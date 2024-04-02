Almanac - Tuesday April 2, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 2nd of April of 2024,

April 2 is the 93rd day of the year

273 days remain until the end of the year.

79 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:52:09 am

and sunset will be at 7:35:07 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

That will be 2 minutes and 24 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 1:13:38 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.5°F.

The first high tide will be at 4:40 am at 5.26 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 12:23 pm at -0.18 feet

and the next high tide at 8:07 pm at 4.29 feet

Moonset today at 12:29 pm

Moonrise early tomorrow morning at 4:19 am

The Moon is currently 46.3% visible

It’s a Third Quarter moon

we’ll have a New Moon in 6 days next Monday the 8th of April of 2024 at 11:21 am

There will also be a solar eclipse next Monday April 8

It will be partially visible here in the Bay Area

starting at 10:14 am

The most we will see the moon block the sun will be almost 45 percent at 11:13 am

ending at 12:15 in the afternoon

(Of course, Don’t stare at the sun.)

The next 100 per cent total solar eclipse visible in the Bay Area will be in the year 2200

Today is…

International Children's Book Day

International Fact-Checking Day

National Ferret Day

National Love your Produce Manager Day

National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

Reconciliation Day

SAAM Day of Action

Also known as Sexual Assault Awareness Month Day of Action

World Autism Awareness Day

Today is also….

Thai Heritage Conservation Day (Thailand)

Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus Day (Belarus)

Malvinas Day (Argentina)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with

747 – Charlemagne, Frankish king (d. 814)

1805 – Hans Christian Andersen, Danish novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1875)

1840 – Émile Zola, French novelist, playwright, journalist (d. 1902)

1891 – Max Ernst, German painter, sculptor, and poet (d. 1976)

1908 – Buddy Ebsen, American actor and dancer (d. 2003)

1914 – Alec Guinness, English actor (d. 2000)

1920 – Jack Webb, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1928 – Serge Gainsbourg, French singer-songwriter, actor, and director (d. 1991)

1929 – Ed Dorn, American poet and educator (d. 1999)

1934 – Carl Kasell, American journalist and game show host (d. 2018)

1939 – Marvin Gaye, American singer-songwriter (d. 1984)

1941 – Dr. Demento, American radio host

1942 – Leon Russell, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2016)

1943 – Larry Coryell, American jazz guitarist (d. 2017)

1945 – Anne Waldman, American poet

1947 – Emmylou Harris, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Camille Paglia, American author and critic

1953 – Debralee Scott, American actress (d. 2005)

1965 – Rodney King, American victim of police brutality (d. 2012)

1977 – Michael Fassbender, German-Irish actor and producer

…and on this day in history….

1792 – The Coinage Act is passed by Congress, establishing the United States Mint.

1800 – Ludwig van Beethoven leads the premiere of his First Symphony in Vienna.

Also on this day in history….

1902 – "Electric Theatre", the first full-time movie theater in the United States, opens in Los Angeles.

1956 – As the World Turns and The Edge of Night premiere on CBS. The two soaps become the first daytime dramas to debut in the 30-minute format.

1972 – Actor Charlie Chaplin returns to the United States for the first time since being labeled a communist during the Red Scare in the early 1950s.

1973 – Launch of the LexisNexis computerized legal research service.

1991 – Rita Johnston becomes the first female Premier of a Canadian province when she succeeds William Vander Zalm (who had resigned) as Premier of British Columbia.