Almanac - Monday February 5, 2024

Today is Monday, the 5th of February of 2024

February 5 is the 36th day of the year

330 days remain until the end of the year

42 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:10:14 am

and sunset will be at 5:38:30 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 28 minutes of daylight

That's 2 minutes and 3 seconds more than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:24:22 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.9°F.

The first high tide will be at 5:56 am at 6 feet

The only low tide of the day will be this afternoon at 1:38pm at -0.15 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at. 9:05 pm at 4.36 feet

The Moon is currently 24.5% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

The moon rose early this morning at 3:40 am ↑ (125°)SE

and will set this afternoon at 12:51 pm ↑ (234°)SW

We'll have a New Moon in 4 days on Friday the 9th of February of 2024 at 2:59 pm

Lunar New Year is the following day, Saturday February 10. It's the year of the Dragon!

Today is...

California Western Monarch Day

Disaster Day

Move Hollywood and Broadway to Lebanon, Pennsylvania Day

National Chocolate Fondue Day

National Fart Day

National Shower with a Friend Day

National Weatherperson's Day

World Nutella Day

Today is also....

Kashmir Solidarity Day in Pakistan

On this day in Black History....

– In 1866 on this day,

Congressman Thaddeus Stevens offered an amendment to Freedmen's Bureau bill authorizing the distribution of public land and confiscated land to freedmen and loyal refugees in forty acre lots. The measure was defeated in the House by a vote of 126 to 37. A Black delegation, led by Frederick Douglas called on President Johnson and urged ballots for former slaves. Meeting ended in disagreement and controversy after Johnson reiterated his opposition to Black suffrage.

On February 5, 1884,

Willis Johnson patented a device made up of a handle attached to a series of spring-like whisk wires used to help mix ingredients. Prior to his eggbeater, all mixing of ingredients was done by hand.and was quite labor-intensive and time-consuming.

– In 1900 on this day,

U.S. Rep Jefferson Long of Georgia died.

John Howard Morrow was born on February 5, 1910 in Hackensack, New Jersey

John Morrow was a teacher, scholar, and diplomat who became America’s first leader at two key postings, the West African country of Guinea, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

– In 1934 on this day, Henry Louis Hank Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama.

On April 8, 1974, Aaron hit his 715th career home run, breaking the record held by Babe Ruth since 1935. His achievement came before a crowd of 53,775, the largest ever at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

– In 1950 on this day, singer Natalie Cole was born.

Singer Natalie Cole, daughter of legendary singer Nat Cole, born in Los Angeles, California. Singing professionally at age 11, by 1976 Cole had won Grammys for New Artist of the Year and Best R&B Female Vocalist.

On February 5, 1952, Herbie Hancock played the first movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No.26 in D Major, K. 537 (Coronation), along with Chicago Symphony Orchestra. At the time he was only 11.

– In 1958 on this day,

Clifton R. Wharton Sr. confirmed as minister to Romania. The Career diplomat was the first Black to head a U.S. embassy in Europe.

– In 1962 on this day, a suit seeking to bar Englewood, N.J., from maintaining “racial segregated” elementary schools was filed in U.S. District Court.

– In 1990 on this day, Barack Obama became the first black man named president of the Harvard Law Review.

– In 1992 on this day,

Nicomedes Santa Cruz: A Black public intellectual in 20th Century Peru, died.

Also on this day in history....

62 – Earthquake in Pompeii, Italy.

1852 – The New Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, one of the largest and oldest museums in the world, opens to the public.

1905 – In Mexico, the General Hospital of Mexico is inaugurated, started with four basic specialties.

1907 – Belgian chemist Leo Baekeland announces the creation of Bakelite, the world's first synthetic plastic.

1919 – Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and D. W. Griffith launch United Artists.

1924 – The Royal Greenwich Observatory begins broadcasting the hourly time signals known as the Greenwich Time Signal.

1958 – A hydrogen bomb known as the Tybee Bomb is lost by the US Air Force off the coast of Savannah, Georgia, never to be recovered.

1962 – French President Charles de Gaulle calls for Algeria to be granted independence.

2020 – United States President Donald Trump is acquitted by the United States Senate in his first impeachment trial.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day today with....

976 – Sanjō, emperor of Japan (d. 1017)

1626 – Marie de Rabutin-Chantal, marquise de Sévigné, French author (d. 1696)

1892 – Elizabeth Ryan, American tennis player (d. 1979)

1900 – Adlai Stevenson II, American soldier, politician, and diplomat, 5th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 1965)

1906 – John Carradine, American actor (d. 1988)

1907 – Birgit Dalland, Norwegian politician (d. 2007)

1908 – Marie Baron, Dutch swimmer and diver (d. 1948)

1908 – Peg Entwistle, Welsh-American actress (d. 1932)

1911 – Jussi Björling, Swedish tenor (d. 1960)

1914 – William S. Burroughs, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 1997)

1917 – Isuzu Yamada, Japanese actress (d. 2012)

1919 – Red Buttons, American actor (d. 2006)

1919 – Andreas Papandreou, Greek economist and politician, Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1996)

1934 – Hank Aaron, American baseball player (d. 2021)

1940 – H. R. Giger, Swiss painter, sculptor, and set designer (d. 2014)

1941 – Barrett Strong, American soul singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2023)

1944 – Al Kooper, American singer-songwriter and producer

1946 – Charlotte Rampling, English actress

1947 – Mary L. Cleave, American engineer and astronaut

1948 – Christopher Guest, American actor and director

1948 – Barbara Hershey, American actress

1956 – Mao Daichi, Japanese actress

1959 – Jennifer Granholm, Canadian-American lawyer and politician, 47th Governor of Michigan

1960 – Bonnie Crombie, Canadian businesswoman and politician, 6th Mayor of Mississauga, Ontario

1962 – Jennifer Jason Leigh, American actress, screenwriter, producer and director

1964 – Laura Linney, American actress

1971 – Sara Evans, American country singer

1972 – Queen Mary of Denmark

1976 – Abhishek Bachchan, Indian actor

1980 – Jo Swinson, Scottish politician

1981 – Mia Hansen-Løve, French director and screenwriter

1982 – Laura del Río, Spanish footballer

1983 – Anja Hammerseng-Edin, Norwegian handball player

1988 – Karin Ontiveros, Mexican model

1989 – Marina Melnikova, Russian tennis player

1996 – Stina Blackstenius, Swedish footballer