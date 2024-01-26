Almanac - Friday January 26, 2024

Today is Friday, the 26th of January of 2024,

January 26 is the 26th day of the year

340 days remain until the end of the year

52 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:18:27 am

and sunset will be at 5:27:21 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 8 minutes of daylight

That’s one minute and 45 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:22:54 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.8°F.

The first low tide will be at 4:49 am at 2.86 feet

the first high tide will be at 10:25 am at 6.09 feet

the next low tide at 5:31 pm at -0.53 feet

and the final high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:28 am at 4.97 feet

The Moon is currently 99.2 % visible

It was a Full Moon yesterday

It’s now a Waning Gibbous moon

The moon sets today at 8:14 am this morning

and the moon rises again at 6:29 pm tonight

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in next Friday the 2nd of February of 2024 at 3:18 pm

Today is…

Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day

International Customs Day

Lotus 1-2-3 Day

National Activity Professionals Day

National Big Wig Day

National Fun at Work Day

National Green Juice Day

National Peanut Brittle Day

National Preschool Health and Fitness Day

Spouse's Day

Toad Hollow Day of Encouragement

Today is also….

Australia Day

Duarte Day in the Dominican Republic

Engineer's Day in Panama

Liberation Day in Uganda

and Republic Day in India

…and on this day in history…

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with….

1813 – Juan Pablo Duarte, Dominican philosopher and poet (d. 1876)

1880 – Douglas MacArthur, American general, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1964)

1892 – Bessie Coleman, American pilot (d. 1926)

1900 – Karl Ristenpart, German conductor (d. 1967)

1901–present

1905 – Maria von Trapp, Austrian-American singer (d. 1987)

1908 – Jill Esmond, English actress (d. 1990)

1908 – Stéphane Grappelli, French violinist (d. 1997)

1918 – Philip José Farmer, American author (d. 2009)

1923 – Anne Jeffreys, American actress and singer (d. 2017)

1924 – Alice Babs, Swedish singer and actress (d. 2014)

1924 – Annette Strauss, American philanthropist and politician, Mayor of Dallas (d. 1998)

1925 – Joan Leslie, American actress (d. 2015)

1925 – Paul Newman, American actor, activist, director, race car driver, and businessman, co-founded Newman's Own (d. 2008)

1928 – Roger Vadim, French actor and director (d. 2000)

1929 – Jules Feiffer, American cartoonist, playwright, screenwriter, and educator

1934 – Huey "Piano" Smith, American pianist and songwriter (d. 2023)

1944 – Angela Davis, American activist, academic, and author

1944 – Jerry Sandusky, American football coach and criminal

1945 – Jacqueline du Pré, English cellist (d. 1987)

1946 – Susan Friedlander, American mathematician

1946 – Gene Siskel, American journalist and film critic (d. 1999)

1949 – David Strathairn, American actor

1951 – Anne Mills, English economist and academic

1953 – Lucinda Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Condoleezza Rice, American politician, 86th United States Secretary of State

1955 – Eddie Van Halen, Dutch-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 2020)

1958 – Anita Baker, American singer-songwriter

1958 – Ellen DeGeneres, American comedian, actress, and talk show host

1961 – Wayne Gretzky, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1965 – Kevin McCarthy, American politician, 55th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1965 – Natalia Yurchenko, Russian gymnast and coach

1973 – Jennifer Crystal Foley, American actress

1973 – Larissa Lowing, Canadian artistic gymnast

1978 – Corina Morariu, American tennis player and sportscaster

1985 – Heather Stanning, English rower

1989 – Emily Hughes, American figure skater

1993 – Alice Powell, British racing driver

2001 – Latalia Bevan, Welsh artistic gymnast

2002 – Darya Astakhova, Russian tennis player

2009 – YaYa Gosselin, American actress

2009 – The Suleman octuplets

…and on this day in history….

1837 – Michigan is admitted as the 26th U.S. state.

1870 –Virginia is readmitted to the Union

1915 – The Rocky Mountain National Park is established by an act of the U.S. Congress.

1926 – The first demonstration of the television by John Logie Baird.

1934 – The Apollo Theater reopens in Harlem, New York City.

1949 – The Hale telescope at Palomar Observatory sees first light under the direction of Edwin Hubble, becoming the largest aperture optical telescope (until BTA-6 is built in 1976

1998 – Lewinsky scandal: On American television, U.S. President Bill Clinton denies having had "sexual relations" with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

2001 – Diane Whipple, a lacrosse coach, is killed in a dog attack in San Francisco. The resulting court case clarified the meaning of implied malice murder

2009 – Nadya Suleman gives birth to the world's first surviving octuplets