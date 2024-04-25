Almanac - Thursday April 25, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 25th of April of 2024,

April 25 is the 116th day of the year

250 days remain until the end of the year.

56 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:20:03 am

and the sun sets this evening at 7:56:14 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 36 minutes of daylight tonight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:08 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.6°F

The first low tide will be at 6:29 am at -0.45 feet

The next high tide at 1:23 pm at 4.36 feet

The next low tide at will be 6:04 pm at 2.63 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be at 12:03 am early tomorrow morning at 5.82 feet

The Moon is currently 97.8% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 1st of May of 2024 at 4:27 am

Today is….

Hug a Plumber Day

DNA Day

East Meets West Day

Hairstylists Appreciation Day

International Financial Independence Awareness Day

Love Your Thighs Day

National Crayola Day

National Crotilla Day

National Mani-Pedi Day

National Steak Day (UK)

National Teach Children to Save Day

National Telephone Day

National Zucchini Bread Day

Parental Alienation Awareness Day

Red Hat Society Day

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day

World Penguin Day

Today is also….

Anzac Day (Australia, New Zealand, Tonga)

Freedom Day (Portugal)

Liberation Day (Italy)

Military Foundation Day (North Korea)

World Malaria Day

if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To you! You get to blow out candles with….

1599 – Oliver Cromwell, English general and politician, Lord Protector of Great Britain (d. 1658)

1874 – Guglielmo Marconi, Italian businessman and inventor, developed Marconi's law, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1937)

1906 – William J. Brennan Jr., American colonel and Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court (d. 1997)

1908 – Edward R. Murrow, American journalist (d. 1965)

1912 – Earl Bostic, African-American saxophonist (d. 1965)

1917 – Ella Fitzgerald, American singer (d. 1996)

1923 – Albert King, African-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1992)

1932 – Meadowlark Lemon, African-American basketball player and minister (d. 2015)

1933 – Jerry Leiber, American songwriter and producer (d. 2011)

1940 – Al Pacino, American actor and director

1945 – Björn Ulvaeus, Swedish singer-songwriter and producer

1958 – Misha Glenny, British journalist

1961 – Dinesh D'Souza, Indian-American journalist and author

1964 – Hank Azaria, American actor, voice artist, comedian and producer

1969 – Renée Zellweger, American actress and producer

…and on this day in history….

1792 – "La Marseillaise" (the French national anthem) is composed by Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle.

1859 – British and French engineers break ground for the Suez Canal.

1901 – New York becomes the first U.S. state to require automobile license plates.

1944 – The United Negro College Fund is incorporated.

1945 – United Nations Conference on International Organization: Founding negotiations for the United Nations begin in San Francisco.

1953 – Francis Crick and James Watson publish "Molecular Structure of Nucleic Acids: A Structure for Deoxyribose Nucleic Acid" describing the double helix structure of DNA.

1954 – The first practical solar cell is publicly demonstrated by Bell Telephone Laboratories.

1959 – The Saint Lawrence Seaway, linking the North American Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean, officially opens to shipping.

1961 – Robert Noyce is granted a patent for an integrated circuit.

1983 – Cold War: American schoolgirl Samantha Smith is invited to visit the Soviet Union by its leader Yuri Andropov after he read her letter in which she expressed fears about nuclear war.

1990 – Violeta Chamorro takes office as the President of Nicaragua, the first woman to hold the position.

2004 – The March for Women's Lives brings between 500,000 and 800,000 protesters, mostly pro-choice, to Washington D.C. to protest the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003, and other restrictions on abortion.

2014 – The Flint water crisis begins when officials at Flint, Michigan switch the city's water supply to the Flint River, leading to lead and bacteria contamination.