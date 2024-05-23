Almanac - Thursday May 23, 2024
Today is Thursday, the 23rd of May of 2024,
May 23 is the 144th day of the year
222 days remain until the end of the year
And 28 days until Summer Solstice
The sun rose this morning at 5:53:21 am
and the sun sets this evening at 8:20:49 pm.
The solar transit will be at 1:07:05 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.
The first low tide will be at 5:35 am at -0.77 feet
The first high tide will be at 12:42 pm at 4.42 feet
The next low tide at 5:03 pm at 3 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:58 pm at 6.13 feet
The Moon is 99.9% visible
It’s been a zero percent visible full moon as of 6:53 am this morning
The May Full Moon is called the Full Flower Moon
Flowers spring forth in abundance this month.
This month’s moon is also called the….
Budding Moon (Cree)
Egg Laying Moon (Cree)
Frog Moon (Cree)
Leaf Budding Moon (Cree)
Planting Moon (Dakota, Lakota)
Moon of Shedding Ponies (Oglala)
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days Thursday the 30th of May of 2024 at 10:13 am
Today is…
International Day to End Obstetric Fistula
Today is also….
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with….
635 – K'inich Kan Bahlam II, Mayan king (d. 702)
1810 – Margaret Fuller, American journalist and critic (d. 1850)
1875 – Alfred P. Sloan, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1966)
1883 – Douglas Fairbanks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1939)
1891 – Pär Lagerkvist, Swedish novelist, playwright, and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1974)
1910 – Margaret Wise Brown, American author and educator (d. 1952)
1910 – Scatman Crothers, American actor and comedian (d. 1986)
1910 – Artie Shaw, American clarinet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 2004)
1923 – Alicia de Larrocha, Catalan-Spanish pianist (d. 2009)
1926 – Joe Slovo, Lithuanian-South African activist and politician (d. 1995)
1928 – Rosemary Clooney, American singer and actress (d. 2002)
1931 – Barbara Barrie, American actress
1933 – Joan Collins, English actress
1934 – Robert Moog, electronic engineer and inventor of the Moog synthesizer (d. 2005)
1950 – Martin McGuinness, Irish republican and Sinn Féin politician, Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland (d. 2017)
1951 – Anatoly Karpov, Russian chess player
1955 – Luka Bloom, Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist
1958 – Mitch Albom, American journalist, author, and screenwriter
1958 – Drew Carey, American actor, game show host, and entrepreneur
1974 – Jewel, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actress, and poet
….and on this day in history….
1788 – South Carolina became the eighth state to ratify the United States Constitution.
1829 – Accordion patent granted to Cyrill Demian in Vienna, Austrian Empire.
1844 – Báb: A merchant of Shiraz announces that he is a Prophet and founds a religious movement. He is considered to be a forerunner of the Baháʼí Faith.
1911 – The New York Public Library is dedicated.
1934 – American bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde are ambushed by police and killed in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.
1995 – The first version of the Java programming language is released.
1998 – The Good Friday Agreement is accepted in a referendum in Northern Ireland with roughly 75% voting yes.
2002 – The "55 parties" clause of the Kyoto Protocol is reached after its ratification by Iceland.