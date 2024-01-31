Almanac - Wednesday January 31, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 31st of January of 2024,

January 31 is the 31st day of the year

335 days remain until the end of the year

47 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning at 7:14:41 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 5:32:56 pm.

we will have 10 hours and 18 minutes of daylight

That will be 1 minute and 55 seconds more than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:23:48 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.8°F

The first high tide will be at 2:13 am at 5.23 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:27 am at 2:01 feet

The next high tide at 1:55 pm at 4.11 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:56 pm at 1.55 feet

The Moon is currently 72.4% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

The moon sets this morning at 10:09 am

and rises tonight at 11:21 pm

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Friday the 2nd of February of 2024 at 3:18 pm

Today is…

Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day

Backwards Day

Brandy Alexander Day

Eat Brussels Sprouts Day

Hell is Freezing Over Day

Hug an Economist Day

Inspire Your Heart with Art Day

National Hot Chocolate Day

Scotch Tape Day

Today is also….

Amartithi (Meherabad, India, followers of Meher Baba)

Independence Day (Nauru), celebrates independence from Australia in 1968.

Street Children's Day (Austria)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1785 – Magdalena Dobromila Rettigová, Czech cookbook author (d. 1845)

1797 – Franz Schubert, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1828)

1872 – Zane Grey, American author (d. 1939)

1892 – Eddie Cantor, American singer-songwriter, actor, and dancer (d. 1964)

1896 – Sofya Yanovskaya, Russian mathematician and historian (d. 1966)

1900 – Betty Parsons, American artist, art dealer and collector (d. 1982

1902 – Tallulah Bankhead, American actress (d. 1968)

1902 – Alva Myrdal, Swedish sociologist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1986)

1915 – Bobby Hackett, American trumpet player and cornet player (d. 1976)

1915 – Alan Lomax, American historian, author, and scholar (d. 2002)

1915 – Thomas Merton, American monk and author (d. 1968)

1915 – Garry Moore, American comedian and game show host (d. 1993)

1919 – Jackie Robinson, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1972)

1920 – Stewart Udall, American lawyer and politician, 37th United States Secretary of the Interior (d. 2010)

1921 – Carol Channing, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2019)

1921 – Mario Lanza, American tenor and actor (d. 1959)

1922 – Joanne Dru, American actress (d. 1996)

1923 – Norman Mailer, American journalist and author (d. 2007)

1925 – Benjamin Hooks, American minister, lawyer, and activist (d. 2010)

1926 – Chuck Willis, American singer-songwriter (d. 1958)

1927 – Norm Prescott, American animator, producer, and composer, co-founded Filmation Studios (d. 2005)

1928 – Irma Wyman, American computer scientist and engineer (d. 2015)

1929 – Jean Simmons, English-American actress (d. 2010)

1934 – James Franciscus, American actor and producer (d. 1991)

1935 – Kenzaburō Ōe, Japanese author and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2023)

1937 – Philip Glass, American composer

1937 – Suzanne Pleshette, American actress (d. 2008)

1938 – Beatrix of the Netherlands

1938 – Lynn Carlin, American actress

1938 – James G. Watt, American lawyer and politician, 43rd United States Secretary of the Interior (d. 2023)

1941 – Dick Gephardt, American lawyer and politician

1941 – Jessica Walter, American actress (d. 2021)

1944 – Charlie Musselwhite, American musician and singer-songwriter

1945 – Brenda Hale, Baroness Hale of Richmond, English lawyer, judge, and academic

1947 – Jonathan Banks, American actor

1947 – Nolan Ryan, American baseball player

1949 – Ken Wilber, American sociologist, philosopher, and author

1950 – Denise Fleming, American author and illustrator

1950 – Janice Rebibo, American-Israeli author and poet (d. 2015)

1955 – Virginia Ruzici, Romanian tennis player and manager

1956 – John Lydon, English singer-songwriter

1957 – Shirley Babashoff, American swimmer

1959 – Kelly Lynch, American model and actress

1961 – Elizabeth Barker, Baroness Barker, English politician

1961 – Fatou Bensouda, Gambian lawyer and judge

1961 – Lloyd Cole, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1963 – Gwen Graham, American lawyer and politician

1964 – Martha MacCallum, American journalist

1964 – Dawn Prince-Hughes, American scientist

1965 – Ofra Harnoy, Israeli-Canadian cellist

1965 – Peter Sagal, American author and radio host

1968 – Ulrica Messing, Swedish politician, 2nd Swedish Minister for Infrastructure

1970 – Minnie Driver, English singer-songwriter and actress

1971 – Patricia Velásquez, Venezuelan model and actress

1973 – Portia de Rossi, Australian-American actress

1975 – Preity Zinta, Indian actress, producer, and television host

1977 – Bobby Moynihan, American actor and comedian

1977 – Kerry Washington, American actress

1980 – Shim Yi-young, South Korean actress

1981 – Gemma Collins, English media personality and businesswoman

1981 – Justin Timberlake, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor

1982 – Maret Ani, Estonian tennis player

1986 – Megan Ellison, American film producer, founded Annapurna Pictures

1986 – Pauline Parmentier, French tennis player

1987 – Marcus Mumford, American-English singer-songwriter

2006 – Sára Bejlek, Czech tennis player

….and on this day in history….

1747 – The first venereal diseases clinic opens at London Lock Hospital.

1901 – Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters premieres at Moscow Art Theatre in Russia.

1949 – These Are My Children, the first television daytime soap opera, is broadcast by the NBC station in Chicago.

1971 – The Winter Soldier Investigation, organized by the Vietnam Veterans Against the War to publicize alleged war crimes and atrocities by Americans and allies in Vietnam, begins in Detroit.

1988 – Doug Williams becomes the first African American quarterback to play in a Super Bowl and leads the Washington Redskins to victory in Super Bowl XXII.

2018 – Both a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse occur. 2022 – Sue Gray, a senior civil servant in the United Kingdom, publishes an initial version of her report on the Downing Street Partygate controversy.