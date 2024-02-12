Almanac - Monday February 12, 2024

Today is Monday, the 12th of February of 2024,

February 12 is the 43rd day of the year

323 days remain until the end of the year

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:02:58 am

and sunset will be at 5:46:13 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.4°F.

We will have 10 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

That’s 2 minutes and 11 minutes more daylight that yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:24:35 pm.

The first high tide will be at 12:34 am at 5.75 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:15 am at 1.30 feet

The next high tide at 12:13 pm at 5.94 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:35 pm at -0.21 feet

First Quarter Moon in 4 days Wednesday the16th of February of 2024 at 7:01 am

Today is…

Clean Out Your Computer Day

Cream Bun Day (Iceland)

Hug Day

International Darwin Day

International Epilepsy Day

Lincoln's Birthday

NAACP Day

National Football Hangover Day

National Freedom to Marry Day

as it was on this day in 2004 – The city of San Francisco begins issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples in response to a directive from Mayor Gavin Newsom.

National Lost Penny Day

National Plum Pudding Day

National Poop Day

National Defeated Niners Hangover Day.

Oatmeal Monday

Oglethorpe Day

Paul Bunyan Day

Safety Pup Day

Shrove Monday

Today is also…

Georgia Day (in the U.S. state Georgia)

Red Hand Day (United Nations)

Union Day (Myanmar)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these heroes in Black History....

Roberta Martin, gospel great born Feb 12, 1907 in Helena, AR --- died Jan. 18, 1969. She worked with gospel greats like Thomas Dorsey and Theodore Frye. Sis. Martin became owner of one of the largest gospel publishing houses in Chicago.

– Olivia Hooker, American sailor (d. 2018) was an American psychologist and professor. She was a survivor of the Tulsa race massacre of 1921, and the first African-American woman to enter the U.S. Coast Guard. During World War II

Hooker then used her G.I. Bill to obtain her master's degree in psychological services

she helped form a division at the American Psychological Association dedicated to advancing psychological research, professional education, and clinical services that increase quality of life for individuals with Intellectual Disability as well as Autism Spectrum issues.

1920 – Raymond Mhlaba, South African anti-apartheid and ANC activist (d. 2005)

Feb 12, 1934 is the Birthday of William Felton Russell, better known as "Bill" Russel, he was player-coach of the Boston Celtics basketball team in 1968 and 1969. Russell was born in Monroe, Louisiana.

1941 – Dominguinhos, Brazilian singer-songwriter and accordion player (d. 2013)

1955 – Chet Lemon, American baseball player and coach

1956 – Arsenio Hall, American actor and talk show host

1961 – Michel Martelly, Haitian singer and politician, 56th President of Haiti

1964 – Omar Hakim, American drummer, producer, arranger, and composer

1969 – Ale-ma-yehu A-tom-sa, Ethiopian educator and politician (d. 2014)

1970 – Bryan Roy, Dutch footballer and manager

1980 – Gucci Mane, American rapper

1983 – Carlton Brewster, American football player and coach

1988 – DeMarco Murray, American football player

1990 – Robert Griffin III, American football player

1994 – Arman Hall, American sprinter

And on this day in Black History….

Feb 12, 1793 Fugitive Slave Act (1793) Enacted by Congress in on this day in the year 1793, the first Fugitive Slave Act authorized local governments to seize and return escapees to their owners and imposed penalties on anyone who aided in their flight.

On February 12, 1865, Rev. Henry Highland Garnet, a former slave and later pastor of the Fifteenth Street Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C., became the first African American to speak in the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. His sermon was delivered on this day, Sunday, February 12, 1865 within days of Congresss adoption of the 13th Amendment banning slavery. A number of Republican leaders thought the occasion merited a public religious service to commemorate the event. They extended the invitation to Rev. Garnet. His sermon titled, “Let the Monster Perish,” appears on BlackFacts.com

(1898) Booker T. Washington gives his Madison Square Garden Address in New York City on February 12, 1898, the birthday of Abraham Lincoln. Not surprisingly he promotes industrial education among the African Americans. The full text you can find on Black Facts dot com

Feb 12, 1900 For a Lincoln birthday celebration, James Weldon Johnson writes the lyrics for "Lift Every Voice and Sing". With music by his brother, J. Rosamond, the song is first sung by 500 children in Jacksonville, Fla. It will become known as the "Negro National Anthem".

1909 – The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is founded.

Feb 12, 1930 In Tuskegee, Alabama, the Alabama State Board of Health received grants to help meet the cost of a study of syphilis in African American men living in rural Georgia and Alabama. Thus would begin a four decade long study of syphilis without treatment. Over 400 men were allowed to carry the disease without medical treatment for nearly 40 years. Several government agencies including the Federal Public Health Service and the Center for Disease Control participated in the unethical study. It was kept a secret until 1972 when a newspaper reporter disclosed it.

Augustus Nathaniel Lushington became the first African American to earn a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M.), earning the doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania in 1897; he died on this day February 9 in 1939

1946 – African American United States Army veteran Isaac Woodard is severely beaten by a South Carolina police officer to the point where he loses his vision in both eyes. The incident later galvanizes the civil rights movement and partially inspires Orson Welles' film Touch of Evil.

Feb 12, 1948 First Lt. Nancy C. Leftenant became the first Black accepted in the regular army nursing corps.

Feb 12, 1952 Congressional Medal of Honor awarded posthumously to Sgt. Cornelius H. Charlton for heroism in KoreaFeb 12, 1962 A Bus boycott started in Macon, Georgia.

1965 – Malcolm X visits Smethwick near Birmingham, England following the racially-charged 1964 United Kingdom general election.

Feb 12, 1983 Pianist Eubie Blake died in Brooklyn, NY 5 days after his 100th birthday.