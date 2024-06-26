Almanac - Wednesday June 25, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 26th of June of 2024,

June 26 is the 178th day of the year

188 days remain until the end of the year.

88 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:49:49 am

and sunset will be at 8:36:03 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:12:56 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.1°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:49 am at 5.81 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:52 am at -0.83 feet

The next high tide at 4:01 pm at 5.22 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:23 pm at 2.65 feet

The Moon is currently 76.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 28th of June of 2024 at 2:53 pm

Today is….

Beautician's Day

Forgiveness Day

International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

National Barcode Day

National Canoe Day (Canada)

National Chocolate Pudding Day

National Coconut Day

National Parchment Day

Tropical Cocktails Day

Today is also….

Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan

Flag Day (Romania)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Madagascar from France in 1960. (Madagascar)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Somaliland from United Kingdom in 1960. (Somaliland)

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (International)

Ratcatcher's Day (Hamelin, Germany)

Sunthorn Phu Day (Thailand)

World Refrigeration Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1819 – Abner Doubleday, American general (d. 1893)

1892 – Pearl S. Buck, American novelist, essayist, short story writer Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1973)

1903 – Big Bill Broonzy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1958)

1904 – Peter Lorre, Slovak-American actor and singer (d. 1964)

1908 – Salvador Allende, Chilean physician and politician, 29th President of Chile (d. 1973)

1909 – Colonel Tom Parker, Dutch-American talent manager (d. 1997)

1915 – Charlotte Zolotow, American author and poet (d. 2013)

1916 – Virginia Satir, American psychotherapist and author (d. 1988)

1926 – Kenny Baker, American fiddler (d. 2011)

1931 – Colin Wilson, English philosopher and author (d. 2013)

1933 – Claudio Abbado, Italian conductor (d. 2014)

1937 – Reggie Workman, American bassist and composer

1942 – Gilberto Gil, Brazilian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and politician, Brazilian Minister of Culture

1955 – Mick Jones, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1974 – Derek Jeter, American baseball player

1993 – Ariana Grande, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress

….and on this day in history….

1483 – Richard III becomes King of England.

1906 – The first Grand Prix motor race is held at Le Mans

1909 – The Science Museum in London comes into existence as an independent entity.

1934 – United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Federal Credit Union Act, which establishes credit unions.

1945 – The United Nations Charter is signed by 50 Allied nations in San Francisco, California.

1948 – Cold War: The first supply flights are made in response to the Berlin Blockade.

1948 – Shirley Jackson's short story The Lottery is published in The New Yorker magazine.

1953 – Lavrentiy Beria, head of MVD, is arrested by Nikita Khrushchev and other members of the Politburo.

1963 – Cold War: U.S. President John F. Kennedy gave his "Ich bin ein Berliner" speech, underlining the support of the United States for democratic West Germany shortly after Soviet-supported East Germany erected the Berlin Wall.

1967 – Karol Wojtyła (later John Paul II) made a cardinal by Pope Paul VI.

1974 – The Universal Product Code is scanned for the first time to sell a package of Wrigley's chewing gum at the Marsh Supermarket in Troy, Ohio.

1975 – Two FBI agents and a member of the American Indian Movement are killed in a shootout on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota; Leonard Peltier is later convicted of the murders in a controversial trial.

1977 – Elvis Presley held his final concert in Indianapolis, Indiana at Market Square Arena.

1997 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules that the Communications Decency Act violates the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1997 – J. K. Rowling publishes the first of her Harry Potter novel series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in United Kingdom.

2000 – The Human Genome Project announces the completion of a "rough draft" sequence.

2003 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in Lawrence v. Texas that sex-based sodomy laws are unconstitutional.

2013 – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled, 5–4, that Section 3 of the Defense of Marriage Act is unconstitutional and in violation of the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution

2015 – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled, 5–4, that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marriage under the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution.