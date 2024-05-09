Almanac - Thursday May 9, 2024
Today Thursday, 9th of May of 2024,
May 9 is the 130th day of the year
236 days remain until the end of the year.
42 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 6:04:26 am
and sunset will be at 8:09:01 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 4 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 1:06:43 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59°F
The first low tide will be at 6:28 am at -1.51 feet
The first high tide was at 1:31 pm at 4.82 feet
The next low tide at 6:09 pm at 2.69 feet
And the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:02 am at 6.51 feet
The Moon is currently 2.6%
It’s a Waxing Crescent
It was a New Moon yesterday
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Wednesday the 15th of May of 2024 at 4:48 am
Today is…
National Butterscotch Brownie Day
National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day
Tear the Tags Off the Mattress Day
Today is also….
Commemoration of the end of the German occupation of the Channel Islands related observances:
Liberation Day, commemorating the end of the German occupation of the Channel Islands during World War II. (Guernsey and Jersey)
Europe Day, commemorating the Schuman Declaration. (European Union, Kosovo, Moldova, Ukraine)
Victory Day observances, celebration of the Soviet Union victory over Nazi Germany (Soviet Union, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan)
Victory and Peace Day, marks the capture of Shusha (1992) in the First Nagorno-Karabakh War, and the end of World War II. (Armenia)
If today is your birthday, happy birthday to you! You share your special day with….
1800 – John Brown, American activist (d. 1859)
1860 – J. M. Barrie, Scottish novelist and playwright (d. 1937)
1882 – Henry J. Kaiser, American shipbuilder and businessman, founded Kaiser Shipyards (d. 1967)
1914 – Hank Snow, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1999)
1918 – Mike Wallace, American journalist (d. 2012)
1921 – Daniel Berrigan, American priest, poet, and activist (d. 2016)
1921 – Sophie Scholl, German activist (d. 1943)
1924 – Bulat Okudzhava, Russian singer, poet, and author (d. 1997)
1936 – Albert Finney, English actor (d. 2019)
1936 – Glenda Jackson, English actress and politician (d. 2023)
1942 – John Ashcroft, American lawyer and politician, 79th United States Attorney General
1946 – Candice Bergen, American actress and producer
1949 – Billy Joel, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1951 – Joy Harjo, American poet, musician, playwright and author, 23rd United States Poet Laureate
1955 – Anne Sofie von Otter, Swedish soprano and actress
….and on this day in history….
1662 – The figure who later became Mr. Punch makes his first recorded appearance in England.
1927 – The Old Parliament House, Canberra, Australia, officially opens.
1955 – Cold War: West Germany joins NATO.
1960 – The Food and Drug Administration announces it will approve birth control as an additional indication for Searle's Enovid, making Enovid the world's first approved oral contraceptive pill.
1974 – Watergate scandal: The United States House Committee on the Judiciary opens formal and public impeachment hearings against President Richard Nixon.
2022 –President Joe Biden signs the 2022 Lend-Lease Act into law, a rebooted World War II-era policy expediting American equipment to Ukraine and other Eastern European countries.