Almanac - Thursday January 25, 2024

Today is Thursday the 25th of January of 2024,

January 25 is the 25th day of the year

341 days remain until the end of the year

53 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning in San Francisco at 7:19:07 am

and the sun will set at 5:26:14 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 7 minutes of daylight

1 minute and :43 seconds longer than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:22:40 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53°F.

The first low tide will be at 4:10 am at 3.02 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:47 am at 6.27 feet

The next low tide at 4:59 pm at -0.67 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:59 pm am at 5 feet

The Moon is currently 99% visible

It’s a 100% Full Moon this morning at 9:54 am

The moon sets this morning at 7:42 am

and the moon rises this afternoon at 5:27 pm

The January Full Moon is called The Wolf Moon

It’s also called the…

Center Moon by the Assiniboine

Cold Moon, Frost Exploding Moon and the Great Moon by the Cree

Freeze Up Moon by the Algonquin

Severe Moon and Hard Moon by the Dakota

Canada Goose Moon by the Tlingit

Greetings Moon by the Western Abenaki

and the Spirit Moon by the Ojibwe

The next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 8 days a week from tomorrow Friday the 2nd of February of 2024 at 3:18 pm

Today is….

A Room of One's Own Day

Clashing Clothes Day

Fluoride Day

National Fish Taco Day

National Irish Coffee Day

National Opposite Day

Tu BiShvat

Women's Healthy Weight Day

Today is also….

Betico Day in Aruba

Burns Night or Burns Supper in Scotland

born on this day in 1759 – Robert Burns, Scottish poet and songwriter (d. 1796)

National Nutrition Day in Indonesia

National Police Day in Egypt

Revolution Day 2011 in Egypt

National Voters' Day in India

Tatiana Day or Russian Students Day in Russia, and in the Eastern Orthodox Church

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with,,,,

1759 – Robert Burns, Scottish poet and songwriter (d. 1796)

1783 – William Colgate, English-American businessman and philanthropist, founded Colgate-Palmolive (d. 1857)

1816 – Anna Gardner, American abolitionist and teacher (d. 1901)

1874 – W. Somerset Maugham, British playwright, novelist, and short story writer (d. 1965)

1882 – Virginia Woolf, English novelist, essayist, short story writer, and critic (d. 1941)

1886 – Wilhelm Furtwängler, German conductor and composer (d. 1954)

1899 – Sleepy John Estes, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1977)

1901 – Mildred Dunnock, American actress (d. 1991)

1914 – William Strickland, American conductor and organist (d. 1991)

1915 – Ewan MacColl, English singer-songwriter, actor and producer (d. 1989)

1919 – Edwin Newman, American journalist and author (d. 2010)

1927 – Antônio Carlos Jobim, Brazilian singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1994)

1929 – Benny Golson, American saxophonist and composer

1931 – Dean Jones, American actor and singer (d. 2015)

1933 – Corazon Aquino, Filipino politician, 11th President of the Philippines (d. 2009)

1938 – Etta James, American singer (d. 2012)

1938 – Vladimir Vysotsky, Russian singer-songwriter, actor, and poet (d. 1980)

1950 – Gloria Naylor, American novelist (d. 2016)

1981 – Alicia Keys, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress

….and on this day in history….

1533 – Henry VIII of England secretly marries his second wife Anne Boleyn.

1554 – São Paulo, Brazil, is founded by Jesuit priests.

1576 – Luanda, the capital of Angola, is founded by the Portuguese navigator Paulo Dias de Novais.

1585 – Walter Raleigh is knighted, shortly after renaming North America region "Virginia", in honor of Elizabeth I, Queen of England, sometimes referred to as the "Virgin Queen".

1755 – Moscow University is established on Tatiana Day.

1787 – Shays' Rebellion: The rebellion's largest confrontation, outside the Springfield Armory, results in the killing of four rebels and the wounding of twenty.

1858 – The Wedding March by Felix Mendelssohn is played at the marriage of Queen Victoria's daughter, Victoria, and Friedrich of Prussia, and becomes a popular wedding processional.

1881 – Thomas Edison and Alexander Graham Bell form the Oriental Telephone Company.

1890 – Nellie Bly completes her round-the-world journey in 72 days.

1909 – Richard Strauss's opera Elektra receives its debut performance at the Dresden State Opera.

1915 – Alexander Graham Bell inaugurates U.S. transcontinental telephone service, speaking from New York to Thomas Watson in San Francisco.

1918 – The Ukrainian People's Republic declares independence from Soviet Russia.

1924 – The 1924 Winter Olympics opens in Chamonix, in the French Alps, inaugurating the Winter Olympic Games.

1937 – The Guiding Light debuts on NBC radio from Chicago. In 1952 it moves to CBS television, where it remains until September 18, 2009.

1946 – The United Mine Workers rejoins the American Federation of Labor.

1947 – Thomas Goldsmith Jr. files a patent for a "Cathode Ray Tube Amusement Device", the first ever electronic game.

1960 – The National Association of Broadcasters in the United States reacts to the "payola" scandal by threatening fines for any disc jockeys who accept money for playing particular records.

1961 – In Washington, D.C., US President John F. Kennedy delivers the first live presidential television news conference.

1964 – Blue Ribbon Sports, which would later become Nike, is founded by University of Oregon track and field athletes.

1980 – Mother Teresa is honored with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.

2011 – The first wave of the Egyptian revolution begins throughout the country, marked by street demonstrations, rallies, acts of civil disobedience, riots, labour strikes, and violent clashes.