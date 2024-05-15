Almanac - Wednesday May 15, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 15th of May of 2024,

May 15 is the 136th day of the year

230 days remain until the end of the year.

36 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:59:04 am

and sunset will be at 8:14:16 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 15 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:06:40 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.5°F.

The first high tide will be at 4:33 am at 4.42 feet

the only low tide today will be at 11:50 am at 0.26 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach this evening will be at 7:10 pm at 4.8 feet

The Moon is currently 50.2% visible

we are in the First Quarter Moon as of 4:48 am this morning

The next phase of the Full Moon will be in 8 days, next Thursday the 23rd of May of 2024 at 6:53 am

"15th of May" is the name of a city in Egypt, a suburb of Cairo

Today is….

Bring Flowers to Someone Day

Hyper-emesis Gravi-darum Awareness Day

International Muco-poly-sacchari-doses Awareness Day

National Chocolate Chip Day

National Juice Slush Day

National Numeracy Day (UK)

National Safety Dose Day

National Senior Fraud Awareness Day

National Tuberous Sclerosis Day

Nylon Stockings Day

Peace Officers Memorial Day

Relive Your Past By Listening to the First Music You Ever Bought No Matter What It Was No Excuses Day

Straw Hat Day

Turn Beauty Inside Out Day

Vascular Birthmark Foundation Day of Awareness

The World Facility Management Day

World Product Day

World Stationery Day

On This Day in History

Today is also…..

Aoi Matsuri (Kyoto)

Army Day (Slovenia)

Constituent Assembly Day (Lithuania)

Independence Day (Paraguay), celebrates the independence of Paraguay from Spain in 1811. Celebrations for the anniversary of the independence begin on Flag Day, May 14.

International Conscientious Objectors Day

International Day of Families

La Corsa dei Ceri begins on the eve of the feast day of Saint Ubaldo. (Gubbio)

Mother's Day (Paraguay)

Nakba Day (Palestinian communities)

Republic Day (Lithuania)

Teachers' Day (Colombia, Mexico and South Korea)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with….

1567 – Claudio Monteverdi, Italian priest and composer (d. 1643)

1856 – L. Frank Baum, American novelist (d. 1919)

1891 – Mikhail Bulgakov, Russian novelist and playwright (d. 1940)

1895 – Prescott Bush, American captain, banker, and politician (d. 1972)

1902 – Richard J. Daley, American lawyer and politician, 48th Mayor of Chicago (d. 1976)

1905 – Joseph Cotten, American actor (d. 1994)

1905 – Abraham Zapruder, American businessman and amateur photographer, filmed the Zapruder film (d. 1970)

1911 – Max Frisch, Swiss playwright and novelist (d. 1991)

1918 – Eddy Arnold, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2008)

1923 – Richard Avedon, American sailor and photographer (d. 2004)

1930 – Jasper Johns, American painter and sculptor

1935 – Utah Phillips, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)

1936 – Anna Maria Alberghetti, Italian-American actress and singer

1936 – Ralph Steadman, English painter and illustrator

1937 – Madeleine Albright, Czech-American politician and diplomat, 64th United States Secretary of State (d. 2022)

1937 – Trini Lopez, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 2020)

1941 – Jaxon, American illustrator and publisher, co-founded the Rip Off Press (d. 2006)

1948 – Kate Bornstein, American author, playwright, performance artist, and gender theorist

1948 – Brian Eno, English singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer

1948 – Kathleen Sebelius, American politician, 44th Governor of Kansas

1953 – Mike Oldfield, English-Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1974 – Ahmet Zappa, American musician and writer

….and on this day in history….

1618 – Johannes Kepler confirms his previously rejected discovery of the third law of planetary motion (he first discovered it on March 8 but soon rejected the idea after some initial calculations were made).

1891 – Pope Leo XIII defends workers' rights and property rights in the encyclical Rerum novarum, the beginning of modern Catholic social teaching.

1905 – The city of Las Vegas is founded in Nevada, United States.

1911 – In Standard Oil Co. of New Jersey v. United States, the United States Supreme Court declares Standard Oil to be an "unreasonable" monopoly under the Sherman Antitrust Act and orders the company to be broken up.

1919 – The Winnipeg general strike begins. By 11:00, almost the whole working population of Winnipeg had walked off the job.

1940 – Richard and Maurice McDonald open the first McDonald's restaurant.

In Bay Area history, May 15, 1969 was dubbed "Bloody Thursday". It was the day a fence was put around People’s Park in Berkeley. People demonstrated and police responded with tear gas, and deadly force. One observer on the roof of a bookstore was mortally wounded and the architect for a movie theater was blinded. Later that day, Governor Ronald Reagan declared a state of emergency and called in the National Guard to occupy the city for a number of weeks.

1970 – President Richard Nixon appoints Anna Mae Hays and Elizabeth P. Hoisington the first female United States Army generals.

1972 – The Ryukyu Islands, under U.S. military governance since its conquest in 1945, reverts to Japanese control.

1997 – The United States government acknowledges the existence of the "Secret War" in Laos and dedicates the Laos Memorial in honor of Hmong and other "Secret War" veterans.

2008 – California becomes the second U.S. state after Massachusetts in 2004 to legalize same-sex marriage after the state's own Supreme Court rules a previous ban unconstitutional.

2010 – Jessica Watson becomes the youngest person to sail, non-stop and unassisted around the world solo.