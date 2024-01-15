Almanac - Monday January 15, 2024

Today is Monday, the 15th of January of 2024

January 15 is the 15th day of the year

351 days remain until the end of the year

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24:02 am

and sunset will be at 5:15:25 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 51 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:19:43 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.1°F.

The first high tide was at 2:00 am at 5.54 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:30 am at 2.16 feet

The next high tide at 1:13 pm at 5.6 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight at 7:49 pm at -0.23 feet

The Moon is currently 22% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 17th of January of 2024 at 7:53 pm

Today is…

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Blue Monday

Elementary School Teacher Day

Humanitarian Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

National Bagel Day

National Booch Day

National Day of Service

National Fresh Squeezed Juice Day

National Hat Day

National Pothole Day in the UK

National Strawberry Ice Cream Day

Wikipedia Day

Today is also…

Arbor Day in Egypt

Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Nigeria

Army Day in India

John Chi-lem-bwe Day in Malawi

Korean Alphabet Day in North Korea

Ocean Duty Day in Indonesia

Sa-gi-chō at Tsuru-gaoka Hachi-mangū in Kama-kura, Japan

Teacher's Day in Venezuela

Black Christ of Esquipulas day

The second day of the sidereal winter solstice festivals in India

Thai Pongal, Tamil harvest festival

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share this special day with….

1622 – Molière, French actor and playwright (d. 1673)

1902 – Saud of Saudi Arabia (d. 1969)

1908 – Edward Teller, Hungarian-American physicist and academic (d. 2003)

1909 – Gene Krupa, American drummer, composer, and actor (d. 1973)

1913 – Lloyd Bridges, American actor (d. 1998)

1918 – Gamal Abdel Nasser, Egyptian colonel and politician, second President of Egypt (d. 1970)

1929 – Earl Hooker, American guitarist (d. 1970)

1929 – Martin Luther King Jr., American minister and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)

1941 – Captain Beefheart, American singer-songwriter, musician, and artist (d. 2010)

1945 – Vince Foster, American lawyer and political figure (d. 1993)

1945 – Princess Michael of Kent

1947 – Andrea Martin, American-Canadian actress, singer, and screenwriter

1957 – Mario Van Peebles, Mexican-American actor and director

1971 – Regina King, American actress

1981 – Pitbull, American rapper and producer

1984 – Ben Shapiro, American author and commentator

…and on this day in history…

1559 – Elizabeth I is crowned Queen of England and Ireland in Westminster Abbey, London.

1759 – The British Museum opens to the public.

1870 – A political cartoon for the first time symbolizes the Democratic Party with a donkey ("A Live Jackass Kicking a Dead Lion" by Thomas Nast for Harper's Weekly).

1892 – James Naismith publishes the rules of basketball.

1908 – The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority becomes the first Greek-letter organization founded and established by African American college women.

1936 – The first building to be completely covered in glass, built for the Owens-Illinois Glass Company, is completed in Toledo, Ohio.

1962 – The Derveni papyrus, Europe's oldest surviving manuscript dating to 340 BC, is found in northern Greece.

1967 – The first Super Bowl is played in Los Angeles. The Green Bay Packers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 35–10.

2001 – Wikipedia, a free wiki content encyclopedia, is launched.

2009 – US Airways Flight 1549 ditches safely in the Hudson River after the plane collides with birds less than two minutes after take-off. This becomes known as "The Miracle on the Hudson" as all 155 people on board were rescued.

2019 – Theresa May's UK government suffers the biggest government defeat in modern times, when 432 MPs voting against the proposed European Union withdrawal agreement, giving her opponents a majority of 230.