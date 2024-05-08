Almanac - Wednesday May 8, 2024

Today Wednesday, 8th of May of 2024

May 8 is the 129th day of the year

237 days remain until the end of the year.

43 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:05:25 am

and sunset will be at 8:08:07 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 2 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:46 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.4°F

The first low tide was at 5:42 am

The next high tide will be at 12:32 pm at 4.87 feet

The next low tide at 5:22 pm at 2.28 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:22 pm at 6.67 feet

The Moon is currently 0.3%

It’s still considered a New Moon

The next phase will be the First Quarter Moon a week from today, Wednesday the 15th at 4:48 am

Today is….

NATIONAL RECEPTIONISTS' DAY

Bike To School Day

Donate a Day's Wages to Charity Day

Free Trade Day

International Receptionists' Day

Iris Day

National Coconut Cream Pie Day

National Give Someone a Cupcake Day

National Have a (certain brand of carbonated caffeinated soda pop) Day

National School Nurse Day

National Student Nurses Day

National Third Shift Workers Day

No Socks Day

Occupational Safety and Health Professional Day

Root Canal Appreciation Day

Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives during the Second World War

Victory in Europe Day

World Ovarian Cancer Day

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

Today is also….

Emancipation Day (Columbus, Mississippi)

Furry Dance (Helston, UK)

Liberation Day (Czech Republic)

Miguel Hidalgo's birthday (Mexico)

Parents' Day (South Korea)

Truman Day (Missouri)

Veterans Day (Norway)

White Lotus Day (Theosophy)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with….

1846 – Oscar Hammerstein I, American businessman and composer (d. 1919)

1884 – Harry S. Truman, American colonel and politician, 33rd President of the United States (d. 1972)

1895 – Edmund Wilson, American critic, essayist, and editor (d. 1972)

1905 – Red Nichols, American cornet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1965)

1906 – Roberto Rossellini, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 1977)

1910 – Mary Lou Williams, American pianist and composer (d. 1981

1911 – Robert Johnson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1938)

1913 – Bob Clampett, American animator, director, and producer (d. 1984)

1920 – Tom of Finland, Finnish illustrator (d. 1991)

1926 – David Attenborough, English environmentalist and television host

1926 – Don Rickles, American comedian and actor (d. 2017)

1928 – Ted Sorensen, American lawyer, 8th White House Counsel (d. 2010)

1930 – Gary Snyder, American poet, essayist, and translator

1937 – Thomas Pynchon, American novelist

1940 – Ricky Nelson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 1985)

1940 – Toni Tennille, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1941 – Bill Lockyer, American academic and politician, 30th Attorney General of California

1944 – Gary Glitter, English singer-songwriter

1945 – Keith Jarrett, American pianist and composer

1958 – Roddy Doyle, Irish novelist, playwright, and screenwriter

1959 – Ronnie Lott, American football player and sportscaster

1961 – Bill de Blasio, American politician, 109th Mayor of New York City

1964 – Melissa Gilbert, American actress and director

1970 – Naomi Klein, Canadian author and activist

1975 – Enrique Iglesias, Spanish-American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1976 – Martha Wainwright, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1977 – Joe Bonamassa, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1996 – 6ix9ine, American rapper

…and on this day in history….

1877 – At Gilmore's Gardens in New York City, the first Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show opens.

1886 – Pharmacist John Pemberton first sells a carbonated beverage named "Coca-Cola" as a patent medicine.

1899 – The Irish Literary Theatre in Dublin produced its first play.

1919 – Edward George Honey proposes the idea of a moment of silence to commemorate the Armistice of 11 November 1918 which ended World War I.

1933 – Mohandas Gandhi begins a 21-day fast of self-purification and launched a one-year campaign to help the Harijan movement.

1945 – End of the Prague uprising, celebrated now as a national holiday in the Czech Republic.

1950 – The Tollund Man was discovered in a peat bog near Silkeborg, Denmark.

1970 – The Beatles release their 12th and final studio album Let It Be.

1973 – A 71-day standoff between federal authorities and the American Indian Movement members occupying the Pine Ridge Reservation at Wounded Knee, South Dakota ends with the surrender of the militants.

1978 – The first ascent of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen, by Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler.

1980 – The World Health Organization confirms the eradication of smallpox.