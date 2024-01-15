Almanac - Monday January 15, 2024
Today is Monday, the 15th of January of 2024
January 15 is the 15th day of the year
351 days remain until the end of the year
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24:02 am
and sunset will be at 5:15:25 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 51 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:19:43 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.1°F.
The first high tide was at 2:00 am at 5.54 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:30 am at 2.16 feet
The next high tide at 1:13 pm at 5.6 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight at 7:49 pm at -0.23 feet
The Moon is currently 22% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent moon
First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 17th of January of 2024 at 7:53 pm
Today is…
National Fresh Squeezed Juice Day
National Pothole Day in the UK
National Strawberry Ice Cream Day
Today is also…
Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Nigeria
Army Day in India
John Chi-lem-bwe Day in Malawi
Korean Alphabet Day in North Korea
Sa-gi-chō at Tsuru-gaoka Hachi-mangū in Kama-kura, Japan
Black Christ of Esquipulas day
The second day of the sidereal winter solstice festivals in India
Thai Pongal, Tamil harvest festival
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share this special day with….
1622 – Molière, French actor and playwright (d. 1673)
1902 – Saud of Saudi Arabia (d. 1969)
1908 – Edward Teller, Hungarian-American physicist and academic (d. 2003)
1909 – Gene Krupa, American drummer, composer, and actor (d. 1973)
1913 – Lloyd Bridges, American actor (d. 1998)
1918 – Gamal Abdel Nasser, Egyptian colonel and politician, second President of Egypt (d. 1970)
1929 – Earl Hooker, American guitarist (d. 1970)
1929 – Martin Luther King Jr., American minister and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)
1941 – Captain Beefheart, American singer-songwriter, musician, and artist (d. 2010)
1945 – Vince Foster, American lawyer and political figure (d. 1993)
1945 – Princess Michael of Kent
1947 – Andrea Martin, American-Canadian actress, singer, and screenwriter
1957 – Mario Van Peebles, Mexican-American actor and director
1971 – Regina King, American actress
1981 – Pitbull, American rapper and producer
1984 – Ben Shapiro, American author and commentator
…and on this day in history…
1559 – Elizabeth I is crowned Queen of England and Ireland in Westminster Abbey, London.
1759 – The British Museum opens to the public.
1870 – A political cartoon for the first time symbolizes the Democratic Party with a donkey ("A Live Jackass Kicking a Dead Lion" by Thomas Nast for Harper's Weekly).
1892 – James Naismith publishes the rules of basketball.
1908 – The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority becomes the first Greek-letter organization founded and established by African American college women.
1936 – The first building to be completely covered in glass, built for the Owens-Illinois Glass Company, is completed in Toledo, Ohio.
1962 – The Derveni papyrus, Europe's oldest surviving manuscript dating to 340 BC, is found in northern Greece.
1967 – The first Super Bowl is played in Los Angeles. The Green Bay Packers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 35–10.
2001 – Wikipedia, a free wiki content encyclopedia, is launched.
2009 – US Airways Flight 1549 ditches safely in the Hudson River after the plane collides with birds less than two minutes after take-off. This becomes known as "The Miracle on the Hudson" as all 155 people on board were rescued.
2019 – Theresa May's UK government suffers the biggest government defeat in modern times, when 432 MPs voting against the proposed European Union withdrawal agreement, giving her opponents a majority of 230.