Almanac - Tuesday May 21, 2024

Today Tuesday, 21st of May of 2024,

May 21 is the 142nd day of the year

224 days remain until the end of the year.

30 days until summer begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:54:37 am

and sunset will be at 8:19:14 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 24 minutes of sun.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59°F.

The solar transit will be at 1:06:55 pm.

the first low tide will be at 4:28 am at -0.12 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:05 am at 4.2 feet

The next low tide at 3:51 pm at 2.41 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:55 pm at 5.94 feet

The Moon is currently 95.6% visible

It’s still a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 2 days Thursday the 23rd of May of 2024 at 6:53 am

The May full moon is called the Full Flower Moon

Flowers spring forth in abundance this month.

The May full moon is also called the….

Budding Moon (Cree)

Egg Laying Moon (Cree)

Frog Moon (Cree)

Leaf Budding Moon (Cree)

Planting Moon (Dakota, Lakota)

Moon of Shedding Ponies (Oglala)

Today is….

American Red Cross Founder's Day

Dinosaur Day

I Need a Patch for That Day

International Tea Day

National Memo Day

National Strawberries and Cream Day

Rapture Party Day

(as it was on this day in 2011 – Radio broadcaster Harold Camping predicted that the world would end on this date)

Sister Maria Hummel Day

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development

NATIONAL WAITSTAFF DAY

Today is also….

Afro-Colombian Day (Colombia)

Circassian Day of Mourning (Circassian people of Russia)

Day of Patriots and Military (Hungary)

Independence Day, celebrates the Montenegrin independence referendum in 2006, celebrated until the next day. (Montenegro)

Navy Day (Chile)

Saint Helena Day, celebrates the discovery of Saint Helena in 1502. (Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1471 – Albrecht Dürer, German painter, engraver, and mathematician (d. 1528)

1844 – Henri Rousseau, French painter (d. 1910)

1898 – Armand Hammer, American physician and businessman, founded Occidental Petroleum (d. 1990)

1901 – Sam Jaffe, American film producer and agent (d. 2000)

1903 – Manly Wade Wellman, American author (d. 1986)

1904 – Fats Waller, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1943)

1916 – Dennis Day, American singer and actor (d. 1988)

1916 – Harold Robbins, American author and screenwriter (d. 1997)

1917 – Raymond Burr, Canadian-American actor and director (d. 1993)

1924 – Peggy Cass, American actress, comedian, and game show panelist (d. 1999)[34]

1926 – Robert Creeley, American novelist, essayist, and poet (d. 2005)

1928 – Tom Donahue, American radio host and producer (d. 1975)

1930 – Malcolm Fraser, Australian politician, 22nd Prime Minister of Australia (d. 2015)

1933 – Maurice André, French trumpet player (d. 2012)

1940 – Tony Sheridan, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2013)

1941 – Martin Carthy, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1944 – Mary Robinson, Irish lawyer and politician, President of Ireland

1948 – Leo Sayer, English-Australian singer-songwriter and musician

1951 – Al Franken, American actor, screenwriter, and politician

1952 – Mr. T, American actor and wrestler

1954 – Marc Ribot, American guitarist and composer

1959 – Nick Cassavetes, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1972 – The Notorious B.I.G., American rapper (d. 1997)

….and on this day in history….

1851 – Slavery in Colombia is abolished

1904 – The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is founded in Paris.

1911 – President of Mexico Porfirio Díaz and the revolutionary Francisco Madero sign the Treaty of Ciudad Juárez to put an end to the fighting between the forces of both men, concluding the initial phase of the Mexican Revolution.

1927 – Charles Lindbergh touches down at Le Bourget Field in Paris, completing the world's first solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

1932 – Bad weather forces Amelia Earhart to land in a pasture in Derry, Northern Ireland, and she thereby becomes the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

1951 – The opening of the Ninth Street Show, otherwise known as the 9th Street Art Exhibition: A gathering of a number of notable artists, and the stepping-out of the post war New York avant-garde, collectively known as the New York School.

1979 – White Night riots in San Francisco following the manslaughter conviction of Dan White for the assassinations of George Moscone and Harvey Milk.

1981 – Transamerica Corporation agrees to sell United Artists to Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for $380 million after the box office failure of the 1980 film Heaven's Gate.

1992 – After 30 seasons Johnny Carson hosted his penultimate episode and last featuring guests (Robin Williams and Bette Midler) of The Tonight Show.

2005 – The tallest roller coaster in the world, Kingda Ka opens at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

2011 – Radio broadcaster Harold Camping predicted that the world would end on this date.

2017 – Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed their final show at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.