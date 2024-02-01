Almanac - Thursday February 1, 2024
Today Thursday, 1st of February of 2024,
February 1 is the 32nd day of the year
334 days remain until the end of the year
46 days until spring begins
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.5°F
the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:13:51 am
and sunset will be at 5:34:03 pm.
Today we will have 10 hours and 20 (and a fraction) minutes of daylight
A minute and 56 seconds more daylight than yesterday
The solar transit will be at 12:23:57 pm.
The first high tide was at 2:44 am at 5.35 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:28 am at 1.75 feet
The next high tide will be at 3:07 pm at 3.67 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:31 pm at 2.16 feet
The Moon is currently 63.5% visible
The Moonsets this morning at 10:31 am
and the moon rises early tomorrow morning at 12:22 am
Today is….
Optimist Day
National Texas Day
Car Insurance Day
Change Your Password Day
Decorating With Candy Day
G.I. Joe Day
Hula in the Coola Day
International Furmint Day
International Cake Pop Day
National Baked Alaska Day
National Dark Chocolate Day
National Freedom Day
National Get Up Day
National Serpent Day
National Sweater Day (Canada)
Robinson Crusoe Day
Spunky Old Broads Day
Today is also…
Abolition of Slavery Day (Mauritius)
Air Force Day (Nicaragua)
Federal Territory Day (Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, Malaysia)
Heroes Day (Rwanda)
Saint Brigid's Day/Imbolc (Ireland, Scotland, Isle of Man, and some Neopagan groups in the Northern hemisphere)
Memorial Day of the Republic (Hungary)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…
Today is The start of Black History Month (United States and Canada)
On this day in Black History….
1835 – Slavery is abolished in Mauritius.
Feb. 1, 1865 - The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery, was adopted by the 38th Congress.
Feb. 1, 1865 - John Sweat Rock (1825-1866), a noted Boston lawyer, became the first African-American to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and the first Black person to speak before the U.S. House of Representatives.
Feb. 1, 1926 - What is now known as Black History Month was first celebrated on this date as Negro History Week by Carter G. Woodson. It became a month long celebration in 1976.
Feb. 1, 1960 - Four students form North Carolina A&T College started Sit-in movement at Greensboro, N.C., five-and-dime store. By February 10 movement had spread to fifteen Southern cities in five states.
Feb. 1, 1965 - Ruby Dee was the first African American actress to play a major role at the American Shakespeare Festival in Stratford Conn.
Feb. 1, 1978 - The first stamp of the U.S. Postal Service's Black Heritage USA series honors Harriet Tubman, famed abolitionist and "conductor" on the Underground Railroad
Feb. 1, 1990 - Ida Wells, a black reformer who compiled records on lynching, is the subject of a United States Postal Service stamp.
Feb. 1, 1998 – Rear Admiral Lillian E. Fishburne becomes the first female African American to be promoted to rear admiral.
also on this day in history…
1884 – The first volume (A to Ant) of the Oxford English Dictionary is published.
1893 – Thomas A. Edison finishes construction of the first motion picture studio, the Black Maria in West Orange, New Jersey.
1896 – La bohème premieres in Turin at the Teatro Regio (Turin), conducted by the young Arturo Toscanini.
1942 – Voice of America, the official external radio and television service of the United States government, begins broadcasting with programs aimed at areas controlled by the Axis powers.
1964 – The Beatles have their first number one hit in the United States with "I Want to Hold Your Hand".
1979 – Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returns to Tehran after nearly 15 years of exile.
1996 – The Communications Decency Act is passed by the U.S. Congress.
2009 – The first cabinet of Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir was formed in Iceland, making her the country's first female prime minister and the world's first openly gay head of government
Today’s birthdays include…
1663 – Ignacia del Espíritu Santo, Filipino nun, founded the Religious of the Virgin Mary (d. 1748)
1666 – Marie Thérèse de Bourbon, Princess of Conti and titular queen of Poland (d.1732)
1859 – Victor Herbert, Irish-American cellist, composer, and conductor (d. 1924)
1872 – Clara Butt, English opera singer (d. 1936)
1894 – James P. Johnson, American pianist and composer (d. 1955)
1897 – Denise Robins, English journalist and author (d. 1985)
1898 – Leila Denmark, American pediatrician and author (d. 2012)
1901 – Clark Gable, American actor (d. 1960)
1902 – Langston Hughes, American poet, social activist, novelist, and playwright (d. 1967)
1904 – S.J. Perelman, American humorist and screenwriter (d. 1979)
1918 – Muriel Spark, Scottish novelist (d. 2006)
1921 – Teresa Mattei, Italian feminist partisan and politician (d. 2013)
1921 – Patricia Robins, English writer and WAAF officer (d. 2016).
1922 – Renata Tebaldi, Italian soprano and actress (d. 2004)
1924 – Richard Hooker, American novelist (d. 1997)
1928 – Tom Lantos, Hungarian-American academic and politician (d. 2008)
1931 – Boris Yeltsin, Russian politician, 1st President of Russia (d. 2007)
1937 – Don Everly, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2021)
1937 – Garrett Morris, American actor and comedian
1939 – Fritjof Capra, Austrian physicist, author, and academic
1939 – Ekaterina Maximova, Russian ballerina (d. 2009)
1939 – Joe Sample, American pianist and composer (d. 2014)
1942 – Bibi Besch, Austrian-American actress (d. 1996)
1942 – Terry Jones, Welsh actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2020)
1945 – Mary Jane Reoch, American cyclist (d. 1993)
1946 – Karen Krantzcke, Australian tennis player (d. 1977)
1946 – Elisabeth Sladen, English actress (d. 2011)
1947 – Jessica Savitch, American journalist (d. 1983)
1948 – Rick James, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2004)
1951 – Sonny Landreth, American guitarist and songwriter
1954 – Bill Mumy, American actor, writer, and musician
1956 – Exene Cervenka, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1957 – Gilbert Hernandez, American author and illustrator
1958 – Eleanor Laing, Scottish lawyer and politician, Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland
1965 – Sherilyn Fenn, American actress
1966 – Michelle Akers, American soccer player
1967 – Meg Cabot, American author and screenwriter
1968 – Lisa Marie Presley, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2023)
1969 – Joshua Redman, American musician and composer
1975 – Big Boi, American rapper
1979 – Jason Isbell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1986 – Lauren Conrad, American fashion designer and author
1987 – Heather Morris, American actress, singer, and dancer
1987 – Ronda Rousey, American mixed martial artist, wrestler and actress
1994 – Anna-Lena Friedsam, German tennis player
1994 – Julia Garner, American actress
1997 – Drew Eubanks, American basketball player
1994 – Harry Styles, English singer-songwriter and actor
1997 – Jihyo, South Korean singer