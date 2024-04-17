Almanac - Wednesday April 17, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 17th of April of 2024,

April 17 is the 108th day of the year

258 days remain until the end of the year.

64 days until summer begins

The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:30:32 am

and the sun sets this evening at 7:48:52 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 18 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:09:42 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.3°F.

The first low tide was at 1:28 am at 2.69 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:32 am at 4.6 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:44 pm at 0.23 feet

and the final high tide at 8:46 pm at 4.84 feet

The Moon is currently 66.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon next week on Tuesday the 23rd of April of 2024 at 4:49 pm

Today is….

Ellis Island Family History Day

As it was on this day in 1907 – The Ellis Island immigration center processes 11,747 people, more than on any other day.

Bat Appreciation Day

Blah, Blah, Blah Day

International Ford Mustang Day

International Haiku Poetry Day

Malbec World Day

National Banana Day

National Bookmobile Day

National Cheeseball Day

National Crawfish Day

National Kickball Day

Nothing Like a Dame Day

School Librarians' Day

Today is also….

Evacuation Day (Syria), celebrates the recognition of the independence of Syria from France in 1946.

FAO Day (Iraq)

Flag Day (American Samoa)

Women's Day (Gabon)

World Hemophilia Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1837 – J. P. Morgan, American banker and financier, founded J.P. Morgan & Co. (d. 1913)

1897 – Thornton Wilder, American novelist and playwright (d. 1975)

1918 – William Holden, American actor (d. 1981)

1923 – Harry Reasoner, American soldier and journalist (d. 1991)

1928 – Cynthia Ozick, American short story writer, novelist, and essayist

1934 – Don Kirshner, American songwriter and producer (d. 2011)

1957 – Afrika Bambaataa, American disc jockey

1957 – Nick Hornby, English novelist, essayist, lyricist, and screenwriter

1967 – Liz Phair, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1974 – Victoria Beckham, English singer and fashion designer

…and on this day in history….

1970 – Apollo program: The damaged Apollo 13 spacecraft returns to Earth safely.

2014 – NASA's Kepler space telescope confirms the discovery of the first Earth-size planet in the habitable zone of another star.