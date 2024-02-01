© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday February 1, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published February 1, 2024 at 7:45 AM PST
Sit-in at Woolworth's lunch counter - Tallahassee February 13, 1960
Florida Memory
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Sit-in at Woolworth's lunch counter - Tallahassee February 13, 1960

Today Thursday, 1st of February of 2024,

February 1 is the 32nd day of the year

334 days remain until the end of the year

46 days until spring begins

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.5°F

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:13:51 am

and sunset will be at 5:34:03 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 20 (and a fraction) minutes of daylight

A minute and 56 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:23:57 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:44 am at 5.35 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:28 am at 1.75 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:07 pm at 3.67 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:31 pm at 2.16 feet

The Moon is currently 63.5% visible

Waning Gibbous

The Moonsets this morning at 10:31 am

and the moon rises early tomorrow morning at 12:22 am

Today is….

Optimist Day
National Texas Day
National Serpent Day
Car Insurance Day
Change Your Password Day
Decorating With Candy Day
G.I. Joe Day
Hula in the Coola Day
International Furmint Day
International Cake Pop Day
National Baked Alaska Day
National Dark Chocolate Day
National Freedom Day
National Get Up Day
National Serpent Day
National Sweater Day (Canada)
Robinson Crusoe Day
Spunky Old Broads Day
Today is also…
Abolition of Slavery Day (Mauritius)
Air Force Day (Nicaragua)
Federal Territory Day (Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, Malaysia)
Heroes Day (Rwanda)
Saint Brigid's Day/Imbolc (Ireland, Scotland, Isle of Man, and some Neopagan groups in the Northern hemisphere)
Memorial Day of the Republic (Hungary)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…
Feb. 1, 1902 - Langston Hughes, a famous poet, was born this day in Joplin, Mo.
Today is The start of Black History Month (United States and Canada)
On this day in Black History….
1835Slavery is abolished in Mauritius.
Feb. 1, 1865 - The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery, was adopted by the 38th Congress.
Feb. 1, 1865 - John Sweat Rock (1825-1866), a noted Boston lawyer, became the first African-American to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and the first Black person to speak before the U.S. House of Representatives.
Feb. 1, 1926 - What is now known as Black History Month was first celebrated on this date as Negro History Week by Carter G. Woodson. It became a month long celebration in 1976.
Feb. 1, 1960 - Four students form North Carolina A&T College started Sit-in movement at Greensboro, N.C., five-and-dime store. By February 10 movement had spread to fifteen Southern cities in five states.
Feb. 1, 1965 - Ruby Dee was the first African American actress to play a major role at the American Shakespeare Festival in Stratford Conn.
Feb. 1, 1978 - The first stamp of the U.S. Postal Service's Black Heritage USA series honors Harriet Tubman, famed abolitionist and "conductor" on the Underground Railroad
Feb. 1, 1990 -  Ida Wells, a black reformer who compiled records on lynching, is the subject of a United States Postal Service stamp.
Feb. 1, 1998 – Rear Admiral Lillian E. Fishburne becomes the first female African American to be promoted to rear admiral.

also on this day in history…

1884 – The first volume (A to Ant) of the Oxford English Dictionary is published.

1893Thomas A. Edison finishes construction of the first motion picture studio, the Black Maria in West Orange, New Jersey.

1896La bohème premieres in Turin at the Teatro Regio (Turin), conducted by the young Arturo Toscanini.

1942 – Voice of America, the official external radio and television service of the United States government, begins broadcasting with programs aimed at areas controlled by the Axis powers.

1964The Beatles have their first number one hit in the United States with "I Want to Hold Your Hand".

1979Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returns to Tehran after nearly 15 years of exile.

1996 – The Communications Decency Act is passed by the U.S. Congress.

2009 – The first cabinet of Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir was formed in Iceland, making her the country's first female prime minister and the world's first openly gay head of government

Today’s birthdays include…

1663Ignacia del Espíritu Santo, Filipino nun, founded the Religious of the Virgin Mary (d. 1748)

1666Marie Thérèse de Bourbon, Princess of Conti and titular queen of Poland (d.1732)

1859Victor Herbert, Irish-American cellist, composer, and conductor (d. 1924)

1872Clara Butt, English opera singer (d. 1936)

1897Denise Robins, English journalist and author (d. 1985)

1898Leila Denmark, American pediatrician and author (d. 2012)

1901 – Clark Gable, American actor (d. 1960)

1904S.J. Perelman, American humorist and screenwriter (d. 1979)

1918Muriel Spark, Scottish novelist (d. 2006)

1921Teresa Mattei, Italian feminist partisan and politician (d. 2013)

1921 – Patricia Robins, English writer and WAAF officer (d. 2016).

1922Renata Tebaldi, Italian soprano and actress (d. 2004)

1924Richard Hooker, American novelist (d. 1997)

1928 – Tom Lantos, Hungarian-American academic and politician (d. 2008)

1931Boris Yeltsin, Russian politician, 1st President of Russia (d. 2007)

1937Don Everly, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2021)

1939Fritjof Capra, Austrian physicist, author, and academic

1939 – Ekaterina Maximova, Russian ballerina (d. 2009)

1939 – Joe Sample, American pianist and composer (d. 2014)

1942Bibi Besch, Austrian-American actress (d. 1996)

1942 – Terry Jones, Welsh actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2020)

1945 – Mary Jane Reoch, American cyclist (d. 1993)

1946Karen Krantzcke, Australian tennis player (d. 1977)

1946 – Elisabeth Sladen, English actress (d. 2011)

1947 – Jessica Savitch, American journalist (d. 1983)

1951Sonny Landreth, American guitarist and songwriter

1954 – Bill Mumy, American actor, writer, and musician

1956Exene Cervenka, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957Gilbert Hernandez, American author and illustrator

1958 – Eleanor Laing, Scottish lawyer and politician, Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland

1965Sherilyn Fenn, American actress

1966Michelle Akers, American soccer player

1967Meg Cabot, American author and screenwriter

1968Lisa Marie Presley, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2023)

1975Big Boi, American rapper

1979 – Jason Isbell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1986 – Lauren Conrad, American fashion designer and author

1987 – Heather Morris, American actress, singer, and dancer

1987 – Ronda Rousey, American mixed martial artist, wrestler and actress

1994Anna-Lena Friedsam, German tennis player

1994 – Julia Garner, American actress

1997Drew Eubanks, American basketball player

1994 – Harry Styles, English singer-songwriter and actor

1997 – Jihyo, South Korean singer

