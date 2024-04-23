Almanac - Tuesday April 23, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 23rd of April of 2024

April 23 is the 114th day of the year

252 days remain until the end of the year.

58 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:22:35 am

and the sun will set tonight at 7:54:23 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 31 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:29 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay is 59.7°F.

The first low tide was at 5:24 am at 0.05 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:49 am at 4.46 feet

and the next low tide at 5:03 pm at 1.9 feet

and the next high tide at 11:09 pm at 5.7 feet

The Moon is 99.8% visible

It’s still considered a waxing gibbous moon

It’s a 100% Full Moon today at 4:49 pm

The April Moon is called the Full Pink Moon

This full Moon heralded the appearance of the “moss pink,” or wild ground phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.

This month’s moon is also called the…..

Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin)

Broken Snowshoe Moon (Anishinaabe)

Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs (Tlingit)

Frog Moon (Cree)

Moon of the Red Grass Appearing (Oglala)

Moon When the Ducks Come Back (Lakota)

Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs (Dakota)

Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable (Dakota)

Sucker Moon (Anishinaabe)

Sugar Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)

Today is….

German Beer Day

Impossible Astronaut Day

International Creator Day

International Nose Picking Day

International Pixel-Stained Techno-peasant Day

Lover's Day

Movie Theatre Day

National Cherry Cheesecake Day

National English Muffin Day

National Lost Dog Awareness Day

National Picnic Day

Saint George's Day

School Bus Drivers' Day

Spanish Language Day

Take a Chance Day

Talk Like Shakespeare Day

The first full day of Passover, beginning at sundown last night

World Book and Copyright Day

World Laboratory Day

Today is also….

Canada Book Day in Canada

Castile and León Day in Spain

Independence Day in the Conch Republic in Key West, Florida

International Pixel-Stained Techno-peasant Day

Khongjom Day in Manipur state in India

National Sovereignty and Children's Day in Turkey and Northern Cyprus

Navy Day in China

United Nations English Language Day

as well as United Nations Spanish Language Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1621 – William Penn, English admiral and politician (d. 1670)

1791 – James Buchanan, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 15th President of the United States (d. 1868)

1813 – Stephen A. Douglas, American educator and politician, 7th Illinois Secretary of State (d. 1861)

1895 – Ngaio Marsh, New Zealand author and director (d. 1982)

1897 – Lester B. Pearson, Canadian historian and politician, 14th Prime Minister of Canada, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1972)

1926 – J.P. Donleavy, American-Irish novelist and playwright (d. 2017)

1928 – Shirley Temple, American actress, singer, dancer, and diplomat (d. 2014)

1939 – Lee Majors, American actor

1943 Si Kahn, American folk and bluegrass singer-songwriter (Aragon Mill), and civil rights activist, born in State College, Pennsylvania

1947 – Bernadette Devlin McAliskey, Irish civil rights leader and politician

1952 – Narada Michael Walden, American singer-songwriter, drummer, and producer

1954 – Michael Moore, American director, producer, and activist

1960 – Valerie Bertinelli, American actress

1977 – John Oliver, English comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1977 – Kal Penn, Indian-American actor

1997 – Zach Apple, American swimmer

….and on this day in history…..

1635 – The first public school in the United States, the Boston Latin School, is founded.

1724 – Johann Sebastian Bach leads the first performance of his cantata Du Hirte Israel, höre, BWV 104, illustrating the topic of the Good Shepherd in pastoral music.[4]

1968 – Vietnam War: Student protesters at Columbia University in New York City take over administration buildings and shut down the university.

1985 – Coca-Cola changes its formula and releases New Coke. The response is overwhelmingly negative, and the original formula is back on the market in less than three months.

1990 – Namibia becomes the 160th member of the United Nations and the 50th member of the Commonwealth of Nations.

1993 – Eritreans vote overwhelmingly for independence from Ethiopia in a United Nations-monitored referendum.

1999 – NATO bombs the headquarters of Radio Television of Serbia, as part of their aerial campaign against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

2005 – The first YouTube video, titled "Me at the zoo", was published by co-founder Jawed Karim.