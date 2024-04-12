© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday April 12, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published April 12, 2024 at 5:28 AM PDT
Grilled cheese sandwich cut into 3 strips (1/2 oz eq grains, 1 oz eq meat alternates).
USDA Photo
/
USDA FNS

Today is Friday, the 12th of April of 2024,

April 12 is the 103rd day of the year

263 days remain until the end of the year.

69 days until summer begins

The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:37:30 am

and sunset will be at 7:44:16 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 6 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:53 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.3°F.

The first high tide was at 1:17 am at 6.28 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:27 am at -0.87 feet

The next high tide at 3:36 pm at 4.5 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 8:12 pm at 2.89 feet

The Moon is currently 18.2% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Monday the 15th of April of 2024 at 12:13 pm

Today is….

NATIONAL FOR TWELVES DAY

DONATE LIFE BLUE & GREEN DAY

NATIONAL COLORADO DAY

Big Wind Day

Day of Silence

Drop Everything and Read Day

International Day for Street Children

National Dive Bar Day

National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

National Licorice Day

National Only Child Day

Poet in a Cupcake Day

Walk on Your Wild Side Day

Wear a Star Day

Today is also…

Children's Day (Bolivia)

Cosmonautics Day (Russia)

Also, International Day of Human Space Flight

As well as Yuri's Night

As it was on this day in 1961 – The Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes the first human to travel into outer space and perform the first crewed orbital flight, Vostok 1.

Halifax Day (North Carolina)

National Redemption Day (Liberia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1883Imogen Cunningham, American photographer and educator (d. 1976)

1898Lily Pons, French-American soprano and actress (d. 1976)

1912 – Hound Dog Taylor, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)

1916Beverly Cleary, American author (d. 2021)

1932 – Tiny Tim, American singer and ukulele player (d. 1996)

1937Dennis Banks, American author and activist (d. 2017)

1940 – Herbie Hancock, American pianist, composer, and bandleader

1947 – Tom Clancy, American historian and author (d. 2013)

1947 – David Letterman, American comedian and talk show host

1949Scott Turow, American lawyer and author

1950 – David Cassidy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1952 – Gary Soto, American poet, novelist, and memoirist

1957 – Vince Gill, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Tama Janowitz, American novelist and short story writer

1964 – Amy Ray, American folk-rock singer-songwriter, musician, and music producer

1981 – Tulsi Gabbard, American politician

1994 – Saoirse Ronan, American-born Irish actress

…and on this day in history….

1831 – Soldiers marching on the Broughton Suspension Bridge in Manchester, England, cause it to collapse.

1955 – The polio vaccine, developed by Dr. Jonas Salk, is declared safe and effective.

1961Space Race: The Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes the first human to travel into outer space and perform the first crewed orbital flight, Vostok 1.

1980 – Canadian runner and athlete, Terry Fox begins his Marathon of Hope Run in St. John's, NF

1983Harold Washington is elected as the first black mayor of Chicago.

1990Jim Gary's "Twentieth Century Dinosaurs" exhibition opens at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. He is the only sculptor ever invited to present a solo exhibition there.

1992 – The Euro Disney Resort officially opens with its theme park Euro Disneyland; the resort and its park's name are subsequently changed to Disneyland Paris.

1999 – United States President Bill Clinton is cited for contempt of court for giving "intentionally false statements" in a civil lawsuit; he is later fined and disbarred.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991.
