Almanac - Friday June 7, 2024

Today is Friday, the 7th of June of 2024,

June 7 is the 159th day of the year

207 days remain until the end of the year.

14 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:37 am

and sunset will be at 8:30:43 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.2°F.

The solar transit will be at 1:09:10 pm.

The first low tide was at 6:16 am at -1.47 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:31 pm at 4.88 feet

The next low tide at 5:54 pm at 3.17 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:39 pm at 6.49 feet

The Moon is currently 1.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

Yesterday was a New Moon

The next phase will be the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Thursday the 13th of June of 2024 at 10:18 pm

Today is….

Boone Day

Hug an Atheist Day

June Bug Day

National Citizens Against Police Harassment Police Against Citizen Harassment Day

National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

National Doughnut Day

National Fish & Chip Day (UK)

National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Trial Technology Day

VCR Day

Today is also….

Battle of Arica Day (Arica y Parinacota Region, Chile)

Flag Day (Peru)

Journalist Day (Argentina)

Anniversary of the Memorandum of the Slovak Nation (Slovakia)

Birthday of Prince Joachim (Denmark)

Sette Giugno (Malta)

Union Dissolution Day (Independence Day of Norway)

Tourette Syndrome Awareness Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with….

1003 – Emperor Jingzong of Western Xia (d. 1048)

1778 – Beau Brummell, English cricketer and fashion designer (d. 1840)

1848 – Paul Gauguin, French painter and sculptor (d. 1903)

1896 – Robert S. Mulliken, American physicist and chemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1986)

1896 – Imre Nagy, Hungarian soldier and politician, 44th Prime Minister of Hungary (d. 1958)

1897 – George Szell, Hungarian-American conductor and composer (d. 1970)

1909 – Jessica Tandy, English-American actress (d. 1994)

1910 – Arthur Gardner, American actor and producer (d. 2014)

1917 – Gwendolyn Brooks, American poet (d. 2000)

1917 – Dean Martin, American singer, actor, and producer (d. 1995)

1920 – Georges Marchais, French mechanic and politician (d. 1997)

1940 – Tom Jones, Welsh singer and actor

1944 – Clarence White, American guitarist and singer (d. 1973)

1952 – Liam Neeson, Irish-American actor

1952 – Orhan Pamuk, Turkish-American novelist, screenwriter, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1954 – Louise Erdrich, American novelist and poet

1958 – Prince, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor (d. 2016)

1959 – Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of the United States, 50th Governor of Indiana

1967 – Dave Navarro, American musician

1978 – Bill Hader, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter

1981 – Anna Kournikova, Russian tennis player

1988 – Michael Cera, Canadian actor and musician

….and on this day in history….

1892 – Homer Plessy is arrested for refusing to leave his seat in the "whites-only" car of a train; he lost the resulting court case, Plessy v. Ferguson.

1899 – American Temperance crusader Carrie Nation begins her campaign of vandalizing alcohol-serving establishments by destroying the inventory in a saloon in Kiowa, Kansas.

1946 – The United Kingdom's BBC returns to broadcasting its television service, which has been off air for seven years because of World War II.

1965 – The Supreme Court of the United States hands down its decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, prohibiting the states from criminalizing the use of contraception by married couples.

1971 – The United States Supreme Court overturns the conviction of Paul Cohen for disturbing the peace, setting the precedent that vulgar writing is protected under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1975 – Sony launches Betamax, the first videocassette recorder format.

1982 – Priscilla Presley opens Graceland to the public; the bathroom where Elvis Presley died five years earlier is kept off-limits.

1991 – Mount Pinatubo erupts, generating an ash column 7 kilometres (4.3 mi) high.