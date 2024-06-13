Almanac - Thursday June 13, 2024

Today is Thursday, 13th of June of 2024

June 13 is the 165th day of the yar

201 days remain until the end of the year.

7 days until summer begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:47:13 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:26 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:10:19 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63°F.

the first high tide was at 3:48 am at 4.29 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 10:46 am at 0.55 feet

the next high tide at 6:58 pm at 4.99 feet

and the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:13 am at 2.33 feet

The Moon is currently 43.2% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter tonight at 10:18 pm

Today is….

LGBTQIA+ Equal Pay Awareness Day

National Career Nursing Assistants' Day

National Cupcake Lover's Day

National Kitchen Klutzes of America Day

Random Acts of Light Day

Sewing Machine Day

Weed Your Garden Day

World Softball Day

Today is also….

Inventors' Day (Hungary)

Suleimaniah City Fallen and Martyrs Day (Iraqi Kurdistan)

International Albinism Awareness Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You get to blow out candles with….

1865 – W. B. Yeats, Irish poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1939)

1892 – Basil Rathbone, South African-born British-American actor (d. 1967)

1893 – Dorothy L. Sayers, English author and poet (d. 1957)

1899 – Carlos Chávez, Mexican composer, conductor, and journalist, founded the Mexican Symphonic Orchestra (d. 1978)

1913 – Ralph Edwards, American radio and television host (d. 2005)

1926 – Paul Lynde, American actor and comedian (d. 1982)

1927 – Slim Dusty, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)

1931 – Irvin D. Yalom, American psychotherapist and academic

1935 – Christo, Bulgarian-French sculptor and painter (d. 2020)

1937 – Eleanor Holmes Norton, American lawyer and politician

1944 – Ban Ki-moon, South Korean politician and diplomat, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations

1951 – Richard Thomas, American actor, director, and producer

1953 – Tim Allen, American actor, comedian, and producer

1963 – Audrey Niffenegger, American author and academic

1972 – Natalie MacMaster, Canadian fiddler

1986 – Ashley Olsen, American child actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman

1986 – Mary-Kate Olsen, American child actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman

….and on this day in history….

1774 – Rhode Island becomes the first of Britain's North American colonies to ban the importation of slaves

1850 – The American League of Colored Laborers, the first African American labor union in the United States, is established in New York City.

1893 – Grover Cleveland notices a rough spot in his mouth and on July 1 undergoes secret, successful surgery to remove a large, cancerous portion of his jaw; the operation was not revealed to the public until 1917, nine years after the president's death

1927 – Aviator Charles Lindbergh receives a ticker tape parade up 5th Avenue in New York City.

1966 – The United States Supreme Court rules in Miranda v. Arizona that the police must inform suspects of their Fifth Amendment rights before questioning them (colloquially known as "Mirandizing").

1967 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson nominates Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

1971 – Vietnam War: The New York Times begins publication of the Pentagon Papers.

2000 – President Kim Dae-jung of South Korea meets Kim Jong-il, leader of North Korea, for the beginning of the first ever inter-Korea summit, in the northern capital of Pyongyang

2002 – The United States withdraws from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

2018 – Volkswagen is fined one billion euros over the emissions scandal.