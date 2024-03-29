Almanac - Friday March 29, 2024

Today is Friday, 29th of March of 2024

March 29 is the 89th day of the year

277 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:58:10 am

and sunset will be at 7:31:28 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

Two minutes and 25 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 1:14:49 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.7°F.

The first high tide was at 1:14 am at 5.59 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:09 am at 0.14 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:00 pm at 4.02 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 7:36 pm at 2.74 feet

The moon sets this morning at 9:00 am

and the moon rises at 12:16 am early tomorrow morning

The Moon is currently 84.1% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days Monday 1st of April of 2024 at 8:15 pm

Today is…

Good Friday

Knights of Columbus Founder's Day

National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day

National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

National Vietnam War Veterans Day

No Homework Day

Smoke and Mirrors Day

Texas Love the Children Day

Today is also….

Boganda Day (Central African Republic)

Commemoration of the 1947 Rebellion (Madagascar)

Day of the Young Combatant (Chile)

Youth Day (Taiwan)

MARCH 29: TODAY'S INSPIRING WOMEN

Frances Bolton, who created an endowment to build a school of nursing at Western Reserve in and helped remove color lines in nursing, was born today in 1885. Later as an Ohio Congresswoman, she worked for racial equality and equal pay.

Pearl Bailey, a jazz and blues singer, was born in 1918. After appearing in vaudeville, she made her Broadway debut in St. Louis Woman and later won a Tony Award for the title role in the all-black production of Hello, Dolly! in 1968.

Saturday MARCH 30: Tomorrow's INSPIRING WOMEN

Mary Elizabeth Bowser was born today in 1839. A former slave, Bowser served as a undercover agent for Ulysses S. Grant by working as a servant in the home of Confederate President Jefferson Davis. With the racial prejudice of the day, the assumption that slaves were illiterate and not intelligent, and the way slave servants were trained to seem invisible, Mary was able to glean considerable military intelligence by simply doing her job.

Sunday MARCH 31'S INSPIRING WOMEN

The National Council of Women of the U.S. was organized by Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Julia Ward Howe, and Sojourner Truth, among others, in 1888. It is the oldest non-sectarian women’s organization in the U.S.

Today in 1988, Toni Morrison won a Pulitzer Prize for her novel Beloved.

Muriel Hazel Wright was born on this day in 1889 an American teacher, historian and writer about the Choctaw Nation. She wrote several books about Oklahoma, and was unofficially called "Historian of Oklahoma."

Jay DeFeo (31 March 1929 – 11 November 1989) was a visual artist who became celebrated in the 1950s as part of the spirited community of Beat artists, musicians, and poets in San Francisco. Best known for her monumental work The Rose, DeFeo produced courageously experimental works throughout her career, exhibiting what art critic Kenneth Baker called “fearlessness.” Her art will be on display at the Berkeley Art Museum in July

Also on this day in history…

1806 – Construction is authorized of the Great National Pike, better known as the Cumberland Road, becoming the first United States federal highway.

1871 – Royal Albert Hall is opened by Queen Victoria.

1941 – The North American Regional Broadcasting Agreement goes into effect at 03:00 local time.

1947 – Malagasy Uprising against French colonial rule begins in Madagascar.

1951 – Julius and Ethel Rosenberg are convicted of conspiracy to commit espionage.

1957 – The New York, Ontario and Western Railway makes its final run, the first major U.S. railroad to be abandoned in its entirety.

1961 – The Twenty-third Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, allowing residents of Washington, D.C., to vote in presidential elections.

1971 – My Lai Massacre: Lieutenant William Calley is convicted of premeditated murder and sentenced to life in prison.

1973 – Vietnam War: The last United States combat soldiers leave South Vietnam.

1974 – NASA's Mariner 10 becomes the first space probe to fly by Mercury.[30]

1974 – Terracotta Army was discovered in Shaanxi province, China.

1982 – The Canada Act 1982 receives the Royal Assent from Queen Elizabeth II, setting the stage for the Queen of Canada to proclaim the Constitution Act, 1982.

1990 – The Czechoslovak parliament is unable to reach an agreement on what to call the country after the fall of Communism, sparking the so-called Hyphen War.

2004 – Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia join NATO as full members.

2014 – The first same-sex marriages in England and Wales are performed.

2017 – Prime Minister Theresa May invokes Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union, formally beginning the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

2021 – The ship Ever Given was dislodged from the Suez Canal.

…and today’s birthday celebrants include….

1916 – Eugene McCarthy, American poet and politician (d. 2005)

1918 – Pearl Bailey, American actress and singer (d. 1990)

1918 – Sam Walton, American businessman, founded Walmart and Sam's Club (d. 1992)

1919 – Eileen Heckart, American actress (d. 2001)

1923 – Betty Binns Fletcher, American lawyer and judge (d. 2012)

1929 – Sheila Kitzinger, English activist, author, and academic (d. 2015)

1935 – Ruby Murray, Northern Irish singer (d. 1996)

1940 – Ray Davis, American bass singer (d. 2005)

1943 – John Major, English banker and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1943 – Vangelis, Greek keyboard player and songwriter (d. 2022)

1943 – Eric Idle, English actor, comedian, musician and writer

1947 – Robert Gordon, American singer and actor (d. 2022)

1948 – Barbara Clare Foley, American author and educator

1949 – Michael Brecker, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2007)

1949 – Pauline Marois, Canadian social worker and politician, 30th Premier of Quebec

1952 – Jo-Ann Mapson, American author

1954 – Martha A. Sandweiss, American historian

1954 – Suzanna Sherry, American legal scholar

1954 – Evelyn C. White, American writer and editor

1955 – Gillian Conoley, American poet

1955 – Marina Sirtis, British-American actress

1956 – Patty Donahue, American singer (d. 1996)

1956 – Mary Gentle, English author

1957 – Elizabeth Hand, American author

1960 – Jo Nesbø, Norwegian writer, musician and football player

1961 – Helen Humphreys, Canadian poet and novelist

1961 – Amy Sedaris, American actress and comedian

1964 – Catherine Cortez Masto, American attorney and politician

1964 – Elle Macpherson, Australian model and actress

1965 – Maia Szalavitz, American journalist and author

1968 – Lucy Lawless, New Zealand actress

1971 – Lara Logan, South African television and radio journalist and war correspondent

1972 – Stina Leicht, American author

1972 – Priti Patel, British Indian politician, Secretary of State for the Home Department

1976 – Jennifer Capriati, American tennis player

1977 – Nina Riggs, American writer and poet

1980 – Molly Brodak, American poet and writer (d. 2020)

1981 – Jasmine Crockett, American attorney and politician

1981 – Megan Hilty, American actress and singer

1983 – Chokwe Antar Lumumba, American attorney, activist and politician

1991 – Irene, South Korean idol, actress and television host

1994 – Matt Olson, American baseball player