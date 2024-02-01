Almanac - Thursday February 1, 2024

Today Thursday, 1st of February of 2024,

February 1 is the 32nd day of the year

334 days remain until the end of the year

46 days until spring begins

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.5°F

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:13:51 am

and sunset will be at 5:34:03 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 20 (and a fraction) minutes of daylight

A minute and 56 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:23:57 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:44 am at 5.35 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:28 am at 1.75 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:07 pm at 3.67 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:31 pm at 2.16 feet

The Moon is currently 63.5% visible

Waning Gibbous

The Moonsets this morning at 10:31 am

and the moon rises early tomorrow morning at 12:22 am

Today is….

Optimist Day

National Texas Day

National Serpent Day

Car Insurance Day

Change Your Password Day

Decorating With Candy Day

G.I. Joe Day

Hula in the Coola Day

International Furmint Day

International Cake Pop Day

National Baked Alaska Day

National Dark Chocolate Day

National Freedom Day

National Get Up Day

National Sweater Day (Canada)

Robinson Crusoe Day

Spunky Old Broads Day

Today is also…

Abolition of Slavery Day (Mauritius)

Air Force Day (Nicaragua)

Federal Territory Day (Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, Malaysia)

Heroes Day (Rwanda)

Saint Brigid's Day/Imbolc (Ireland, Scotland, Isle of Man, and some Neopagan groups in the Northern hemisphere)

Memorial Day of the Republic (Hungary)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…

Feb. 1, 1902 - Langston Hughes, a famous poet, was born this day in Joplin, Mo.

1894 – James P. Johnson, American pianist and composer (d. 1955)

1937 – Garrett Morris, American actor and comedian

1948 – Rick James, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2004)

1969 – Joshua Redman, American musician and composer

Today is The start of Black History Month (United States and Canada)

On this day in Black History….

1835 – Slavery is abolished in Mauritius.

Feb. 1, 1865 - The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery, was adopted by the 38th Congress.

Feb. 1, 1865 - John Sweat Rock (1825-1866), a noted Boston lawyer, became the first African-American to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and the first Black person to speak before the U.S. House of Representatives.

Feb. 1, 1926 - What is now known as Black History Month was first celebrated on this date as Negro History Week by Carter G. Woodson. It became a month long celebration in 1976.

Feb. 1, 1960 - Four students form North Carolina A&T College started Sit-in movement at Greensboro, N.C., five-and-dime store. By February 10 movement had spread to fifteen Southern cities in five states.

Feb. 1, 1965 - Ruby Dee was the first African American actress to play a major role at the American Shakespeare Festival in Stratford Conn.

Feb. 1, 1978 - The first stamp of the U.S. Postal Service's Black Heritage USA series honors Harriet Tubman, famed abolitionist and "conductor" on the Underground Railroad

Feb. 1, 1990 - Ida Wells, a black reformer who compiled records on lynching, is the subject of a United States Postal Service stamp.

Feb. 1, 1998 – Rear Admiral Lillian E. Fishburne becomes the first female African American to be promoted to rear admiral.

also on this day in history…

1884 – The first volume (A to Ant) of the Oxford English Dictionary is published.

1893 – Thomas A. Edison finishes construction of the first motion picture studio, the Black Maria in West Orange, New Jersey.

1896 – La bohème premieres in Turin at the Teatro Regio (Turin), conducted by the young Arturo Toscanini.

1942 – Voice of America, the official external radio and television service of the United States government, begins broadcasting with programs aimed at areas controlled by the Axis powers.

1964 – The Beatles have their first number one hit in the United States with "I Want to Hold Your Hand".

1979 – Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returns to Tehran after nearly 15 years of exile.

1996 – The Communications Decency Act is passed by the U.S. Congress.

2009 – The first cabinet of Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir was formed in Iceland, making her the country's first female prime minister and the world's first openly gay head of government

Today’s birthdays include…

1663 – Ignacia del Espíritu Santo, Filipino nun, founded the Religious of the Virgin Mary (d. 1748)

1666 – Marie Thérèse de Bourbon, Princess of Conti and titular queen of Poland (d.1732)

1859 – Victor Herbert, Irish-American cellist, composer, and conductor (d. 1924)

1872 – Clara Butt, English opera singer (d. 1936)

1897 – Denise Robins, English journalist and author (d. 1985)

1898 – Leila Denmark, American pediatrician and author (d. 2012)

1901 – Clark Gable, American actor (d. 1960)

1902 – Langston Hughes, American poet, social activist, novelist, and playwright (d. 1967)

1904 – S.J. Perelman, American humorist and screenwriter (d. 1979)

1918 – Muriel Spark, Scottish novelist (d. 2006)

1921 – Teresa Mattei, Italian feminist partisan and politician (d. 2013)

1921 – Patricia Robins, English writer and WAAF officer (d. 2016).

1922 – Renata Tebaldi, Italian soprano and actress (d. 2004)

1924 – Richard Hooker, American novelist (d. 1997)

1928 – Tom Lantos, Hungarian-American academic and politician (d. 2008)

1931 – Boris Yeltsin, Russian politician, 1st President of Russia (d. 2007)

1937 – Don Everly, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2021)

1939 – Fritjof Capra, Austrian physicist, author, and academic

1939 – Ekaterina Maximova, Russian ballerina (d. 2009)

1939 – Joe Sample, American pianist and composer (d. 2014)

1942 – Bibi Besch, Austrian-American actress (d. 1996)

1942 – Terry Jones, Welsh actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2020)

1945 – Mary Jane Reoch, American cyclist (d. 1993)

1946 – Karen Krantzcke, Australian tennis player (d. 1977)

1946 – Elisabeth Sladen, English actress (d. 2011)

1947 – Jessica Savitch, American journalist (d. 1983)

1951 – Sonny Landreth, American guitarist and songwriter

1954 – Bill Mumy, American actor, writer, and musician

1956 – Exene Cervenka, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Gilbert Hernandez, American author and illustrator

1958 – Eleanor Laing, Scottish lawyer and politician, Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland

1965 – Sherilyn Fenn, American actress

1966 – Michelle Akers, American soccer player

1967 – Meg Cabot, American author and screenwriter

1968 – Lisa Marie Presley, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2023)

1975 – Big Boi, American rapper

1979 – Jason Isbell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1986 – Lauren Conrad, American fashion designer and author

1987 – Heather Morris, American actress, singer, and dancer

1987 – Ronda Rousey, American mixed martial artist, wrestler and actress

1994 – Anna-Lena Friedsam, German tennis player

1994 – Julia Garner, American actress

1997 – Drew Eubanks, American basketball player

1994 – Harry Styles, English singer-songwriter and actor

1997 – Jihyo, South Korean singer