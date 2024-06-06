Almanac - Thursday June 6, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 6th of June of 2024,

June 6 is the 158th day of the year

208 days remain until the end of the year.

14 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:47 am

and sunset will be at 8:30:11 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:59 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.1°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:31 am at -1.48 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:39 pm at 4.83 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:03 pm at 3.01 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:55 pm at 6.72 feet

The Moon is 0.1% visible

It’s a New Moon as of 5:33 this morning

Today is….

Atheist Pride Day

D-Day

Drive-in Movie Day

National Applesauce Cake Day

National Churro Day

National Eyewear Day

National Gardening Exercise Day

National Higher Education Day

National Hunger Awareness Day

National Moonshine Day

National Yo-yo Day

Russian Language Day

Today is also….

Engineer's Day in Taiwan

Korean Children's Union Foundation Day in North Korea

Memorial Day in South Korea

National Day of Sweden, marking the end of the Danish-ruled Kalmar Union and the coronation of King Gustav Vasa

National Huntington's Disease Awareness Day in the United States

Queensland Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1599 – Diego Velázquez (date of baptism), Spanish painter and educator (d. 1660)

1755 – Nathan Hale, American soldier (d. 1776)

1756 – John Trumbull, American soldier and painter (d. 1843)

1799 – Alexander Pushkin, Russian author and poet (d. 1837)

1875 – Thomas Mann, German author and critic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1955)

1890 – Ted Lewis, American singer, clarinet player, and bandleader (d. 1971)

1901 – Sukarno, Indonesian engineer and politician, 1st President of Indonesia (d. 1970)

1902 – Jimmie Lunceford, American saxophonist and bandleader (d. 1947)

1903 – Aram Khachaturian, Armenian composer and conductor (d. 1978)

1923 – V. C. Andrews, American author, illustrator, and painter (d. 1986)

1936 – Levi Stubbs, American soul singer; lead vocalist of the Four Tops (d. 2008)

1939 – Gary U.S. Bonds, American singer-songwriter

1943 – Richard Smalley, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate in 1996 for chemistry (d. 2005)

1944 – Monty Alexander, Jamaican jazz pianist

1949 – Holly Near, American folk singer and songwriter

1954 – Harvey Fierstein, American actor and playwright; winner of four Tony Awards

1956 – Björn Borg, Swedish tennis player; winner of eleven Grand Slam singles titles including five consecutive Wimbledons

1959 – Colin Quinn, American comedian and actor

1960 – Steve Vai, American musician

1967 – Paul Giamatti, American actor and producer

…and on this day in history….

1844 – The Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) is founded in London.

1889 – The Great Seattle Fire destroys all of downtown Seattle.

1892 – The Chicago "L" elevated rail system begins operation.

1894 – Governor Davis H. Waite orders the Colorado state militia to protect and support the miners engaged in the Cripple Creek miners' strike.

1925 – The original Chrysler Corporation was founded by Walter Chrysler from the remains of the Maxwell Motor Company.

1933 – The first drive-in theater opens in Camden, New Jersey.

1934 – New Deal: U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 into law, establishing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

1944 – Commencement of Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy, with the execution of Operation Neptune—commonly referred to as D-Day—the largest seaborne invasion in history. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops cross the English Channel with about 5,000 landing and assault craft, 289 escort vessels, and 277 minesweepers participating. By the end of the day, the Allies have landed on five invasion beaches and are pushing inland.

1966 – March Against Fear: African-American civil rights activist James Meredith is wounded in an ambush by white sniper James Aubrey Norvell. Meredith and Norvell are photographed by Jack R. Thornell, whose photo will receive the 1967 Pulitzer Prize in Photography, the last one to be awarded in the category.