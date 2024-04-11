Almanac - Thursday April 11, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 11th of April of 2024,

April 11 is the 102nd day of the year

264 days remain until the end of the year.

70 days until summer begins

The sun just rose at 6:38:56 am

and sunset this evening will be at 7:43:21 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 4 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:11:08 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.3°F.

The first high tide was at 12:37 am at 6.47 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:34 am at -1.04 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:27 pm at 4.72 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:19 pm at 2.41 feet

The Moon is currently 10.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 15th of April of 2024 at 12:13 pm

Today is….

Barbershop Quartet Day

International Louie Louie Day

National Alcohol Screening Day

National Cheese Fondue Day

National Eight-Track Tape Day

National Pet Day

National Poutine Day (Canada)

National Ranch Water Day

Submarine Day

World Parkinson's Disease Day

Today is also….Juan Santamaría Day, anniversary of his death in the Second Battle of Rivas. (Costa Rica)

International Louie Louie Day

World Parkinson's Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

145 – Septimius Severus, Roman emperor (d. 211)

1862 – Charles Evans Hughes, American lawyer and politician, 44th United States Secretary of State (d. 1948)

1908 – Leo Rosten, Polish-American author and academic (d. 1997)

1910 – António de Spínola, Portuguese general and politician, 14th President of Portugal (d. 1996)

1914 – Norman McLaren, Scottish-Canadian animator, director, and producer (d. 1987)

1916 – Howard W. Koch, American director and producer (d. 2001)

1928 – Ethel Kennedy, American philanthropist

1930 – Anton LaVey, American occultist, founded the Church of Satan (d. 1997)

1932 – Joel Grey, American actor, singer, and dancer

1933 – Tony Brown, American journalist and academic

1935 – Richard Berry, American singer-songwriter (d. 1997)

1939 – Louise Lasser, American actress

1941 – Ellen Goodman, American journalist and author

1955 – Michael Callen, American singer-songwriter and AIDS activist (d. 1993)

1972 – Jennifer Esposito, American actress and writer

1987 – Joss Stone, English singer-songwriter and actress

….and on this day in history….

1689 – William III and Mary II are crowned as joint sovereigns of Great Britainon the same day that the Scottish Parliament concurs with the English decision of 12 February.

1727 – Premiere of Johann Sebastian Bach's St Matthew Passion BWV 244b at St. Thomas Church in Leipzig, Electorate of Saxony, in modern day Germany

1876 – The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is organized.

1881 – Spelman College is founded in Atlanta, Georgia as the Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary, an institute of higher education for African-American women

1909 – The city of Tel Aviv is founded.

1968 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act of 1968, prohibiting discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing.

1970 – Apollo Program: Apollo 13 is launched.

1976 – The Apple I is created.