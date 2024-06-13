Almanac - Thursday June 13, 2024
Today is Thursday, 13th of June of 2024
June 13 is the 165th day of the yar
201 days remain until the end of the year.
7 days until summer begins
the sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:47:13 am
and sunset will be at 8:33:26 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 1:10:19 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63°F.
the first high tide was at 3:48 am at 4.29 feet
The only low tide of the day will be at 10:46 am at 0.55 feet
the next high tide at 6:58 pm at 4.99 feet
and the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:13 am at 2.33 feet
The Moon is currently 43.2% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent
We’ll have the First Quarter tonight at 10:18 pm
Today is….
LGBTQIA+ Equal Pay Awareness Day
National Career Nursing Assistants' Day
National Kitchen Klutzes of America Day
Today is also….
Suleimaniah City Fallen and Martyrs Day (Iraqi Kurdistan)
International Albinism Awareness Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You get to blow out candles with….
1865 – W. B. Yeats, Irish poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1939)
1892 – Basil Rathbone, South African-born British-American actor (d. 1967)
1893 – Dorothy L. Sayers, English author and poet (d. 1957)
1899 – Carlos Chávez, Mexican composer, conductor, and journalist, founded the Mexican Symphonic Orchestra (d. 1978)
1913 – Ralph Edwards, American radio and television host (d. 2005)
1926 – Paul Lynde, American actor and comedian (d. 1982)
1927 – Slim Dusty, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)
1931 – Irvin D. Yalom, American psychotherapist and academic
1935 – Christo, Bulgarian-French sculptor and painter (d. 2020)
1937 – Eleanor Holmes Norton, American lawyer and politician
1944 – Ban Ki-moon, South Korean politician and diplomat, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations
1951 – Richard Thomas, American actor, director, and producer
1953 – Tim Allen, American actor, comedian, and producer
1963 – Audrey Niffenegger, American author and academic
1972 – Natalie MacMaster, Canadian fiddler
1986 – Ashley Olsen, American child actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman
1986 – Mary-Kate Olsen, American child actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman
….and on this day in history….
1774 – Rhode Island becomes the first of Britain's North American colonies to ban the importation of slaves
1850 – The American League of Colored Laborers, the first African American labor union in the United States, is established in New York City.
1893 – Grover Cleveland notices a rough spot in his mouth and on July 1 undergoes secret, successful surgery to remove a large, cancerous portion of his jaw; the operation was not revealed to the public until 1917, nine years after the president's death
1927 – Aviator Charles Lindbergh receives a ticker tape parade up 5th Avenue in New York City.
1966 – The United States Supreme Court rules in Miranda v. Arizona that the police must inform suspects of their Fifth Amendment rights before questioning them (colloquially known as "Mirandizing").
1967 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson nominates Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
1971 – Vietnam War: The New York Times begins publication of the Pentagon Papers.
2000 – President Kim Dae-jung of South Korea meets Kim Jong-il, leader of North Korea, for the beginning of the first ever inter-Korea summit, in the northern capital of Pyongyang
2002 – The United States withdraws from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.
2018 – Volkswagen is fined one billion euros over the emissions scandal.