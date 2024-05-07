Almanac - Tuesday May 7, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 7th of May of 2024

May 7 is the 128th day of the year

238 days remain until the end of the year.

44 days until summer begins

The sun rises this morning at 6:06:25 am

and sunset will be at 8:07:13 pm.

We will have 14 hours of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:49 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.1°F

The first low tide was at 4:56 am at -1.04 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:33 am at 4.88 feet

The next low tide at 4:37 pm at 1.78 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:44 pm at 6.67 feet

The Moon is currently 0.6% visible

We can call it a New Moon

It will be zero-percent visible this evening at 8:22 pm

Today is….

National Foster Care Day

National Packaging Design Day

Childhood Depression Awareness Day

National Barrier Awareness Day

National Concert Day

National Cosmopolitan Day

National Roast Leg of Lamb Day

National Teacher and Teacher Appreciation Day

National Tourism Day

Paste Up Day

Poem on Your Pillow Day

World Asthma Day

Today is also….

Defender of the Fatherland Day in Kazakhstan

Dien Bien Phu Victory Day in Vietnam

Radio Day, commemorating the work of Alexander Popov in Russia and Bulgaria

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with….

1711 – David Hume, Scottish economist, historian, and philosopher (d. 1776)

1833 – Johannes Brahms, German pianist and composer (d. 1897)

1840 – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Russian composer and educator (d. 1893)

1861 – Rabindranath Tagore, Indian author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1941)

1885 – George "Gabby" Hayes, American actor (d. 1969)

1892 – Archibald MacLeish, American poet, playwright, and lawyer (d. 1982)

1892 – Josip Broz Tito, Yugoslav field marshal and politician, 1st President of Yugoslavia (d. 1980)

1901 – Gary Cooper, American actor (d. 1961)

1919 – Eva Perón, Argentinian actress, 25th First Lady of Argentina (d. 1952)

1927 – Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, German-American author and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1930 – Totie Fields, American comedian and author (d. 1978)

1931 – Teresa Brewer, American singer (d. 2007)

1943 – Terry Allen, American singer and painter

1945 – Christy Moore, Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – Thelma Houston, American R&B/disco singer and actress

1946 – Bill Kreutzmann, American drummer

1987 – Aidy Bryant, American actress and comedian

….and on this day in history….

1718 – The city of New Orleans is founded by Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne, Sieur de Bienville.

1824 – World premiere of Ludwig van Beethoven's Ninth Symphony in Vienna, Austria. The performance is conducted by Michael Umlauf under the composer's supervision.

1895 – In Saint Petersburg, Russian scientist Alexander Stepanovich Popov demonstrates to the Russian Physical and Chemical Society his invention, the Popov lightning detector—a primitive radio receiver. In some parts of the former Soviet Union the anniversary of this day is celebrated as Radio Day.

1946 – Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering (later renamed Sony) is founded.

1952 – The concept of the integrated circuit, the basis for all modern computers, is first published by Geoffrey Dummer.

1960 – Cold War: U-2 Crisis of 1960: Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev announces that his nation is holding American U-2 pilot Gary Powers.

1964 – Pacific Airlines Flight 773 is hijacked by Francisco Gonzales and crashes in Danville in Contra Costa County killing 44.

1994 – Edvard Munch's painting The Scream is recovered undamaged after being stolen from the National Gallery of Norway in February.

1999 – Pope John Paul II travels to Romania, becoming the first pope to visit a predominantly Eastern Orthodox country since the Great Schism in 1054.

2000 – Vladimir Putin is inaugurated as president of Russia.