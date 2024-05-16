Almanac - Thursday May 16, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 16th of May of 2024,

May 16 is the 137th day of the year

229 days remain until the end of the year.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.3°F

35 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:58:15 am

and sunset will be at 8:15:07 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 16 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:41 pm.

The first low tide was at 12:57 am and 2.46 feet

The first high tide will be at 5:49 am at 4.11 feet

The next low tide at 12:42 pm at 0.56 feet

and the next final tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:45 pm at 4.95 feet

The Moon is currently 59.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon next Thursday the 23rd of May of 2024 at 6:53 am

Today is…

National Do Something Good for Your Neighbor Day

National Classic Movie Day

Honor Our LGBT Elders Day

Biographer's Day

Brown Bag It Thursday

Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Hummus Day

International Day of Light

Love a Tree Day

National Apéritif Day

National Barbecue Day

National Chartreuse Day

National Check Your Wipers Day (Latin America)

National Coquilles St. Jacques Day

National Horse Rescue Day (Australia)

National Mimosa Day

National Notebook Day

National Piercing Day

National Sea Monkey Day

National Wear Purple for Peace Day

Today is also….

Martyrs of Sudan (Episcopal Church (USA))

Mass Graves Day (Iraq)

National Day, declared by Salva Kiir Mayardit (South Sudan)

Teachers' Day (Malaysia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1801 – William H. Seward, American lawyer and politician, 24th United States Secretary of State (d. 1872)

1804 – Elizabeth Palmer Peabody, American educator who founded the first U.S. kindergarten (d. 1894)

1905 – Henry Fonda, American actor (d. 1982)

1906 – Margret Rey, German author and illustrator (d. 1996)

1912 – Studs Terkel, American historian and author (d. 2008)

1913 – Woody Herman, American singer, saxophonist, and clarinet player (d. 1987)

1919 – Liberace, American pianist and entertainer (d. 1987)

1928 – Billy Martin, American baseball player and coach (d. 1989)

1929 – Betty Carter, American jazz singer (d. 1998)

1929 – Adrienne Rich, American poet, essayist, and feminist (d. 2012)

1937 – Yvonne Craig, American ballet dancer and actress (d. 2015)

1944 – Billy Cobham, Panamanian-American drummer, composer, and bandleader

1944 – Danny Trejo, American actor

1946 – Robert Fripp, English guitarist, songwriter and producer

1951 – Jonathan Richman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Pierce Brosnan, Irish-American actor and producer

1955 – Olga Korbut, Soviet gymnast

1955 – Debra Winger, American actress

1959 – Mare Winningham, American actress and singer-songwriter

1966 – Janet Jackson, American singer-songwriter actress

1969 – Tucker Carlson, American journalist, co-founded The Daily Caller

1973 – Tori Spelling, American actress, reality television personality, and author

1986 – Megan Fox, American actress

…and on this day in history….

1866 – The United States Congress establishes the nickel.

1868 – The United States Senate fails to convict President Andrew Johnson by one vote.

1888 – Nikola Tesla delivers a lecture describing the equipment which will allow efficient generation and use of alternating currents to transmit electric power over long distances.

1891 – The International Electrotechnical Exhibition opened in Frankfurt, Germany, featuring the world's first long-distance transmission of high-power, three-phase electric current (the most common form today).

1918 – The Sedition Act of 1918 is passed by the U.S. Congress, making criticism of the government during wartime an imprisonable offense. It will be repealed less than two years later.

1920 – In Rome, Pope Benedict XV canonizes Joan of Arc.

1925 – The first modern performance of Claudio Monteverdi's opera Il ritorno d'Ulisse in patria occurred in Paris.

1929 – In Hollywood, the first Academy Awards ceremony takes place.

1951 – The first regularly scheduled transatlantic flights begin between Idlewild Airport (now John F Kennedy International Airport) in New York City and Heathrow Airport in London, operated by El Al Israel Airlines.

1960 – Theodore Maiman operates the first optical laser (a ruby laser), at Hughes Research Laboratories in Malibu, California.

1975 – Junko Tabei from Japan becomes the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest

1988 – A report by the Surgeon General of the United States C. Everett Koop states that the addictive properties of nicotine are similar to those of heroin and cocaine.

1991 – Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom addresses a joint session of the United States Congress. She is the first British monarch to address the U.S. Congress.