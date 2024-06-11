Almanac - Tuesday June 11, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 11th of June of 2024

June 11 is the 163rd day of the year

203 days remain until the end of the year.

9 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:14 am

and sunset will be at 8:32:37 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:55 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.3°F

The first high tide was at 1:55 am at 5.31 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:15 am at -0.35 feet

The next high tide will be at 4:40 pm at 4.8 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:54 pm at 3.05 feet

The Moon is currently 25.2% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon on Thursday the 13th of June of 2024 at 10:18 pm

Today is….

Call Your Doctor Day

Corn on the Cob Day

Cousteau Day

King Kamehameha Day

National German Chocolate Cake Day

National Making Life Beautiful Day

Pizza Margherita Day

World Pet Memorial Day

Today is also…

The day Shavuot Begins

American Evacuation Day (Libya)

Brazilian Navy commemorative day (Brazil)

Davis Day (Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada)

King Kamehameha I Day (Hawaii, United States)

Student Day (Honduras)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with…

1572 – Ben Jonson, English poet, playwright, and critic (d. 1637)

1864 – Richard Strauss, German composer and conductor (d. 1949)

1880 – Jeannette Rankin, American social worker and politician (d. 1973)

1888 – Bartolomeo Vanzetti, Italian-American anarchist and convicted criminal (d. 1927)

1910 – Jacques Cousteau, French biologist, author, and inventor, co-developed the aqua-lung (d. 1997)

1913 – Vince Lombardi, American football player, coach, and manager (d. 1970)

1930 – Charles Rangel, American soldier, lawyer, and politician

1932 – Athol Fugard, South African-American actor, director, and playwright

1933 – Gene Wilder, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2016)

1939 – Jackie Stewart, Scottish racing driver and sports presenter

1945 – Adrienne Barbeau, American actress

1956 – Joe Montana, American football player and sportscaster

1959 – Hugh Laurie, English actor and screenwriter

1960 – Mehmet Oz, American surgeon, author, and television host

1986 – Shia LaBeouf, American actor

….and on this day in history….

1748 – Denmark adopts the characteristic Nordic Cross flag later taken up by all other Scandinavian countries.

1895 – Paris–Bordeaux–Paris, sometimes called the first automobile race in history or the "first motor race", takes place.

1919 – Sir Barton wins the Belmont Stakes, becoming the first horse to win the U.S. Triple Crown.

1920 – During the U.S. Republican National Convention in Chicago, U.S. Republican Party leaders gathered in a room at the Blackstone Hotel to come to a consensus on their candidate for the U.S. presidential election, leading the Associated Press to coin the political phrase "smoke-filled room".

1935 – Inventor Edwin Armstrong gives the first public demonstration of FM broadcasting in the United States at Alpine, New Jersey.

1936 – The London International Surrealist Exhibition opens.

1962 – Frank Morris, John Anglin and Clarence Anglin allegedly become the only prisoners to escape from the prison on Alcatraz Island.

1963 – American Civil Rights Movement: Governor of Alabama George Wallace defiantly stands at the door of Foster Auditorium at the University of Alabama in an attempt to block two black students, Vivian Malone and James Hood, from attending that school. Later in the day, accompanied by federalized National Guard troops, they are able to register.

1963 – John F. Kennedy addresses Americans from the Oval Office proposing the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which would revolutionize American society by guaranteeing equal access to public facilities, ending segregation in education, and guaranteeing federal protection for voting rights.

1987 – Diane Abbott, Paul Boateng and Bernie Grant are elected as the first black MPs in Great Britain.

1998 – Compaq Computer pays US$9 billion for Digital Equipment Corporation in the largest high-tech acquisition.

2008 – Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper makes a historic official apology to Canada's First Nations in regard to abuses at a Canadian Indian residential school.

2010 – The first African FIFA World Cup kicks off in South Africa.

2013 – Greece's public broadcaster ERT is shut down by then-prime minister Antonis Samaras. It would be opened exactly two years later by then–prime minister Alexis Tsipras.