13th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 2021)

1933 – Oliver Sacks, English-American neurologist, author, and academic (d. 2015)

1935 – Mercedes Sosa, Argentine singer and activist (d. 2009)

1936 – June Jordan, American poet and educator (d. 2002)

1937 – David Hockney, English painter and

1942 – Richard Roundtree, American actor (d. 2023)

1945 – Dean Koontz, American author and screenwriter

1947 – Mitch Mitchell, English drummer (d. 2008)

1947 – O. J. Simpson, American football player and actor (d. 2024)

1952 – John Tesh, American pianist, composer, and radio and television host

1955 – Lindsey Graham, American lawyer and politician

1955 – Jimmy Smits, American actor and producer

1956 – Tom Hanks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Courtney Love, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

…and on this day in history…..

1763 – The Mozart family grand tour of Europe began, lifting the profile of son Wolfgang Amadeus.

1793 – The Act Against Slavery in Upper Canada bans the importation of slaves and will free those who are born into slavery after the passage of the Act at 25 years of age.

1868 – The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing African Americans full citizenship and all persons in the United States due process of law.

1877 – The inaugural Wimbledon Championships begins.

1893 – Daniel Hale Williams, American heart surgeon, performs the first successful open-heart surgery in United States without anesthesia.

1922 – Johnny Weissmuller swims the 100 meters freestyle in 58.6 seconds breaking the world swimming record and the 'minute barrier'.

2002 – The African Union is established in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, replacing the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). The organization's first chairman is Thabo Mbeki, President of South Africa.

2011 – A rally takes place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to call for fairer elections in the country.