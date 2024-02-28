Almanac - Wednesday February 28, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 28th of February of 2024,

February 28 is the 59th day of the year

307 days remain until the end of the year

19 days until spring begins

The sun has risen at 6:42:47 am

and sunset will be at 6:03:00 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 20 minutes of daylight

That’s two minutes and 23 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:22:53 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.6°F

The first high tide was at 1:07 am at 5.44 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:41 am at 1.09 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 7:09 pm at 2.13 feet

Moonset at 8:35 am this morning

Moonrise at 10:13 pm tonight

The Moon is currently 86.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 3rd of March of 2024 at 7:24 am

Today is….

Car Keys and Small Change Day

Floral Design Day

Global Scouse Day

Inconvenience Yourself Day

National Chocolate Soufflé Day

National Public Sleeping Day

National Science Day

National Tooth Fairy Day

Today is also…

Kalevala Day, also known as the Finnish Culture Day (Finland)

National Science Day (India)

Peace Memorial Day (Taiwan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Black History….

1943 Barbara Acklin, American soul singer ("Love Makes A Woman"), and songwriter ("Have You Seen Her"), born in Oakland, California (d. 1998)

Football Legend Charles "Bubba" Smith Born Feb 28, 1945

1946 Ysaye Maria Barnwell, American singer gospel and a cappella singer (Sweet Honey in the Rock, 1979-2013), composer, and producer, born in Harlem, New York

On this day in Black History…

Feb 28, 1704 Elias Neau, a Frenchman, opened school for Blacks in New York City.

Feb 28, 1708 Slave revolt, Newton, Long Island (N.Y.). Seven whites killed. Two Black male slaves and an Indian slave were hanged, and a Black woman was burned alive.

Feb 28, 1778 Rhode Island General Assembly in precedent-breaking act authorized the enlistment of slaves.

Feb 28, 1859 Arkansas legislature required free Blacks to choose between exile and enslavement.

Feb 28, 1879 Southern Blacks fled political and economic exploitation in "Exodus of 1879." Exodus continued for several years. One of the major leaders of the Exodus movement was a former slave, Benjamin ("Pap") Singleton.

Feb 28, 1932 Richard Spikes invented/patented automatic gear shift.

Feb 28, 1940 United States population: 131,669,275. Black population: 12,865,518 (9.8 per cent). Richard Wright's Native Son published.

Feb 28, 1942 Race riot, Sojourner Truth Homes, Detroit.

Feb 28, 1943 Porgy and Bess opened on Broadway with Anne Brown and Todd Duncan in starring roles.

Feb 28, 1948 Sgt.Cornelius F. Adjetey becomes the first martyr for national independence of Ghana.

February 28, 1968 Choir leader and Theatrical singer Juanita Hall died in Bay Shore, Long Island. She was 66 at the time of her death.

On February 28, 1970, Abdou Diouf, a member of the Socialist Party, became prime minister of Senegal

Feb 28, 1977 Death of comedian Eddie ("Rochester") Anderson (71).

Feb 28, 1984 Musician and entertainer Michael Jackson wins eight Grammy Awards. His album, "Thriller", broke all sales records to-date, and remains one of the top-grossing albums of all time.

Feb 28, 1990 Philip Emeagwali awarded the Gordon Bell Prize (computing's Nobel Prize) for solving one of the twenty most difficult problems in the computing field.

Feb 28, 1990 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Cornelius Gunter, lead singer of the Coasters, was shot to death in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gunter joined the group in 1957 and was around for such hits as "Poison Ivy" and "Charlie Brown."

On February 28, 2003, President George W. Bush nominated Roland Wentworth Bullen to serve as the American Ambassador to the Republic of Guyana.

Also on this day in history….

1638 – The Scottish National Covenant is signed in Edinburgh.

1835 – Elias Lönnrot signed and dated the first version of the Kalevala, the so-called foreword to the Old Kalevala.[5]

1922 – The United Kingdom ends its protectorate over Egypt through a Unilateral Declaration of Independence.

1983 – The final episode of M*A*S*H airs, with almost 110 million viewers.

1993 – Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) agents raid the Branch Davidian church in Waco, Texas with a warrant to arrest the group's leader David Koresh, starting a 51-day standoff.

2013 – Pope Benedict XVI resigns as the pope of the Catholic Church, becoming the first pope to do so since Pope Gregory XII in 1415.

Today’s birthdays include…

1261 – Margaret of Scotland, Queen of Norway (d. 1283)

1894 – Ben Hecht, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1964)

1901 – Linus Pauling, American chemist and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1994)

1903 – Vincente Minnelli, American theatre and film director (d. 1986)

1906 – Bugsy Siegel, American gangster (d. 1947)

1907 – Milton Caniff, American cartoonist (d. 1988)

1926 – Svetlana Alliluyeva, Russian-American writer, daughter of Joseph Stalin (d. 2011)

1931 – Gavin MacLeod, American actor, Christian activist, and author (d. 2021)

1934 – Willie Bobo Correa, American jazz percussionist (Evil Ways), born in New York City (d. 1983)

1939 – John Fahey, American folk guitarist (Transfiguration of Blind Joe Death), born in Washington, D.C. (d. 2001)

1939 – Tommy Tune, American actor, dancer, singer, theatre director, producer, and choreographer

1940 – Mario Andretti, Italian-American racing driver

1942 – Frank Bonner, American actor and television director (d. 2021)

1942 – Brian Jones, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 1969)

1946 – Syreeta Wright, American singer-songwriter (d. 2004)

1948 – Bernadette Peters, American actress, singer, and author

1953 – Paul Krugman, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1955 – Gilbert Gottfried, American comedian, actor, and singer (d. 2022)

1957 – John Turturro, American actor and director

1961 – Rae Dawn Chong, Canadian-American actress

1970 – Daniel Handler, American author, musician, screenwriter, and producer

1971 – Tasha Smith, American actress, director, and producer

1988 – Markéta Irglová, Czech Academy Award-winning songwriter ("Falling Slowly"), singer, and actress (Once), born in Valašské Meziříčí, Czechia