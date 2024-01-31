Almanac - Wednesday January 31, 2024
Today is Wednesday, the 31st of January of 2024,
January 31 is the 31st day of the year
335 days remain until the end of the year
47 days until spring begins
The sun rises this morning at 7:14:41 am
and the sun sets this afternoon at 5:32:56 pm.
we will have 10 hours and 18 minutes of daylight
That will be 1 minute and 55 seconds more than yesterday
The solar transit will be at 12:23:48 pm
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.8°F
The first high tide will be at 2:13 am at 5.23 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:27 am at 2:01 feet
The next high tide at 1:55 pm at 4.11 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:56 pm at 1.55 feet
The Moon is currently 72.4% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous moon
The moon sets this morning at 10:09 am
and rises tonight at 11:21 pm
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Friday the 2nd of February of 2024 at 3:18 pm
Today is…
Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day
Inspire Your Heart with Art Day
Today is also….
Amartithi (Meherabad, India, followers of Meher Baba)
Independence Day (Nauru), celebrates independence from Australia in 1968.
Street Children's Day (Austria)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1785 – Magdalena Dobromila Rettigová, Czech cookbook author (d. 1845)
1797 – Franz Schubert, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1828)
1872 – Zane Grey, American author (d. 1939)
1892 – Eddie Cantor, American singer-songwriter, actor, and dancer (d. 1964)
1896 – Sofya Yanovskaya, Russian mathematician and historian (d. 1966)
1900 – Betty Parsons, American artist, art dealer and collector (d. 1982
1902 – Tallulah Bankhead, American actress (d. 1968)
1902 – Alva Myrdal, Swedish sociologist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1986)
1915 – Bobby Hackett, American trumpet player and cornet player (d. 1976)
1915 – Alan Lomax, American historian, author, and scholar (d. 2002)
1915 – Thomas Merton, American monk and author (d. 1968)
1915 – Garry Moore, American comedian and game show host (d. 1993)
1919 – Jackie Robinson, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1972)
1920 – Stewart Udall, American lawyer and politician, 37th United States Secretary of the Interior (d. 2010)
1921 – Carol Channing, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2019)
1921 – Mario Lanza, American tenor and actor (d. 1959)
1922 – Joanne Dru, American actress (d. 1996)
1923 – Norman Mailer, American journalist and author (d. 2007)
1925 – Benjamin Hooks, American minister, lawyer, and activist (d. 2010)
1926 – Chuck Willis, American singer-songwriter (d. 1958)
1927 – Norm Prescott, American animator, producer, and composer, co-founded Filmation Studios (d. 2005)
1928 – Irma Wyman, American computer scientist and engineer (d. 2015)
1929 – Jean Simmons, English-American actress (d. 2010)
1934 – James Franciscus, American actor and producer (d. 1991)
1935 – Kenzaburō Ōe, Japanese author and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2023)
1937 – Philip Glass, American composer
1937 – Suzanne Pleshette, American actress (d. 2008)
1938 – Beatrix of the Netherlands
1938 – Lynn Carlin, American actress
1938 – James G. Watt, American lawyer and politician, 43rd United States Secretary of the Interior (d. 2023)
1941 – Dick Gephardt, American lawyer and politician
1941 – Jessica Walter, American actress (d. 2021)
1944 – Charlie Musselwhite, American musician and singer-songwriter
1945 – Brenda Hale, Baroness Hale of Richmond, English lawyer, judge, and academic
1947 – Jonathan Banks, American actor
1947 – Nolan Ryan, American baseball player
1949 – Ken Wilber, American sociologist, philosopher, and author
1950 – Denise Fleming, American author and illustrator
1950 – Janice Rebibo, American-Israeli author and poet (d. 2015)
1955 – Virginia Ruzici, Romanian tennis player and manager
1956 – John Lydon, English singer-songwriter
1957 – Shirley Babashoff, American swimmer
1959 – Kelly Lynch, American model and actress
1961 – Elizabeth Barker, Baroness Barker, English politician
1961 – Fatou Bensouda, Gambian lawyer and judge
1961 – Lloyd Cole, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1963 – Gwen Graham, American lawyer and politician
1964 – Martha MacCallum, American journalist
1964 – Dawn Prince-Hughes, American scientist
1965 – Ofra Harnoy, Israeli-Canadian cellist
1965 – Peter Sagal, American author and radio host
1968 – Ulrica Messing, Swedish politician, 2nd Swedish Minister for Infrastructure
1970 – Minnie Driver, English singer-songwriter and actress
1971 – Patricia Velásquez, Venezuelan model and actress
1973 – Portia de Rossi, Australian-American actress
1975 – Preity Zinta, Indian actress, producer, and television host
1977 – Bobby Moynihan, American actor and comedian
1977 – Kerry Washington, American actress
1980 – Shim Yi-young, South Korean actress
1981 – Gemma Collins, English media personality and businesswoman
1981 – Justin Timberlake, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor
1982 – Maret Ani, Estonian tennis player
1986 – Megan Ellison, American film producer, founded Annapurna Pictures
1986 – Pauline Parmentier, French tennis player
1987 – Marcus Mumford, American-English singer-songwriter
2006 – Sára Bejlek, Czech tennis player
….and on this day in history….
1747 – The first venereal diseases clinic opens at London Lock Hospital.
1901 – Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters premieres at Moscow Art Theatre in Russia.
1949 – These Are My Children, the first television daytime soap opera, is broadcast by the NBC station in Chicago.
1971 – The Winter Soldier Investigation, organized by the Vietnam Veterans Against the War to publicize alleged war crimes and atrocities by Americans and allies in Vietnam, begins in Detroit.
1988 – Doug Williams becomes the first African American quarterback to play in a Super Bowl and leads the Washington Redskins to victory in Super Bowl XXII.
2018 – Both a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse occur. 2022 – Sue Gray, a senior civil servant in the United Kingdom, publishes an initial version of her report on the Downing Street Partygate controversy.