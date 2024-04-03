Almanac - Wednesday April 3, 2024
Today is Wednesday, the 3rd of April of 2024,
April 3 is the 94th day of the year
272 days remain until the end of the year.
78 days until summer begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:50:39 am
and sunset will be at 7:36:02 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 45 minutes of daylight
That will be 2 minutes and 24 seconds more daylight than yesterday
The solar transit will be at 1:13:20 pm
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.6°F.
the first low tide was at 12:35 am at 3.26 feet
The first high tide was at 6:01 am at 5.3 feet
The next low tide will be at 1:27 pm at -0.04 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:44 pm at 4.58 feet
Moon Sets today at 1:42 pm
and Moon rises tomorrow at 4:43 am
The Moon is currently 35% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Monday the8th of April of 2024 at 11:21 am
On that same day, starting in the late morning, We will also have a total Solar Eclipse, but We here in the Bay Area will only see about half of it at mid-day
Asian American / Native Hawaiian / Pacific Islander Women's Equal Pay Day
National Don't Go to Work Unless It's Fun Day
Paraprofessional Appreciation Day
Weed Out Hate: Sow The Seeds of Greatness Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles today with….
1783 – Washington Irving, American short story writer, essayist, biographer, historian (d. 1859)
1823 – William M. Tweed, American politician (d. 1878)
1885 – Bud Fisher, American cartoonist (d. 1954)
1886 – Dooley Wilson, American actor and singer (d. 1953)
1895 – Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Italian-American composer and educator (d. 1968)
1895 – Zez Confrey, American pianist and composer (d. 1971)
1898 – George Jessel, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 1981)
1898 – Henry Luce, American publisher, co-founded Time magazine (d. 1967)
1916 – Herb Caen, American journalist and author (d. 1997)
1922 – Doris Day, American singer and actress (d. 2019)
1924 – Marlon Brando, American actor and director (d. 2004)
1926 – Gus Grissom, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut (d. 1967)
1930 – Helmut Kohl, German politician, Chancellor of Germany (d. 2017)
1934 – Jane Goodall, English primatologist and anthropologist
1935 – Harold Kushner, American rabbi and author (d. 2023)
1942 – Wayne Newton, American singer
1943 – Richard Manuel, Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1986)
1944 – Tony Orlando, American singer
1948 – Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Mexican economist and politician, 53rd President of Mexico
1949 – Richard Thompson, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1951 – Mitch Woods, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1953 – Sandra Boynton, American author and illustrator
1958 – Alec Baldwin, American actor, comedian, producer and television host
1961 – Eddie Murphy, American actor and comedian
1971 – Picabo Street, American skier
1986 – Amanda Bynes, American actress
…and on this day in history….
1860 – The first successful United States Pony Express run from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Sacramento, California, begins.
1885 – Gottlieb Daimler is granted a German patent for a light, high-speed, four-stroke engine, which he uses seven months later to create the world's first motorcycle, the Daimler Reitwagen.
1895 – The trial in the libel case brought by Oscar Wilde begins, eventually resulting in his imprisonment on charges of homosexuality.
1933 – First flight over Mount Everest, the British Houston-Mount Everest Flight Expedition, led by the Marquis of Clydesdale and funded by Lucy, Lady Houston.
1955 – The American Civil Liberties Union announces it will defend Allen Ginsberg's book Howl against obscenity charges.
1968 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech; he was assassinated the next day.
1975 – Vietnam War: Operation Babylift, a mass evacuation of children in the closing stages of the war begins.
1975 – Bobby Fischer refuses to play in a chess match against Anatoly Karpov, giving Karpov the title of World Champion by default.
1980 – US Congress restores a federal trust relationship with the 501 members of the Shivwits, Kanosh, Koosharem, and the Indian Peaks and Cedar City bands of the Paiute people of Utah.
1989 – The US Supreme Court upholds the jurisdictional rights of tribal courts under the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 in Mississippi Choctaw Band v. Holyfield.
2000 – United States v. Microsoft Corp.: Microsoft is ruled to have violated United States antitrust law by keeping "an oppressive thumb" on its competitors.
2010 – Apple Inc. released the first generation iPad, a tablet computer.
2016 – The Panama Papers, a leak of legal documents, reveals information on 214,488 offshore companies.