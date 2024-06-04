Almanac - Tuesday June 4, 2024

Today is Tuesday June 4, 2024

June 4 is the 156th day of the year

210 days remain until the end of the year.

16 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:48:14 am

and the sun will set this evening at 8:29:04 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 40 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:08:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.2°F.

The first low tide was at 3:59 am at -0.9 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:44 am at 4.53 feet

The next low tide at 3:23 pm at 2.35 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight at 9:32 pm at 6.82 feet

The Moon is current 4.6% visible

It’s A Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 6th of June of 2024 at 5:38 am

Today is….

Audacity to Hope Day

Hug your Cat Day

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

National Cheese Day

National Clean Beauty Day

National Cognac Day

National SAFE Day

Old Maid's Day

Shopping Cart Day

Today is also….

Birthday of C. G. E. Mannerheim, Marshal of Finland and the flag flying day of the Finnish Defence Forces (Finland)

Emancipation Day or Independence Day, commemorates the abolition of serfdom in Tonga by King George Tupou in 1862, and the independence of Tonga from the British protectorate in 1970. (Tonga)

National Unity Day (Hungary)

Trianon Treaty Day (Romania)

Tiananmen Square Protests of 1989 Memorial Day

Tomorrow is World Environment Day

Day of state symbols in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1738 – George III of the United Kingdom (d. 1820)

1924 – Dennis Weaver, American actor and director (d. 2006)

1930 – Morgana King, American singer and actress (d. 2018)

1932 – John Drew Barrymore, American actor (d. 2004)

1932 – Oliver Nelson, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1975)

1936 – Bruce Dern, American actor

1937 – Freddy Fender, American singer and guitarist (d. 2006)

1944 – Michelle Phillips, American singer-songwriter and actress

1945 – Anthony Braxton, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer

1948 Paquito D'Rivera, Cuban-American Grammy Award-winning clarinetist, saxophonist and jazz and classical composer, born in Havana, Cuba

1954 Mikey Dread [Michael Campbell], Jamaican reggae singer, producer ("Rocker's Delight"), and broadcaster (BBC), born in Port Antonio, Jamaica (d. 2008)

1956 – John Hockenberry, American journalist and author

1966 – Cecilia Bartoli, Italian soprano and actress

1975 – Angelina Jolie, American actress, filmmaker, humanitarian, and activist

1976 Kasey Chambers, Australian country singer-songwriter and musician ("Not Pretty Enough"), born in Mount Gambier, South Australia

1976 – Alexei Navalny, Russian lawyer and politician (d. 2024)

1981 – T.J. Miller, American actor and comedian

2021 – Princess Lilibet of Sussex

On this day in history….

1411 – King Charles VI granted a monopoly for the ripening of Roquefort cheese to the people of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon as they had been doing for centuries.

1784 – Élisabeth Thible becomes the first woman to fly in an untethered hot air balloon. Her flight covers four kilometres (2.5 mi) in 45 minutes, and reached 1,500 metres (4,900 ft) altitude (estimated).

1912 – Massachusetts becomes the first state of the United States to set a minimum wage.

1919 – Women's rights: The U.S. Congress approves the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which guarantees suffrage to women, and sends it to the U.S. states for ratification.

1975 – The Governor of California Jerry Brown signs the California Agricultural Labor Relations Act into law, the first law in the United States giving farmworkers collective bargaining rights.

1977 – JVC introduces its VHS videotape at the Consumer Electronics Show in Chicago. It will eventually prevail against Sony's rival Betamax system in a format war to become the predominant home video medium

1989 – Solidarity's victory in the 1989 Polish legislative election, the first election since the Communist Polish United Workers Party abandoned its monopoly of power. It sparks off the Revolutions of 1989 in Eastern Europe.