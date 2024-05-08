Almanac - Wednesday May 8, 2024
Today Wednesday, 8th of May of 2024
May 8 is the 129th day of the year
237 days remain until the end of the year.
43 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 6:05:25 am
and sunset will be at 8:08:07 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 2 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:06:46 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.4°F
The first low tide was at 5:42 am
The next high tide will be at 12:32 pm at 4.87 feet
The next low tide at 5:22 pm at 2.28 feet
And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:22 pm at 6.67 feet
The Moon is currently 0.3%
It’s still considered a New Moon
The next phase will be the First Quarter Moon a week from today, Wednesday the 15th at 4:48 am
Today is….
Donate a Day's Wages to Charity Day
International Receptionists' Day
National Coconut Cream Pie Day
National Give Someone a Cupcake Day
National Have a (certain brand of carbonated caffeinated soda pop) Day
National Third Shift Workers Day
Occupational Safety and Health Professional Day
Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives during the Second World War
World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day
Today is also….
Emancipation Day (Columbus, Mississippi)
Furry Dance (Helston, UK)
Liberation Day (Czech Republic)
Miguel Hidalgo's birthday (Mexico)
Parents' Day (South Korea)
World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with….
1846 – Oscar Hammerstein I, American businessman and composer (d. 1919)
1884 – Harry S. Truman, American colonel and politician, 33rd President of the United States (d. 1972)
1895 – Edmund Wilson, American critic, essayist, and editor (d. 1972)
1905 – Red Nichols, American cornet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1965)
1906 – Roberto Rossellini, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 1977)
1910 – Mary Lou Williams, American pianist and composer (d. 1981
1911 – Robert Johnson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1938)
1913 – Bob Clampett, American animator, director, and producer (d. 1984)
1920 – Tom of Finland, Finnish illustrator (d. 1991)
1926 – David Attenborough, English environmentalist and television host
1926 – Don Rickles, American comedian and actor (d. 2017)
1928 – Ted Sorensen, American lawyer, 8th White House Counsel (d. 2010)
1930 – Gary Snyder, American poet, essayist, and translator
1937 – Thomas Pynchon, American novelist
1940 – Ricky Nelson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 1985)
1940 – Toni Tennille, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player
1941 – Bill Lockyer, American academic and politician, 30th Attorney General of California
1944 – Gary Glitter, English singer-songwriter
1945 – Keith Jarrett, American pianist and composer
1958 – Roddy Doyle, Irish novelist, playwright, and screenwriter
1959 – Ronnie Lott, American football player and sportscaster
1961 – Bill de Blasio, American politician, 109th Mayor of New York City
1964 – Melissa Gilbert, American actress and director
1970 – Naomi Klein, Canadian author and activist
1975 – Enrique Iglesias, Spanish-American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor
1976 – Martha Wainwright, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1977 – Joe Bonamassa, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1996 – 6ix9ine, American rapper
…and on this day in history….
1877 – At Gilmore's Gardens in New York City, the first Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show opens.
1886 – Pharmacist John Pemberton first sells a carbonated beverage named "Coca-Cola" as a patent medicine.
1899 – The Irish Literary Theatre in Dublin produced its first play.
1919 – Edward George Honey proposes the idea of a moment of silence to commemorate the Armistice of 11 November 1918 which ended World War I.
1933 – Mohandas Gandhi begins a 21-day fast of self-purification and launched a one-year campaign to help the Harijan movement.
1945 – End of the Prague uprising, celebrated now as a national holiday in the Czech Republic.
1950 – The Tollund Man was discovered in a peat bog near Silkeborg, Denmark.
1970 – The Beatles release their 12th and final studio album Let It Be.
1973 – A 71-day standoff between federal authorities and the American Indian Movement members occupying the Pine Ridge Reservation at Wounded Knee, South Dakota ends with the surrender of the militants.
1978 – The first ascent of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen, by Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler.
1980 – The World Health Organization confirms the eradication of smallpox.