Almanac - Wednesday May 1, 2024

Today is Wednesday, 1st of May of 2024

May 1 is the 122nd day of the year

244 days remain until the end of the year.

50 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:12:53 am

and sunset will be at 8:01:46 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 48 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:19 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61°F.

The first high tide was at 4:20 am at 5.04 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 11:45 pm at -0.41 feet

The next high tide at 7:13 pm at 4.63 feet

The Moon is currently 49.9% visible

It is the Third Quarter moon

The next phase will be a New Moon next Tuesday the 7th of May at 8:22 pm

Today is….

Bread Pudding Recipe Exchange Day

Couple Appreciation Day

CSS Reboot Day

Executive Coaching Day

Frequent Flyer Day

Global Love Day

Great American Grump Out

Keep Kids Alive Drive 25 Day

Loyalty Day

Mother Goose Day

National Anxiety Disorders Screening Day

National Chocolate Parfait Day

National Purebred Dog Day

National Salad Day

New Homeowners Day

Phone in Sick Day

Save the Rhino Day

School Principals' Day

Silver Star Service Banner Day

Therapeutic Massage Awareness Day

World Carnivorous Plant Day

Worthy Wage Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day (Mauritania)

Constitution Day (Argentina, Latvia, Marshall Islands)

Commemoration of the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat following the foundation of Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti (India):

Maharashtra Day

International Sunflower Guerrilla Gardening Day

Lei Day (Hawaii)

International Workers' Day or Labour Day

Loyalty Day, formerly intended to counterbalance the celebration of Labour Day. (United States)

May Day (beginning of Summer)

Calan Mai (Wales)

Beltane (Gaelic)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1852 – Calamity Jane, American frontierswoman and professional scout (d. 1903)

1857 – Theo van Gogh, Dutch art dealer (d. 1891)

1862 – Marcel Prévost, French novelist and playwright (d. 1941)

1864 – Anna Jarvis, American founder of Mother's Day (d. 1948)

1907 – Kate Smith, American singer and actress (d. 1986)

1910 – Raya Dunayevskaya, Ukrainian-American philosopher and activist (d. 1987)

1918 – Jack Paar, American comedian, author and talk show host (d. 2004)

1923 – Joseph Heller, American novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1999)

1924 – Terry Southern, American novelist, essayist, and screenwriter (d. 1995)

1925 – Scott Carpenter, American commander, pilot, and astronaut (d. 2013)

1928 – Sonny James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1934 – Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, Mexican politician

1939 – Judy Collins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – Rita Coolidge, American singer-songwriter

1967 – Tim McGraw, American singer-songwriter and actor

…and on this day in history….

1707 – The Act of Union joining England and Scotland to form the Kingdom of Great Britain takes effect.

1753 – Publication of Species Plantarum by Linnaeus, and the formal start date of plant taxonomy adopted by the International Code of Botanical Nomenclature.

1807 – The Slave Trade Act 1807 takes effect, abolishing the slave trade within the British Empire.

1840 – The Penny Black, the first official adhesive postage stamp, is issued in the United Kingdom.

1886 – Rallies are held throughout the United States demanding the eight-hour work day, culminating in the Haymarket affair in Chicago, in commemoration of which May 1 is celebrated as International Workers' Day in many countries.

1894 – Coxey's Army, the first significant American protest march, arrives in Washington, D.C.

1930 – "Pluto" is officially proposed for the name of the newly discovered dwarf planet by Vesto Slipher in the Lowell Observatory Observation Circular. The name quickly catches on.

1931 – The Empire State Building is dedicated in New York City.

1956 – The polio vaccine developed by Jonas Salk is made available to the public.

1960 – Cold War: U-2 incident: Francis Gary Powers, in a Lockheed U-2 spyplane, is shot down over the Sverdlovsk Oblast, Soviet Union, sparking a diplomatic crisis.

1961 – The Prime Minister of Cuba, Fidel Castro, proclaims Cuba a socialist nation and abolishes elections.

1970 – Vietnam War: Protests erupt in response to U.S. and South Vietnamese forces attacking Vietnamese communists in a Cambodian Campaign.

1971 – Amtrak (the National Railroad Passenger Corporation) takes over operation of U.S. passenger rail service.

1978 – Japan's Naomi Uemura, travelling by dog sled, becomes the first person to reach the North Pole alone.

2003 – Invasion of Iraq: In what becomes known as the "Mission Accomplished" speech, on board the USS Abraham Lincoln (off the coast of California), U.S. President George W. Bush declares that "major combat operations in Iraq have ended".

2009 – Same-sex marriage is legalized in Sweden.

2019 – Naruhito ascends to the throne of Japan succeeding his father Akihito, beginning the Reiwa period.