Almanac - Friday April 19, 2024

Today Friday, 19th of April of 2024

April 19 is the 110th day of the year

256 days remain until the end of the year.

62 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:27:49 am

and sunset will be at 7:50:42 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 22 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:15 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.2°F

The first low tide was at 3:06 am at 1.71 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:38 am at 4.55 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:06 pm at 0.54 feet

and the next high tide at 9:41 pm at 5.09 feet

The Moon is currently 82.7% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 23rd of April of 2024 at 4:49 pm

It’s called the Full Pink Moon. That comes from the April full moon's seasonal association, appearing in spring around the blossom time for flowers, according to the Farmers' Almanac. The full moon aligns with the blooming of Phlox subulata, a pink wildflower native to eastern North America

On Monday April 22, 2024….

Passover Begins

Earth Day

Today is….

NATIONAL HANGING OUT DAY

NATIONAL CLEAN OUT YOUR MEDICINE CABINET DAY

NATIONAL NORTH DAKOTA DAY

Bicycle Day

Education and Sharing Day

Humorous Day

John Parker Day

National Amaretto Day

National Chicken Parmesan Day

National Garlic Day

National Hanging Out Day

Oklahoma City Bombing Commemoration Day

Rice Ball Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

1806 – Sarah Bagley, American labor organizer (d. 1889) She was an American labor leader in New England during the 1840s, she campaigned to make ten hours of labor per day the maximum in Massachusetts.

1831 – Mary Louise Booth, American writer, editor and translator (d. 1889) She was the first editor-in-chief of the women's fashion magazine, Harper's Bazaar.

1872 – Alice Salomon, German social reformer (d. 1948

1903 – Eliot Ness, American law enforcement agent (d. 1957)

1912 – Glenn T. Seaborg, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1999)

1925 – Hugh O'Brian, American actor (d. 2016)

1933 – Jayne Mansfield, American model and actress (d. 1967)

1934 – Dickie Goodman, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1989)

1935 – Dudley Moore, English actor, comedian, and pianist (d. 2002)

1936 – Jack Pardee, American football player and coach (d. 2013)

1937 – Joseph Estrada, Filipino politician, 13th President of the Philippines

1944 – Bernie Worrell, American keyboard player and songwriter (d. 2016)

1946 – Tim Curry, English actor and singer

1965 – Suge Knight, American record executive

1968 – Ashley Judd, American actress

1978 – James Franco, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1979 – Kate Hudson, American actress

1982 – Ali Wong, American comedian and actress

….and on this day in history….

1818 – French physicist Augustin Fresnel signs his preliminary "Note on the Theory of Diffraction" (deposited on the following day). The document ends with what we now call the Fresnel integrals.

1927 – Mae West is sentenced to ten days in jail for obscenity for her play Sex.

1943 – Albert Hofmann deliberately doses himself with LSD for the first time, three days after having discovered its effects on April 16, an event commonly known and celebrated as Bicycle Day.

1956 – Actress Grace Kelly marries Prince Rainier of Monaco.

1975 – India's first satellite Aryabhata launched in orbit from Kapustin Yar, Russia.

1984 – Advance Australia Fair is proclaimed as Australia's national anthem, and green and gold as the national colours.

1987 – The Simpsons first appear as a series of shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show, first starting with "Good Night".

1999 – The German Bundestag returns to Berlin.

2021 – The Ingenuity helicopter becomes the first aircraft to achieve flight on another planet.