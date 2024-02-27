Almanac - Tuesday February 27, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 27th of February of 2024

February 27 is the 58th day of the year

308 days remain until the end of the year

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:44:10 am

and sunset will be at 6:01:59 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 17 minutes of daylight

That’s 2 minutes and 22 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:23:04 pm.

Water Temperature in San Francisco Bay is 56.1°F

The first high tide was at 12:19 am at 5.25 feet

The first low tide was at 6:18 am at 1.42 feet

The next high tide at 12:10 pm at 4.79 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:14 pm at 1.06 feet

Moonset 8:13 am

Moonrise 9:14 pm

The Moon is 92.1 % visible

It’s a waning gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days Sunday the 3rd of March of 2024 at 7:24 am

Today is…

Anosmia Awareness Day (Anosmia is the partial or full loss of smell. Anosmia can be a temporary or permanent condition.)

International Polar Bear Day

National Kahlúa Day

National Protein Day

National Retro Day

National Strawberry Day

No-Brainer Day

Pokémon Day

The Big Breakfast Day

Today is also….

World Spay Day

Doctors' Day in Vietnam

Independence Day in the Dominican Republic celebrates the first independence of Dominican Republic from Haiti in 1844.

Majuba Day for some Afrikaners in South Africa

Marathi Language Day in Maharashtra, India

World NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these women and men in Black History…

Feb 27, 1788 Prince Hall, Revolutionary War Veteran and founder of African Masonic Lodges, *may* have been born on this date. Though his accomplishments are well celebrated, little is known of Prince Hall's early life.

Angelina Weld Grimké (February 27, 1880 – June 10, 1958) was an African-American journalist, teacher, playwright, and poet. She was one of the first African-American women to have a play publicly performed.

Feb 27, 1897 Marian Anderson, renowned contralto and one of the most celebrated singers of the 20th Century, was born on February 27, 1897 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1923 – Dexter Gordon, American saxophonist, composer, and actor (d. 1990)

Feb 27, 1942 Journalist Charlayne Hunter was born this day in Due West, South Carolina.

born on this day Feb 27, 1957 Sherry D. Harris was the first out black lesbian elected to public office in 1991 in the United States. She was also of the first African American woman on the Seattle City Council in Washington State.

On this day in Black History….

Feb 27, 1833 On this day in 1833, Maria W. Steward delivered one of the four speeches which confirmed her place in history as the first American-born woman to give public lectures. Stewards lectures focused on encouraging African-Americans to attain education, political rights, and public recognition for their achievements. Her speech delivered on this day at the African Masonic Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, was titled "On African Rights and Liberty." The full text you can find on blackfacts.com

1844 – The Dominican Republic gains independence from Haiti.

Feb 27, 1869 Congress adopted the 15th constitutional amendment, making it illegal for the US or any single government to deny or abridge the right to vote "on account of race, color or previous condition of servitude."

Feb 27, 1872 Charlotte Ray graduates from Howard Law School. She is the first African American lawyer in the U.S.

Feb 27, 1883 Walter B. Purvis patented hand stamp.

Feb 27, 1917 The Central Labor Council “by a practically unanimous vote” decided to include “negroes and whites in labor.”

Race Car Driver Dewey Gatson best known as Rajo Jack DeSoto died in California on February 27, 1956 from heart failure suffered while on Highway 395 near Inyokern. In 2003 he became the first black driver inducted into the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

Feb 27, 1964 Anna Julia Cooper, champion for the rights of black women, dies at the age of 105.

Feb 27, 2013 Yityish “Titi” Aynaw was crowned Miss Israel on February 27, 2013. She made history when she became the first Miss Israel of African ancestry.

Also on this day in Black History….1801 – Pursuant to the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1801, Washington, D.C. is placed under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Congress.

1812 – Poet Lord Byron gives his first address as a member of the House of Lords, in defense of Luddite violence against Industrialism in his home county of Nottinghamshire.

1860 – Abraham Lincoln makes a speech at Cooper Union in the city of New York that is largely responsible for his election to the Presidency.

1900 – The British Labour Party is founded.

1951 – The Twenty-second Amendment to the United States Constitution, limiting Presidents to two terms, is ratified.

1964 – The Government of Italy asks for help to keep the Leaning Tower of Pisa from toppling over.

1973 – The American Indian Movement occupies Wounded Knee in protest of the federal government.

1991 – Gulf War: U.S. President George H. W. Bush announces that "Kuwait is liberated".

Today’s birthdays include….

1807 – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, American poet and educator (d. 1882)

1886 – Hugo Black, American captain, jurist, and politician (d. 1971)

1888 – Lotte Lehmann, German-American soprano and actress (d. 1976)

1891 – David Sarnoff, American businessman, founded RCA (d. 1971)

1897 – Marian Anderson, American singer (d. 1993)

1902 – John Steinbeck, American journalist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)

1912 – Lawrence Durrell, British author, poet, and playwright (d. 1990)

1913 – Paul Ricœur, French philosopher and academic (d. 2005)

1917 – John Connally, American lieutenant and politician, 39th Governor of Texas and 61st United States Secretary of Treasury (d. 1993)

1925 – Kenneth Koch, American poet, playwright and professor (d. 2002)

1928 – René Clemencic, Austrian composer, recorder player, harpsichordist, conductor and clavichord player

1930 – Joanne Woodward, American actress

1932 – Elizabeth Taylor, English-American actress and humanitarian (d. 2011)

1934 – N. Scott Momaday, American poet and writer (d. 2024)

1934 – Ralph Nader, American lawyer, politician, and activist

1936 – Sonia Johnson, American feminist activist and author

1940 – Howard Hesseman, American actor (d. 2022)

1942 – Charlayne Hunter-Gault, American journalist

1947 – Gidon Kremer, Latvian violinist and conductor

1951 – Lee Atwater, American journalist, activist and political strategist (d. 1991)

1956 – Meena Keshwar Kamal, Afghan activist, founded the Revolutionary Association of the Women of Afghanistan (d. 1987)

1971 – Sara Blakely, American businesswoman, founded Spanx

1980 – Chelsea Clinton, American journalist and academic

1981 – Josh Groban, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor