Almanac - Friday January 26, 2024
Today is Friday, the 26th of January of 2024,
January 26 is the 26th day of the year
340 days remain until the end of the year
52 days until spring begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:18:27 am
and sunset will be at 5:27:21 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 8 minutes of daylight
That’s one minute and 45 seconds more daylight than yesterday
The solar transit will be at 12:22:54 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.8°F.
The first low tide will be at 4:49 am at 2.86 feet
the first high tide will be at 10:25 am at 6.09 feet
the next low tide at 5:31 pm at -0.53 feet
and the final high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:28 am at 4.97 feet
The Moon is currently 99.2 % visible
It was a Full Moon yesterday
It’s now a Waning Gibbous moon
The moon sets today at 8:14 am this morning
and the moon rises again at 6:29 pm tonight
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in next Friday the 2nd of February of 2024 at 3:18 pm
Today is…
Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day
National Activity Professionals Day
National Preschool Health and Fitness Day
Toad Hollow Day of Encouragement
Today is also….
Duarte Day in the Dominican Republic
…and on this day in history…
IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with….
1813 – Juan Pablo Duarte, Dominican philosopher and poet (d. 1876)
1880 – Douglas MacArthur, American general, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1964)
1892 – Bessie Coleman, American pilot (d. 1926)
1900 – Karl Ristenpart, German conductor (d. 1967)
1901–present
1905 – Maria von Trapp, Austrian-American singer (d. 1987)
1908 – Jill Esmond, English actress (d. 1990)
1908 – Stéphane Grappelli, French violinist (d. 1997)
1918 – Philip José Farmer, American author (d. 2009)
1923 – Anne Jeffreys, American actress and singer (d. 2017)
1924 – Alice Babs, Swedish singer and actress (d. 2014)
1924 – Annette Strauss, American philanthropist and politician, Mayor of Dallas (d. 1998)
1925 – Joan Leslie, American actress (d. 2015)
1925 – Paul Newman, American actor, activist, director, race car driver, and businessman, co-founded Newman's Own (d. 2008)
1928 – Roger Vadim, French actor and director (d. 2000)
1929 – Jules Feiffer, American cartoonist, playwright, screenwriter, and educator
1934 – Huey "Piano" Smith, American pianist and songwriter (d. 2023)
1944 – Angela Davis, American activist, academic, and author
1944 – Jerry Sandusky, American football coach and criminal
1945 – Jacqueline du Pré, English cellist (d. 1987)
1946 – Susan Friedlander, American mathematician
1946 – Gene Siskel, American journalist and film critic (d. 1999)
1949 – David Strathairn, American actor
1951 – Anne Mills, English economist and academic
1953 – Lucinda Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1954 – Condoleezza Rice, American politician, 86th United States Secretary of State
1955 – Eddie Van Halen, Dutch-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 2020)
1958 – Anita Baker, American singer-songwriter
1958 – Ellen DeGeneres, American comedian, actress, and talk show host
1961 – Wayne Gretzky, Canadian ice hockey player and coach
1965 – Kevin McCarthy, American politician, 55th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
1965 – Natalia Yurchenko, Russian gymnast and coach
1973 – Jennifer Crystal Foley, American actress
1973 – Larissa Lowing, Canadian artistic gymnast
1978 – Corina Morariu, American tennis player and sportscaster
1985 – Heather Stanning, English rower
1989 – Emily Hughes, American figure skater
1993 – Alice Powell, British racing driver
2001 – Latalia Bevan, Welsh artistic gymnast
2002 – Darya Astakhova, Russian tennis player
2009 – YaYa Gosselin, American actress
2009 – The Suleman octuplets
1837 – Michigan is admitted as the 26th U.S. state.
1870 –Virginia is readmitted to the Union
1915 – The Rocky Mountain National Park is established by an act of the U.S. Congress.
1926 – The first demonstration of the television by John Logie Baird.
1934 – The Apollo Theater reopens in Harlem, New York City.
1949 – The Hale telescope at Palomar Observatory sees first light under the direction of Edwin Hubble, becoming the largest aperture optical telescope (until BTA-6 is built in 1976
1998 – Lewinsky scandal: On American television, U.S. President Bill Clinton denies having had "sexual relations" with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
2001 – Diane Whipple, a lacrosse coach, is killed in a dog attack in San Francisco. The resulting court case clarified the meaning of implied malice murder
2009 – Nadya Suleman gives birth to the world's first surviving octuplets