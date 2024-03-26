Almanac - Tuesday March 26, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 26th of March of 2024,

March 26 is the 86th day of the year

280 days remain until the end of the year.

86 days until summer begins

The sun rises this morning at 7:02:44 am

and sunset will be at 7:28:43 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 25 minutes of daylight

That’s 2 minutes and 36 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 1:15:43 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57°F.

the first high tide was at 12:01 am at 5.39 feet

The first low tide was at 6:18 am at 0.63 feet

The next high tide at 12:28 pm at 4.7 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:09 pm at 1.41 feet

The Moon is currently 98.7% visible

It was a full moon yesterday

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days Monday 1st of April of 2024 at 8:15 pm

There will be a solar eclipse next Monday April 8

Of course, Don’t stare at the sun.

It will be partially visible here in the Bay Area

starting at 10:14 am

The most we will see the moon block the sun will be almost 45 percent at 11:13 am

ending at 12:15 in the afternoon

The next 100 per cent total solar eclipse visible in the Bay Area will be in the year 2200

Today is…

American Diabetes Association Alert Day

Holy Tuesday

Legal Assistants Day

National Make Up Your Own Holiday Day

National Nougat Day

National Spinach Day

Spinach Festival Day

Purple Day, also known as Epilepsy Awareness Day

Solitude Day

Today is also…

Independence Day and National Day (Bangladesh), celebrates the declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Martyr's Day or Day of Democracy (Mali)

Prince Kūhiō Day (Hawaii, United States)

MARCH 26: TODAY'S INSPIRING WOMEN

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman U.S. Supreme Court Justice, was born today in 1930.

Nancy Pelosi, the first woman Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives (2007-09) and Democratic California representative, was born today in 1940.

Grammy award winning singer/actress Diana Ross of the Supremes was born today in 1944.

1942 – Erica Jong, American novelist and poet; she wrote “Fear Of Flying”

1824 – Julie-Victoire Daubié, French journalist, activist, first woman to graduate from a University in France (d. 1874)

1900 – Angela Maria Autsch, German nun, died in Auschwitz; while imprisoned there, she tried to help Jewish prisoners (d. 1941)

1981 Anaïs Mitchell, American singer-songwriter and playwright (Hadestown - 2019 Tony for Best Musical), born in Vermont

Also on this day in history….

624 – First Eid al-Fitr celebration.

1812 – A political cartoon in the Boston-Gazette coins the term "gerrymander" to describe oddly shaped electoral districts designed to help incumbents win reelection.

1967 – Ten thousand people gather for one of many Central Park be-ins in New York City.

1971 – East Pakistan declares its independence from Pakistan to form Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Liberation War begins.

1975 – The Biological Weapons Convention comes into force.

1979 – Anwar al-Sadat, Menachem Begin and Jimmy Carter sign the Egypt–Israel peace treaty in Washington, D.C.

1982 – A groundbreaking ceremony for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is held in Washington, D.C.

2017 – Russia-wide anti-corruption protests in 99 cities. The Levada Center survey showed that 38% of surveyed Russians supported protests and that 67 percent held Putin personally responsible for high-level corruption.

Today’s birthdays also include….

1633 – Mary Beale, British artist (d. 1699)

1687 – Sophia Dorothea of Hanover, queen consort of Prussia (d. 1757)

1850 – Edward Bellamy, American author, socialist, and utopian visionary (d. 1898)

1859 – A. E. Housman, English poet and scholar (d. 1936)

1873 – Dorothea Bleek, South African-German anthropologist and philologist (d. 1948)

1874 – Robert Frost, American poet and playwright (d. 1963)

1875 – Syngman Rhee, South Korean journalist and politician, 1st President of South Korea (d. 1965)

1876 – Kate Richards O'Hare, American Socialist Party activist and editor (d. 1948)

1888 – Elsa Brändström, Swedish nurse and philanthropist (d. 1948)

1904 – Joseph Campbell, American mythologist and author (d. 1987)

1905 – Viktor Frankl, Austrian neurologist and psychiatrist (d. 1997)

1905 – Mona Williams, American novelist, short story writer and poet (d. 1991)

1911 – Tennessee Williams, American playwright, and poet (d. 1983)

1913 – Jacqueline de Romilly, Franco-Greek philologist, author, and scholar (d. 2010)

1913 – Paul Erdős, Hungarian-Polish mathematician and academic (d. 1996)

1914 – William Westmoreland, American general (d. 2005)

1916 – Sterling Hayden, American actor and author (d. 1986)

1917 – Rufus Thomas, American R&B singer-songwriter (d. 2001)

1923 – Bob Elliott, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 2016)

1925 – Pierre Boulez, French pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 2016)

1925 – James Moody, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2010)

1929 – Edward Sorel, American illustrator and caricaturist

1930 – Gregory Corso, American poet (d. 2001)

1930 – Sandra Day O'Connor, American lawyer and jurist (d. 2023)

1931 – Leonard Nimoy, American actor (d. 2015)

1934 – Alan Arkin, American actor (d. 2023)

1937 – Barbara Jones, American sprinter

1940 – James Caan, American actor and singer (d. 2022)

1940 – Nancy Pelosi, American lawyer and politician, 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1941 – Richard Dawkins, Kenyan-English ethologist, biologist, and academic

1943 – Bob Woodward, American journalist and author

1944 – Diana Ross, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1949 – Vicki Lawrence, American actress, comedian, talk show host, and singer

1950 – Teddy Pendergrass, American singer-songwriter (d. 2010)

1950 – Martin Short, Canadian-American actor, screenwriter, and producer

1953 – Lincoln Chafee, American academic and politician, 74th Governor of Rhode Island

1953 – Elaine Chao, Taiwanese-American banker and politician, 24th United States Secretary of Labor

1953 – Tatyana Providokhina, Russian runner

1954 – Curtis Sliwa, American talk show host and activist, founded Guardian Angels

1954 – Dorothy Porter, Australian poet and playwright (d. 2008)

1957 – Fiona Bruce, Scottish lawyer and politician

1957 – Leeza Gibbons, American talk show host and television personality

1957 – Paul Morley, English journalist, producer, and author

1957 – Shirin Neshat, Iranian visual artist

1960 – Jennifer Grey, American actress and dancer

1964 – Maria Miller, English businessman and politician, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

1965 – Violeta Szekely, Romanian runner

1971 – Rennae Stubbs, Australian tennis player and sportscaster

1972 – Leslie Mann, American actress

1974 – Irina Spîrlea, Romanian tennis player

1976 – Amy Smart, American actress and former model

1977 – Bianca Kajlich, American actress

1978 – Anastasia Kostaki, Greek basketball player

1979 – Juliana Paes, Brazilian actress

1980 – Margaret Brennan, American journalist

1983 – Floriana Lima, American actress

1984 – Sara Jean Underwood, American model, television host, and actress

1985 – Keira Knightley, English actress

1986 – Emma Laine, Finnish tennis player

1992 – Nina Agdal, Danish model

1994 – Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgian tennis player

1994 – Paige VanZant, American mixed martial artist and model

1994 – Marcela Zacarías, Mexican tennis player

1996 – Kathryn Bernardo, Filipino actress

1998 – Satoko Miyahara, Japanese figure skater

2003 – Bhad Bhabie, American rapper and social media personality