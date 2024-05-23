Almanac - Thursday May 23, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 23rd of May of 2024,

May 23 is the 144th day of the year

222 days remain until the end of the year

And 28 days until Summer Solstice

The sun rose this morning at 5:53:21 am

and the sun sets this evening at 8:20:49 pm.

The solar transit will be at 1:07:05 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:35 am at -0.77 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:42 pm at 4.42 feet

The next low tide at 5:03 pm at 3 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:58 pm at 6.13 feet

The Moon is 99.9% visible

It’s been a zero percent visible full moon as of 6:53 am this morning

The May Full Moon is called the Full Flower Moon

Flowers spring forth in abundance this month.

This month’s moon is also called the….

Budding Moon (Cree)

Egg Laying Moon (Cree)

Frog Moon (Cree)

Leaf Budding Moon (Cree)

Planting Moon (Dakota, Lakota)

Moon of Shedding Ponies (Oglala)

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days Thursday the 30th of May of 2024 at 10:13 am

Today is…

Declaration of the Báb

International Chardonnay Day

International Day to End Obstetric Fistula

Lucky Penny Day

National Taffy Day

World Crohn's and Colitis Day

Today is also….

Aromanian National Day

Constitution Day in Germany

Labour Day in Jamaica

Students' Day in Mexico

World Turtle Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with….

635 – K'inich Kan Bahlam II, Mayan king (d. 702)

1810 – Margaret Fuller, American journalist and critic (d. 1850)

1875 – Alfred P. Sloan, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1966)

1883 – Douglas Fairbanks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1939)

1891 – Pär Lagerkvist, Swedish novelist, playwright, and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1974)

1910 – Margaret Wise Brown, American author and educator (d. 1952)

1910 – Scatman Crothers, American actor and comedian (d. 1986)

1910 – Artie Shaw, American clarinet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 2004)

1923 – Alicia de Larrocha, Catalan-Spanish pianist (d. 2009)

1926 – Joe Slovo, Lithuanian-South African activist and politician (d. 1995)

1928 – Rosemary Clooney, American singer and actress (d. 2002)

1931 – Barbara Barrie, American actress

1933 – Joan Collins, English actress

1934 – Robert Moog, electronic engineer and inventor of the Moog synthesizer (d. 2005)

1950 – Martin McGuinness, Irish republican and Sinn Féin politician, Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland (d. 2017)

1951 – Anatoly Karpov, Russian chess player

1955 – Luka Bloom, Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Mitch Albom, American journalist, author, and screenwriter

1958 – Drew Carey, American actor, game show host, and entrepreneur

1974 – Jewel, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actress, and poet

….and on this day in history….

1788 – South Carolina became the eighth state to ratify the United States Constitution.

1829 – Accordion patent granted to Cyrill Demian in Vienna, Austrian Empire.

1844 – Báb: A merchant of Shiraz announces that he is a Prophet and founds a religious movement. He is considered to be a forerunner of the Baháʼí Faith.

1911 – The New York Public Library is dedicated.

1934 – American bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde are ambushed by police and killed in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.

1995 – The first version of the Java programming language is released.

1998 – The Good Friday Agreement is accepted in a referendum in Northern Ireland with roughly 75% voting yes.

2002 – The "55 parties" clause of the Kyoto Protocol is reached after its ratification by Iceland.