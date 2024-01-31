© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Wednesday January 31, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published January 31, 2024 at 6:30 AM PST
nick99nack
/
nick99nack

Scotch 190, Introduced in 1954. Acetate backing.

Today is Wednesday, the 31st of January of 2024,

January 31 is the 31st day of the year

335 days remain until the end of the year

47 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning at 7:14:41 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 5:32:56 pm.

we will have 10 hours and 18 minutes of daylight

That will be 1 minute and 55 seconds more than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:23:48 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.8°F

The first high tide will be at 2:13 am at 5.23 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:27 am at 2:01 feet

The next high tide at 1:55 pm at 4.11 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:56 pm at 1.55 feet

The Moon is currently 72.4% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

The moon sets this morning at 10:09 am

and rises tonight at 11:21 pm

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Friday the 2nd of February of 2024 at 3:18 pm

Today is…

Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day

Backwards Day

Brandy Alexander Day

Eat Brussels Sprouts Day

Hell is Freezing Over Day

Hug an Economist Day

Inspire Your Heart with Art Day

National Hot Chocolate Day

Scotch Tape Day

Today is also….

Amartithi (Meherabad, India, followers of Meher Baba)

Independence Day (Nauru), celebrates independence from Australia in 1968.

Street Children's Day (Austria)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1785Magdalena Dobromila Rettigová, Czech cookbook author (d. 1845)

1797Franz Schubert, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1828)

1872Zane Grey, American author (d. 1939)

1892Eddie Cantor, American singer-songwriter, actor, and dancer (d. 1964)

1896Sofya Yanovskaya, Russian mathematician and historian (d. 1966)

1900Betty Parsons, American artist, art dealer and collector (d. 1982

1902 – Tallulah Bankhead, American actress (d. 1968)

1902 – Alva Myrdal, Swedish sociologist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1986)

1915Bobby Hackett, American trumpet player and cornet player (d. 1976)

1915 – Alan Lomax, American historian, author, and scholar (d. 2002)

1915 – Thomas Merton, American monk and author (d. 1968)

1915 – Garry Moore, American comedian and game show host (d. 1993)

1919Jackie Robinson, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1972)

1920Stewart Udall, American lawyer and politician, 37th United States Secretary of the Interior (d. 2010)

1921 – Carol Channing, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2019)

1921 – Mario Lanza, American tenor and actor (d. 1959)

1922Joanne Dru, American actress (d. 1996)

1923Norman Mailer, American journalist and author (d. 2007)

1925Benjamin Hooks, American minister, lawyer, and activist (d. 2010)

1926 – Chuck Willis, American singer-songwriter (d. 1958)

1927Norm Prescott, American animator, producer, and composer, co-founded Filmation Studios (d. 2005)

1928Irma Wyman, American computer scientist and engineer (d. 2015)

1929 – Jean Simmons, English-American actress (d. 2010)

1934 – James Franciscus, American actor and producer (d. 1991)

1935Kenzaburō Ōe, Japanese author and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2023)

1937 – Philip Glass, American composer

1937 – Suzanne Pleshette, American actress (d. 2008)

1938Beatrix of the Netherlands

1938 – Lynn Carlin, American actress

1938 – James G. Watt, American lawyer and politician, 43rd United States Secretary of the Interior (d. 2023)

1941 – Dick Gephardt, American lawyer and politician

1941 – Jessica Walter, American actress (d. 2021)

1944 – Charlie Musselwhite, American musician and singer-songwriter

1945 – Brenda Hale, Baroness Hale of Richmond, English lawyer, judge, and academic

1947Jonathan Banks, American actor

1947 – Nolan Ryan, American baseball player

1949 – Ken Wilber, American sociologist, philosopher, and author

1950Denise Fleming, American author and illustrator

1950 – Janice Rebibo, American-Israeli author and poet (d. 2015)

1955Virginia Ruzici, Romanian tennis player and manager

1956John Lydon, English singer-songwriter

1957Shirley Babashoff, American swimmer

1959 – Kelly Lynch, American model and actress

1961Elizabeth Barker, Baroness Barker, English politician

1961 – Fatou Bensouda, Gambian lawyer and judge

1961 – Lloyd Cole, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1963Gwen Graham, American lawyer and politician

1964Martha MacCallum, American journalist

1964 – Dawn Prince-Hughes, American scientist

1965 – Ofra Harnoy, Israeli-Canadian cellist

1965 – Peter Sagal, American author and radio host

1968 – Ulrica Messing, Swedish politician, 2nd Swedish Minister for Infrastructure

1970Minnie Driver, English singer-songwriter and actress

1971Patricia Velásquez, Venezuelan model and actress

1973Portia de Rossi, Australian-American actress

1975Preity Zinta, Indian actress, producer, and television host

1977Bobby Moynihan, American actor and comedian

1977 – Kerry Washington, American actress

1980 – Shim Yi-young, South Korean actress

1981 – Gemma Collins, English media personality and businesswoman

1981 – Justin Timberlake, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor

1982Maret Ani, Estonian tennis player

1986 – Megan Ellison, American film producer, founded Annapurna Pictures

1986 – Pauline Parmentier, French tennis player

1987Marcus Mumford, American-English singer-songwriter

2006Sára Bejlek, Czech tennis player

….and on this day in history….

1747 – The first venereal diseases clinic opens at London Lock Hospital.

1901Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters premieres at Moscow Art Theatre in Russia.

1949These Are My Children, the first television daytime soap opera, is broadcast by the NBC station in Chicago.

1971 – The Winter Soldier Investigation, organized by the Vietnam Veterans Against the War to publicize alleged war crimes and atrocities by Americans and allies in Vietnam, begins in Detroit.

1988Doug Williams becomes the first African American quarterback to play in a Super Bowl and leads the Washington Redskins to victory in Super Bowl XXII.

2018 – Both a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse occur. 2022Sue Gray, a senior civil servant in the United Kingdom, publishes an initial version of her report on the Downing Street Partygate controversy.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance