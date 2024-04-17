Almanac - Wednesday April 17, 2024
Today is Wednesday, the 17th of April of 2024,
April 17 is the 108th day of the year
258 days remain until the end of the year.
64 days until summer begins
The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:30:32 am
and the sun sets this evening at 7:48:52 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 18 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:09:42 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.3°F.
The first low tide was at 1:28 am at 2.69 feet
The first high tide will be at 6:32 am at 4.6 feet
The next low tide will be at 1:44 pm at 0.23 feet
and the final high tide at 8:46 pm at 4.84 feet
The Moon is currently 66.4% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous
We’ll have a Full Moon next week on Tuesday the 23rd of April of 2024 at 4:49 pm
Today is….
Ellis Island Family History Day
As it was on this day in 1907 – The Ellis Island immigration center processes 11,747 people, more than on any other day.
International Ford Mustang Day
International Haiku Poetry Day
Today is also….
Evacuation Day (Syria), celebrates the recognition of the independence of Syria from France in 1946.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1837 – J. P. Morgan, American banker and financier, founded J.P. Morgan & Co. (d. 1913)
1897 – Thornton Wilder, American novelist and playwright (d. 1975)
1918 – William Holden, American actor (d. 1981)
1923 – Harry Reasoner, American soldier and journalist (d. 1991)
1928 – Cynthia Ozick, American short story writer, novelist, and essayist
1934 – Don Kirshner, American songwriter and producer (d. 2011)
1957 – Afrika Bambaataa, American disc jockey
1957 – Nick Hornby, English novelist, essayist, lyricist, and screenwriter
1967 – Liz Phair, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1974 – Victoria Beckham, English singer and fashion designer
…and on this day in history….
1970 – Apollo program: The damaged Apollo 13 spacecraft returns to Earth safely.
2014 – NASA's Kepler space telescope confirms the discovery of the first Earth-size planet in the habitable zone of another star.