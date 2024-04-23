Almanac - Tuesday April 23, 2024
Today is Tuesday, the 23rd of April of 2024
April 23 is the 114th day of the year
252 days remain until the end of the year.
58 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 6:22:35 am
and the sun will set tonight at 7:54:23 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 31 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:08:29 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay is 59.7°F.
The first low tide was at 5:24 am at 0.05 feet
The first high tide will be at 11:49 am at 4.46 feet
and the next low tide at 5:03 pm at 1.9 feet
and the next high tide at 11:09 pm at 5.7 feet
The Moon is 99.8% visible
It’s still considered a waxing gibbous moon
It’s a 100% Full Moon today at 4:49 pm
The April Moon is called the Full Pink Moon
This full Moon heralded the appearance of the “moss pink,” or wild ground phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.
This month’s moon is also called the…..
Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin)
Broken Snowshoe Moon (Anishinaabe)
Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs (Tlingit)
Frog Moon (Cree)
Moon of the Red Grass Appearing (Oglala)
Moon When the Ducks Come Back (Lakota)
Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs (Dakota)
Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable (Dakota)
Sucker Moon (Anishinaabe)
Sugar Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)
Today is….
International Nose Picking Day
International Pixel-Stained Techno-peasant Day
National Cherry Cheesecake Day
National Lost Dog Awareness Day
The first full day of Passover, beginning at sundown last night
Today is also….
Castile and León Day in Spain
Independence Day in the Conch Republic in Key West, Florida
International Pixel-Stained Techno-peasant Day
Khongjom Day in Manipur state in India
National Sovereignty and Children's Day in Turkey and Northern Cyprus
United Nations English Language Day
as well as United Nations Spanish Language Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1621 – William Penn, English admiral and politician (d. 1670)
1791 – James Buchanan, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 15th President of the United States (d. 1868)
1813 – Stephen A. Douglas, American educator and politician, 7th Illinois Secretary of State (d. 1861)
1895 – Ngaio Marsh, New Zealand author and director (d. 1982)
1897 – Lester B. Pearson, Canadian historian and politician, 14th Prime Minister of Canada, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1972)
1926 – J.P. Donleavy, American-Irish novelist and playwright (d. 2017)
1928 – Shirley Temple, American actress, singer, dancer, and diplomat (d. 2014)
1939 – Lee Majors, American actor
1943 Si Kahn, American folk and bluegrass singer-songwriter (Aragon Mill), and civil rights activist, born in State College, Pennsylvania
1947 – Bernadette Devlin McAliskey, Irish civil rights leader and politician
1952 – Narada Michael Walden, American singer-songwriter, drummer, and producer
1954 – Michael Moore, American director, producer, and activist
1960 – Valerie Bertinelli, American actress
1977 – John Oliver, English comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter
1977 – Kal Penn, Indian-American actor
1997 – Zach Apple, American swimmer
….and on this day in history…..
1635 – The first public school in the United States, the Boston Latin School, is founded.
1724 – Johann Sebastian Bach leads the first performance of his cantata Du Hirte Israel, höre, BWV 104, illustrating the topic of the Good Shepherd in pastoral music.[4]
1968 – Vietnam War: Student protesters at Columbia University in New York City take over administration buildings and shut down the university.
1985 – Coca-Cola changes its formula and releases New Coke. The response is overwhelmingly negative, and the original formula is back on the market in less than three months.
1990 – Namibia becomes the 160th member of the United Nations and the 50th member of the Commonwealth of Nations.
1993 – Eritreans vote overwhelmingly for independence from Ethiopia in a United Nations-monitored referendum.
1999 – NATO bombs the headquarters of Radio Television of Serbia, as part of their aerial campaign against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.
2005 – The first YouTube video, titled "Me at the zoo", was published by co-founder Jawed Karim.