Almanac - Tuesday April 30, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 30th of April of 2024,

April 30 is the 121st day of the year

245 days remain until the end of the year.

51 days until summer begins

Sunrise in San Francisco at 6:14:02 am

and sunset will be at 8:00:50 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:26 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.2°F.

The first high tide will be at 3:05 am at 5.27 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:40 am at -0.48 feet

The next high tide will be at 6:27 pm at 4.37 feet

And the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:04 pm at 3.29 feet

The Moon is 61.1% visible

It’s a waning gibbous moon

We’ll have the last quarter moon tomorrow Wednesday the 1st of May at 4:27 am

Today is…

NATIONAL HAIRSTYLIST APPRECIATION DAY

Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Bugs Bunny Day

Day of the Child

Hairstyle Appreciation Day

International Jazz Day

National Animal Advocacy Day

National Bubble Tea Day

National Honesty Day

National Military Brats Day

National Mr. Potato Head Day

National Oatmeal Cookie Day

National PrepareAthon! Day

National Raisin Day

National Sarcoidosis Day

Spank Out Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day (Georgia)

Camarón Day (French Foreign Legion)

Children's Day (Mexico)

Consumer Protection Day (Thailand)

Martyrs' Day (Pakistan)

May Eve, the eve of the first day of summer in the Northern hemisphere

Beltane begins at sunset in the Northern hemisphere, Samhain begins at sunset in the Southern hemisphere. (Neo-Druidic Wheel of the Year)

Walpurgis Night (Central and Northern Europe)

National Persian Gulf Day (Iran)

Reunification Day (Vietnam)

Rincon Day (Bonaire)

Russian State Fire Service Day (Russia)

Teachers' Day (Paraguay)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1877 – Alice B. Toklas, American memoirist (d. 1967)

1896 – Reverend Gary Davis, American singer and guitarist (d. 1972)

1908 – Eve Arden, American actress (d. 1990)

1909 – Juliana of the Netherlands (d. 2004)

1925 – Johnny Horton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1960)

1926 – Cloris Leachman, American actress and comedian (d. 2021)

1938 – Larry Niven, American author and screenwriter

1943 – Bobby Vee, American pop singer-songwriter (d. 2016)

1944 – Jill Clayburgh, American actress (d. 2010)

1945 – Annie Dillard, American novelist, essayist, and poet

1945 – Mimi Fariña, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and activist (d. 2001

1959 – Stephen Harper, Canadian economist and politician, 22nd Prime Minister of Canada

1982 – Kirsten Dunst, American actress

1985 – Gal Gadot, Israeli actress and model

….and on this day in history….

1885 – Governor of New York David B. Hill signs legislation creating the Niagara Reservation, New York's first state park, ensuring that Niagara Falls will not be devoted solely to industrial and commercial use.

1897 – J. J. Thomson of the Cavendish Laboratory announces his discovery of the electron as a subatomic particle, over 1,800 times smaller than a proton (in the atomic nucleus), at a lecture at the Royal Institution in London.

1905 – Albert Einstein completes his doctoral thesis at the University of Zurich.

1937 – The Commonwealth of the Philippines holds a plebiscite for Filipino women on whether they should be extended the right to suffrage; over 90% would vote in the affirmative.

1939 – The 1939–40 New York World's Fair opens.

1957 – Supplementary Convention on the Abolition of Slavery entered into force.

1961 – K-19, the first Soviet nuclear submarine equipped with nuclear missiles, is commissioned.

1963 – The Bristol Bus Boycott is held in Bristol to protest the Bristol Omnibus Company's refusal to employ Black or Asian bus crews, drawing national attention to racial discrimination in the United Kingdom.

1973 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard Nixon fires White House Counsel John Dean; other top aides, most notably H. R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman, resign.

1975 – Fall of Saigon: Communist forces gain control of Saigon. The Vietnam War formally ends with the unconditional surrender of South Vietnamese president Dương Văn Minh.

1993 – CERN announces World Wide Web protocols will be free.

2004 – U.S. media release graphic photos of American soldiers committing war crimes against Iraqi prisoners at Abu Ghraib prison.

2008 – Two skeletal remains found near Yekaterinburg, Russia are confirmed by Russian scientists to be the remains of Alexei and Anastasia, two of the children of the last Tsar of Russia, whose entire family was executed at Yekaterinburg by the Bolsheviks.

2009 – Chrysler files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.