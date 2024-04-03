Almanac - Wednesday April 3, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 3rd of April of 2024,

April 3 is the 94th day of the year

272 days remain until the end of the year.

78 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:50:39 am

and sunset will be at 7:36:02 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

That will be 2 minutes and 24 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 1:13:20 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.6°F.

the first low tide was at 12:35 am at 3.26 feet

The first high tide was at 6:01 am at 5.3 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:27 pm at -0.04 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:44 pm at 4.58 feet

Moon Sets today at 1:42 pm

and Moon rises tomorrow at 4:43 am

The Moon is currently 35% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Monday the8th of April of 2024 at 11:21 am

On that same day, starting in the late morning, We will also have a total Solar Eclipse, but We here in the Bay Area will only see about half of it at mid-day

NATIONAL WALKING DAY

Asian American / Native Hawaiian / Pacific Islander Women's Equal Pay Day

American Circus Day

Armenian Appreciation Day

Find a Rainbow Day

Fish Fingers and Custard Day

Global Day of the Engineer

Good People Day

National Chocolate Mousse Day

National Day of Hope

National Don't Go to Work Unless It's Fun Day

National Film Score Day

Paraprofessional Appreciation Day

Pony Express Day

Tweed Day

Weed Out Hate: Sow The Seeds of Greatness Day

Whole Grain Sampling Day

World Party Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles today with….

1783 – Washington Irving, American short story writer, essayist, biographer, historian (d. 1859)

1823 – William M. Tweed, American politician (d. 1878)

1885 – Bud Fisher, American cartoonist (d. 1954)

1886 – Dooley Wilson, American actor and singer (d. 1953)

1895 – Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Italian-American composer and educator (d. 1968)

1895 – Zez Confrey, American pianist and composer (d. 1971)

1898 – George Jessel, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 1981)

1898 – Henry Luce, American publisher, co-founded Time magazine (d. 1967)

1916 – Herb Caen, American journalist and author (d. 1997)

1922 – Doris Day, American singer and actress (d. 2019)

1924 – Marlon Brando, American actor and director (d. 2004)

1926 – Gus Grissom, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut (d. 1967)

1930 – Helmut Kohl, German politician, Chancellor of Germany (d. 2017)

1934 – Jane Goodall, English primatologist and anthropologist

1935 – Harold Kushner, American rabbi and author (d. 2023)

1942 – Wayne Newton, American singer

1943 – Richard Manuel, Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1986)

1944 – Tony Orlando, American singer

1948 – Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Mexican economist and politician, 53rd President of Mexico

1949 – Richard Thompson, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Mitch Woods, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1953 – Sandra Boynton, American author and illustrator

1958 – Alec Baldwin, American actor, comedian, producer and television host

1961 – Eddie Murphy, American actor and comedian

1971 – Picabo Street, American skier

1986 – Amanda Bynes, American actress

…and on this day in history….

1860 – The first successful United States Pony Express run from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Sacramento, California, begins.

1885 – Gottlieb Daimler is granted a German patent for a light, high-speed, four-stroke engine, which he uses seven months later to create the world's first motorcycle, the Daimler Reitwagen.

1895 – The trial in the libel case brought by Oscar Wilde begins, eventually resulting in his imprisonment on charges of homosexuality.

1933 – First flight over Mount Everest, the British Houston-Mount Everest Flight Expedition, led by the Marquis of Clydesdale and funded by Lucy, Lady Houston.

1955 – The American Civil Liberties Union announces it will defend Allen Ginsberg's book Howl against obscenity charges.

1968 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech; he was assassinated the next day.

1975 – Vietnam War: Operation Babylift, a mass evacuation of children in the closing stages of the war begins.

1975 – Bobby Fischer refuses to play in a chess match against Anatoly Karpov, giving Karpov the title of World Champion by default.

1980 – US Congress restores a federal trust relationship with the 501 members of the Shivwits, Kanosh, Koosharem, and the Indian Peaks and Cedar City bands of the Paiute people of Utah.

1989 – The US Supreme Court upholds the jurisdictional rights of tribal courts under the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 in Mississippi Choctaw Band v. Holyfield.

2000 – United States v. Microsoft Corp.: Microsoft is ruled to have violated United States antitrust law by keeping "an oppressive thumb" on its competitors.

2010 – Apple Inc. released the first generation iPad, a tablet computer.

2016 – The Panama Papers, a leak of legal documents, reveals information on 214,488 offshore companies.