Almanac - Thursday March 28, 2024
Today is Thursday, the 28th of March of 2024,
March 28 is the 88th day of the year
278 days remain until the end of the year.
84 days until summer begins
The sun rises this morning at 6:59:41 am
and sunset will be at 7:30:33 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 30 minutes of daylight today
that means 2 minutes and 25 seconds more daylight than yesterday
The solar transit will be at 1:15:07 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.4°F.
The first high tide was at 12:35 am at 5.5 feet
The first low tide is right now at 6:51 am at 0.4 feet
The next high tide at 1:21 pm at 4.48 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:36 pm at 1.85 feet
The Moon is currently 90.7% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous
The moon sets at 8:18 am this morning
and rises tonight at 11:11 pm
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 1st of April of 2024 at 8:15 pm
Today is…
National Black Forest Cake Day
National Something On a Stick Day
Today is also…
Teachers' Day in the Czech Republic and Slovakia
MARCH 28: TODAY'S INSPIRING WOMEN
Clara Lemlich, a Jewish immigrant from the Ukraine, labor activist, suffragist, and consumer advocate, was born today in 1886. She was a leader of the Uprising of 20,000, a labor strike of shirtwaist workers in New York’s garment industry in 1909.
1968 – Iris Chang, Chinese-American journalist and author (d. 2004) She is best known for her best-selling 1997 account of the Nanjing Massacre, The Rape of Nanking, and in 2003, The Chinese in America: A Narrative History.
Also on this day in history….
1776 – Juan Bautista de Anza finds the site for the Presidio of San Francisco.
1842 – First concert of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Otto Nicolai.
1910 – Henri Fabre becomes the first person to fly a seaplane, the Fabre Hydravion, after taking off from a water runway near in France.
1978 – The US Supreme Court hands down 5–3 decision in Stump v. Sparkman, a controversial case involving involuntary sterilization and judicial immunity.
1979 – A coolant leak at the Three Mile Island's Unit 2 nuclear reactor outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania leads to the core overheating and a partial meltdown.
1990 – United States President George H. W. Bush posthumously awards Jesse Owens the Congressional Gold Medal.
And today’s birthday candles are being blown out by….
1515 – Teresa of Ávila, Spanish nun and saint (d. 1582)
1613 – Empress Dowager Xiaozhuang of China (d. 1688)
1868 – Maxim Gorky, Russian novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1936)
1887 – Beulah Dark Cloud, American actress (d. 1945)
1890 – Paul Whiteman, American violinist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1967)
1902 – Flora Robson, English actress (d. 1984)
1903 – Rudolf Serkin, Czech-American pianist and educator (d. 1991)
1904 – Margaret Tucker, Australian author and activist (d. 1996)
1905 – Marlin Perkins, American zoologist and television host (d. 1986)
1906 – Dorothy Knowles, South African-English author, fencer and academic (d. 2010)
1909 – Nelson Algren, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1981)
1910 – Ingrid of Sweden, Queen of Denmark (d. 2000)
1912 – Marina Raskova, Russian pilot and navigator (d. 1943)
1914 – Edmund Muskie, American politician, 58th United States Secretary of State (d. 1996)
1919 – Eileen Crofton, British physician and author (d. 2010)
1922 – Grace Hartigan, American painter and educator (d. 2008)
1923 – Thad Jones, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1986)
1925 – Dorothy DeBorba, American child actress (d. 2010)
1926 – Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart, 18th Duchess of Alba (d. 2014)
1926 – Polly Umrigar, Indian cricketer (d. 2006)
1928 – Zbigniew Brzezinski, Polish-American political activist and analyst; United States National Security Advisor (d. 2017)
1936 – Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian writer and politician, Nobel Prize laureate
1942 – Neil Kinnock, Welsh politician, Vice-President of the European Commission
1942 – Jerry Sloan, American basketball player and coach (d. 2020)
1943 – Conchata Ferrell, American actress (d. 2020)
1944 – Rick Barry, American basketball player
1945 – Rodrigo Duterte, Filipino politician, 16th President of the Philippines
1948 – Janice Lynde, American actress
1948 – Dianne Wiest, American actress
1955 – Reba McEntire, American singer-songwriter and actress
1959 – Laura Chinchilla, Costa Rican politician, President of Costa Rica
1964 – Karen Lumley, English politician
1968 – Iris Chang, Chinese-American journalist and author (d. 2004)
1970 – Jennifer Weiner, American journalist and author
1975 – Kate Gosselin, American television personality
1981 – Julia Stiles, American actress
1986 – Lady Gaga, American singer-songwriter and actress
1986 – J-Kwon, American rapper
1986 – Barbora Strýcová, Czech tennis player
1989 – Mira Leung, Canadian figure skater
1990 – Laura Harrier, American actress and model
1991 – Lisa-Maria Moser, Austrian tennis player
1991 – Marie-Philip Poulin, Canadian ice hockey player
2001 – Xiyu Wang, Chinese tennis player
2004 – Anna Shcherbakova, Russian figure skater