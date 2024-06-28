Almanac - Friday June 28, 2024

Today is Friday, the 28th of June of 2024

June 28 is the 180th day of the year

186 days remain until the end of the year.

86 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:50:37 am

and sunset will be at 8:36:01 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:19 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.1°F.

the first high tide will be at 4:04 am at 4.63 feet

The first low tide of the day will be at 10:28 am at 0.37 feet

The next high tide at 5:25 pm at 5.82 feet

The final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:57 pm at 1.54 feet

The Moon is currently 54.9% visible

It’s still a Waning Gibbous

It will be the Last Quarter Moon this afternoon at 2:53 pm

"28th of June" is a song by country singer Megan Moroney.

Today is…..

Drive Your Corvette to Work Day

Insurance Awareness Day

International Body Piercing Day

INTERNATIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY

National Ceviche Day

National Cream Tea Day

National Food Truck Day

National Tapioca Day

Paul Bunyan Day

Tau Day

Today is also….

Constitution Day in Ukraine

Poznań Remembrance Day in Poland

Vidovdan, celebrating St. Vitus and an important day in Serbian history and in the Eastern Orthodox Church

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1491 – Henry VIII of England (d. 1547)

1577 – Peter Paul Rubens, Flemish painter and diplomat (d. 1640)

1902 – Richard Rodgers, American playwright and composer (d. 1979)

1926 – Mel Brooks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1932 – Pat Morita, American actor (d. 2005)

1938 – John Byner, American actor and comedian

1938 – Leon Panetta, American lawyer and politician, 23rd United States Secretary of Defense

1942 – Chris Hani, South African politician (d. 1993)

1946 – Gilda Radner, American actress and comedian (d. 1989)

1966 – John Cusack, American actor and screenwriter

1966 – Mary Stuart Masterson, American actress

1971 – Elon Musk, South African-born American entrepreneur

….and on this day in history….

1838 – Coronation of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.

1870 – The US Congress establishes the first federal holidays (New Year Day, July 4th, Thanksgiving, and Christmas).

1880 – Australian bushranger Ned Kelly is captured at Glenrowan.

1894 – Labor Day becomes an official US holiday.

1914 – Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife Sophie are assassinated in Sarajevo; this is the casus belli of World War I.

1919 – The Treaty of Versailles is signed, ending the state of war between Germany and the Allies of World War I.

1926 – Mercedes-Benz is formed by Gottlieb Daimler and Karl Benz merging their two companies.

1964 – Malcolm X forms the Organization of Afro-American Unity.

1969 – Stonewall riots begin in New York City, marking the start of the Gay Rights Movement.

1973 – Elections are held for the Northern Ireland Assembly, which will lead to power-sharing between unionists and nationalists in Northern Ireland for the first time.

1978 – The United States Supreme Court, in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke bars quota systems in college admissions.

1997 – Holyfield–Tyson II: Mike Tyson is disqualified in the third round for biting a piece off Evander Holyfield's ear.