Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday June 7, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published June 7, 2024 at 5:28 AM PDT
chocolate ice
Kanko*
/
Flickr Creative Commons
chocolate ice

Today is Friday, the 7th of June of 2024,

June 7 is the 159th day of the year

207 days remain until the end of the year.

14 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:37 am

and sunset will be at 8:30:43 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.2°F.

The solar transit will be at 1:09:10 pm.

The first low tide was at 6:16 am at -1.47 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:31 pm at 4.88 feet

The next low tide at 5:54 pm at 3.17 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:39 pm at 6.49 feet

The Moon is currently 1.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

Yesterday was a New Moon

The next phase will be the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Thursday the 13th of June of 2024 at 10:18 pm

Today is….

Boone Day

Hug an Atheist Day

June Bug Day

National Citizens Against Police Harassment Police Against Citizen Harassment Day

National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

National Doughnut Day

National Fish & Chip Day (UK)

National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Trial Technology Day

VCR Day

Today is also….

Battle of Arica Day (Arica y Parinacota Region, Chile)

Flag Day (Peru)

Journalist Day (Argentina)

Anniversary of the Memorandum of the Slovak Nation (Slovakia)

Birthday of Prince Joachim (Denmark)

Sette Giugno (Malta)

Union Dissolution Day (Independence Day of Norway)

Tourette Syndrome Awareness Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with….

1003Emperor Jingzong of Western Xia (d. 1048)

1778Beau Brummell, English cricketer and fashion designer (d. 1840)

1848Paul Gauguin, French painter and sculptor (d. 1903)

1896 – Robert S. Mulliken, American physicist and chemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1986)

1896 – Imre Nagy, Hungarian soldier and politician, 44th Prime Minister of Hungary (d. 1958)

1897George Szell, Hungarian-American conductor and composer (d. 1970)

1909 – Jessica Tandy, English-American actress (d. 1994)

1910Arthur Gardner, American actor and producer (d. 2014)

1917Gwendolyn Brooks, American poet (d. 2000)

1917 – Dean Martin, American singer, actor, and producer (d. 1995)

1920Georges Marchais, French mechanic and politician (d. 1997)

1940Tom Jones, Welsh singer and actor

1944Clarence White, American guitarist and singer (d. 1973)

1952Liam Neeson, Irish-American actor

1952 – Orhan Pamuk, Turkish-American novelist, screenwriter, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1954Louise Erdrich, American novelist and poet

1958Prince, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor (d. 2016)

1959Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of the United States, 50th Governor of Indiana

1967Dave Navarro, American musician

1978Bill Hader, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter

1981Anna Kournikova, Russian tennis player

1988Michael Cera, Canadian actor and musician

….and on this day in history….

1892Homer Plessy is arrested for refusing to leave his seat in the "whites-only" car of a train; he lost the resulting court case, Plessy v. Ferguson.

1899 – American Temperance crusader Carrie Nation begins her campaign of vandalizing alcohol-serving establishments by destroying the inventory in a saloon in Kiowa, Kansas.

1946 – The United Kingdom's BBC returns to broadcasting its television service, which has been off air for seven years because of World War II.

1965 – The Supreme Court of the United States hands down its decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, prohibiting the states from criminalizing the use of contraception by married couples.

1971 – The United States Supreme Court overturns the conviction of Paul Cohen for disturbing the peace, setting the precedent that vulgar writing is protected under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1975Sony launches Betamax, the first videocassette recorder format.

1982Priscilla Presley opens Graceland to the public; the bathroom where Elvis Presley died five years earlier is kept off-limits.

1991Mount Pinatubo erupts, generating an ash column 7 kilometres (4.3 mi) high.

