Almanac - Thursday May 9, 2024

Today Thursday, 9th of May of 2024,

May 9 is the 130th day of the year

236 days remain until the end of the year.

42 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:04:26 am

and sunset will be at 8:09:01 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 4 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:06:43 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59°F

The first low tide will be at 6:28 am at -1.51 feet

The first high tide was at 1:31 pm at 4.82 feet

The next low tide at 6:09 pm at 2.69 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:02 am at 6.51 feet

The Moon is currently 2.6%

It’s a Waxing Crescent

It was a New Moon yesterday

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Wednesday the 15th of May of 2024 at 4:48 am

Today is…

Ascension

Hurray for Buttons Day

Lost Sock Memorial Day

Make-A-Book Day

National Butterscotch Brownie Day

National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

National Moscato Day

Tear the Tags Off the Mattress Day

Today is also….

Commemoration of the end of the German occupation of the Channel Islands related observances:

Liberation Day, commemorating the end of the German occupation of the Channel Islands during World War II. (Guernsey and Jersey)

National Day (Alderney)

Europe Day, commemorating the Schuman Declaration. (European Union, Kosovo, Moldova, Ukraine)

Victory Day observances, celebration of the Soviet Union victory over Nazi Germany (Soviet Union, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan)

Victory and Peace Day, marks the capture of Shusha (1992) in the First Nagorno-Karabakh War, and the end of World War II. (Armenia)

If today is your birthday, happy birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1800 – John Brown, American activist (d. 1859)

1860 – J. M. Barrie, Scottish novelist and playwright (d. 1937)

1882 – Henry J. Kaiser, American shipbuilder and businessman, founded Kaiser Shipyards (d. 1967)

1914 – Hank Snow, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1999)

1918 – Mike Wallace, American journalist (d. 2012)

1921 – Daniel Berrigan, American priest, poet, and activist (d. 2016)

1921 – Sophie Scholl, German activist (d. 1943)

1924 – Bulat Okudzhava, Russian singer, poet, and author (d. 1997)

1936 – Albert Finney, English actor (d. 2019)

1936 – Glenda Jackson, English actress and politician (d. 2023)

1942 – John Ashcroft, American lawyer and politician, 79th United States Attorney General

1946 – Candice Bergen, American actress and producer

1949 – Billy Joel, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1951 – Joy Harjo, American poet, musician, playwright and author, 23rd United States Poet Laureate

1955 – Anne Sofie von Otter, Swedish soprano and actress

….and on this day in history….

1662 – The figure who later became Mr. Punch makes his first recorded appearance in England.

1927 – The Old Parliament House, Canberra, Australia, officially opens.

1955 – Cold War: West Germany joins NATO.

1960 – The Food and Drug Administration announces it will approve birth control as an additional indication for Searle's Enovid, making Enovid the world's first approved oral contraceptive pill.

1974 – Watergate scandal: The United States House Committee on the Judiciary opens formal and public impeachment hearings against President Richard Nixon.

2022 –President Joe Biden signs the 2022 Lend-Lease Act into law, a rebooted World War II-era policy expediting American equipment to Ukraine and other Eastern European countries.