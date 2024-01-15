© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday January 15, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published January 15, 2024 at 5:57 AM PST
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Cc 3.0 Free to use images of Martin Luther King Jr Memorial taken at 1964 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20003 in May of 2022.
Ethan Clark
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial

Cc 3.0 Free to use images of Martin Luther King Jr Memorial taken at 1964 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20003 in May of 2022.


Today is Monday, the 15th of January of 2024

January 15 is the 15th day of the year

351 days remain until the end of the year

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24:02 am

and sunset will be at 5:15:25 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 51 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:19:43 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.1°F.

The first high tide was at 2:00 am at 5.54 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:30 am at 2.16 feet

The next high tide at 1:13 pm at 5.6 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight at 7:49 pm at -0.23 feet

The Moon is currently 22% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 17th of January of 2024 at 7:53 pm

Today is…

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Blue Monday

Elementary School Teacher Day

Humanitarian Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

National Bagel Day

National Booch Day

National Day of Service

National Fresh Squeezed Juice Day

National Hat Day

National Pothole Day in the UK

National Strawberry Ice Cream Day

Wikipedia Day

Today is also…

Arbor Day in Egypt

Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Nigeria

Army Day in India

John Chi-lem-bwe Day in Malawi

Korean Alphabet Day in North Korea

Ocean Duty Day in Indonesia

Sa-gi-chō at Tsuru-gaoka Hachi-mangū in Kama-kura, Japan

Teacher's Day in Venezuela

Black Christ of Esquipulas day

The second day of the sidereal winter solstice festivals in India

Thai Pongal, Tamil harvest festival

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share this special day with….

1622Molière, French actor and playwright (d. 1673)

1902 – Saud of Saudi Arabia (d. 1969)

1908Edward Teller, Hungarian-American physicist and academic (d. 2003)

1909 – Gene Krupa, American drummer, composer, and actor (d. 1973)

1913 – Lloyd Bridges, American actor (d. 1998)

1918 – Gamal Abdel Nasser, Egyptian colonel and politician, second President of Egypt (d. 1970)

1929Earl Hooker, American guitarist (d. 1970)

1929 – Martin Luther King Jr., American minister and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)

1941Captain Beefheart, American singer-songwriter, musician, and artist (d. 2010)

1945 – Vince Foster, American lawyer and political figure (d. 1993)

1945 – Princess Michael of Kent

1947 – Andrea Martin, American-Canadian actress, singer, and screenwriter

1957 – Mario Van Peebles, Mexican-American actor and director

1971Regina King, American actress

1981Pitbull, American rapper and producer

1984Ben Shapiro, American author and commentator

…and on this day in history…

1559Elizabeth I is crowned Queen of England and Ireland in Westminster Abbey, London.

1759 – The British Museum opens to the public.

1870 – A political cartoon for the first time symbolizes the Democratic Party with a donkey ("A Live Jackass Kicking a Dead Lion" by Thomas Nast for Harper's Weekly).

1892James Naismith publishes the rules of basketball.

1908 – The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority becomes the first Greek-letter organization founded and established by African American college women.

1936 – The first building to be completely covered in glass, built for the Owens-Illinois Glass Company, is completed in Toledo, Ohio.

1962 – The Derveni papyrus, Europe's oldest surviving manuscript dating to 340 BC, is found in northern Greece.

1967 – The first Super Bowl is played in Los Angeles. The Green Bay Packers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 35–10.

2001Wikipedia, a free wiki content encyclopedia, is launched.

, aluminum, silicon, iron, and other surface elements on the Moon.

2009US Airways Flight 1549 ditches safely in the Hudson River after the plane collides with birds less than two minutes after take-off. This becomes known as "The Miracle on the Hudson" as all 155 people on board were rescued.

2019 – Theresa May's UK government suffers the biggest government defeat in modern times, when 432 MPs voting against the proposed European Union withdrawal agreement, giving her opponents a majority of 230.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance