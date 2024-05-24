Almanac - Friday May 24, 2024

Today is Friday the 24th of May of 2024

May 24 is the 145th day of the year

221 days remain until the end of the year.

27 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:52:46 am

The sun will set this evening at 8:21:35 pm

Today we will have 14 hours and 28 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:07:10 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.7°F

The first low tide was at 6:12 am at -0.99 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:29 pm at 4.47 feet

The next low tide at 5:41 pm at 3.2 feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:34 pm at 6.15 feet

The Moon is currently 99.0% visible

It was a full moon yesterday

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 30th of May of 2024 at 10:13 am

Today is….

Asparagus Day

Aviation Maintenance Technician Day

Brother's Day

Don't Fry Day

International Tiara Day

National Cooler Day

National Death Busters Day

National Escargot Day

National Road Trip Day

National Title Track Day

National Wig Out Day

National Yucatán Shrimp Day

Scavenger Hunt Day

Today is also….

Aldersgate Day/Wesley Day (Methodism)

Battle of Pichincha Day (Ecuador)

Bermuda Day (Bermuda), celebrated on the nearest weekday if May 24 falls on the weekend.

Commonwealth Day (Belize)

Independence Day (Eritrea), celebrates the independence of Eritrea from Ethiopia in 1993.

Lubiri Memorial Day (Buganda)

Saints Cyril and Methodius Day (Eastern Orthodox Church, Julian Calendar)

Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavonic Literature Day (Bulgaria)

Slavonic Enlighteners' Day (North Macedonia)

Victoria Day; celebrated on Monday on or before May 24. (Canada)

National Patriots' Day or Journée nationale des patriotes (Quebec)

If today is your birthday Happy Birthday to You! You share your special day with…..

15 BC – Germanicus, Roman general (d. 19)

1686 – Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit, Polish-German physicist and engineer, developed the Fahrenheit scale (d. 1736)

1743 – Jean-Paul Marat, Swiss-French physician, journalist, and politician (d. 1793)

1819 – Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom (d. 1901)

1914 – Lilli Palmer, German-American actress (d. 1986)

1918 – Coleman Young, American politician, 66th Mayor of Detroit (d. 1997)

1922 – Siobhán McKenna, Irish actress (d. 1986)

1933 – Jane Byrne, American lawyer and politician, 50th Mayor of Chicago (d. 2014)

1936 – Harold Budd, American composer and poet (d. 2020)

1937 – Archie Shepp, American saxophonist and composer

1938 – Prince Buster, Jamaican singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1938 – Tommy Chong, Canadian-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1940 – Joseph Brodsky, Russian-American poet and essayist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1996)

1941 – Bob Dylan, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, artist, writer, and producer; Nobel Prize laureate

1943 – Gary Burghoff, American actor

1944 – Patti LaBelle, American singer-songwriter and actress

1945 – Terry Callier, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)

1945 – Priscilla Presley, American actress and businesswoman

1955 – Rosanne Cash, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1965 – John C. Reilly, American actor

1969 – Jacob Rees-Mogg, English politician

….and on this day in history….

919 – The nobles of Franconia and Saxony elect Henry the Fowler at the Imperial Diet in Fritzlar as king of the East Frankish Kingdom.

1607 – Jamestown, the first permanent English colony in North America, is founded.

1626 – Peter Minuit buys Manhattan

1798 – The Irish Rebellion of 1798 led by the United Irishmen against British rule begins.

1813 – South American independence leader Simón Bolívar enters Mérida, leading the invasion of Venezuela, and is proclaimed El Libertador ("The Liberator").

1832 – The First Kingdom of Greece is declared in the London Conference.

1844 – Samuel Morse sends the message "What hath God wrought" (a biblical quotation, Numbers 23:23) from a committee room in the United States Capitol to his assistant, Alfred Vail, in Baltimore, Maryland, to inaugurate a commercial telegraph line between Baltimore and Washington D.C

1873 – Patrick Francis Healy becomes the first black president of a predominantly white university in the United States.

1883 – The Brooklyn Bridge in New York City is opened to traffic after 14 years of construction.

1930 – Amy Johnson lands in Darwin, Northern Territory, becoming the first woman to fly solo from England to Australia (she left on May 5 for the 11,000 mile flight).

1935 – The first night game in Major League Baseball history is played in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the Cincinnati Reds beating the Philadelphia Phillies 2–1 at Crosley Field.

1940 – Igor Sikorsky performs the first successful single-rotor helicopter flight.

1948 – Arab–Israeli War: Egypt captures the Israeli kibbutz of Yad Mordechai, but the five-day effort gives Israeli forces time to prepare enough to stop the Egyptian advance a week later.

1956 – The first Eurovision Song Contest is held in Lugano, Switzerland.

1958 – United Press International is formed through a merger of the United Press and the International News Service.

1961 – American civil rights movement: Freedom Riders are arrested in Jackson, Mississippi, for "disturbing the peace" after disembarking from their bus.

1962 – Project Mercury: American astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits the Earth three times in the Aurora 7 space capsule.

1991 – Israel conducts Operation Solomon, evacuating Ethiopian Jews to Israel.

1993 – Eritrea gains its independence from Ethiopia.

1999 – The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague, Netherlands indicts Slobodan Milošević and four others for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Kosovo.

2000 – Israeli troops withdraw from southern Lebanon after 22 years of occupation.

2019 – Under pressure over her handling of Brexit, British Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation as Leader of the Conservative Party, effective as of June 7.

2022 – A mass shooting occurs at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, United States, resulting in the deaths of 21 people, including 19 children.