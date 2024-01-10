© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Wednesday January 10, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published January 10, 2024 at 6:23 AM PST
Today is Wednesday, the 10th of January of 2024,

January 10 is the 10th day of the year

356 days remain until the end of the year

68 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:15 am

and sunset will be at 5:10:21 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:17:48 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54°F.

The first low tide will be at 2:59 am at 3.37 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 8:53 am at 6.9 feet (pretty high!)

The next low tide at 4:14 pm at -1.4 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:26 am at 4.95 feet

Moon: 1.3%

It will be a zero percent visible New Moon tomorrow Thursday the 11th of January of 2024 at 3:57 am

Today is….

Houseplant Appreciation Day

National Bittersweet Chocolate Day

National Cut Your Energy Costs Day

National Oysters Rockefeller Day

Peculiar People Day

Save the Eagles Day

Today is also…

Fête du Vodoun in Benin

Margaret Thatcher Day on the Falkland Islands

Majority Rule Day in Bahamas

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share this special day with….

1883Francis X. Bushman, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1966)

1883 – Aleksey Nikolayevich Tolstoy, Russian journalist, author, and poet (d. 1945)

1887Robinson Jeffers, American poet and philosopher (d. 1962)

1904Ray Bolger, American actor and dancer (d. 1987)

1908Paul Henreid, Italian-American actor and director (d. 1992)

1917Jerry Wexler, American journalist and producer (d. 2008)

1925Billie Sol Estes, American financier and businessman (d. 2013)

1927 – Johnnie Ray, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1990)

1928Philip Levine, American poet and academic (d. 2015)

1928 – Peter Mathias, English historian and academic (d. 2016)

1930Roy E. Disney, American businessman (d. 2009)

1934Leonid Kravchuk, Ukrainian politician, 1st President of Ukraine (d. 2022)

1935Ronnie Hawkins, American rockabilly singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2022).

1936Stephen E. Ambrose, American historian and author (d. 2002)

1938 – Donald Knuth, American computer scientist and mathematician

1938 – Willie McCovey, American baseball player (d. 2018)

1939David Horowitz, American writer and activist

1939 – Scott McKenzie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)

1939 – Sal Mineo, American actor (d. 1976)

1943Jim Croce, American singer-songwriter (d. 1973)

1945 – Rod Stewart, British singer-songwriter

1948 – Donald Fagen, American singer-songwriter and musician

1949 – George Foreman, American boxer, actor, and businessman

1949 – Linda Lovelace, American pornographic actress and activist (d. 2002)

1953Pat Benatar, American singer-songwriter

1956Shawn Colvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, Italian-American violinist, author, and educator

…and on this day in history….

1776Thomas Paine publishes his pamphlet Common Sense.

1901Automobile Club of America installs signs on major highways.

1927Fritz Lang's futuristic film Metropolis is released in Germany.

1946 – The United States Army Signal Corps successfully conducts Project Diana, bouncing radio waves off the Moon and receiving the reflected signals.

1972Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returns to the newly independent Bangladesh as president after spending over nine months in prison in Pakistan.

1980The New England Journal of Medicine publishes the letter Addiction Rare in Patients Treated with Narcotics, which is later misused to downplay the general risk of addiction to opioids.

1990Time Warner is formed by the merger of Time Inc. and Warner Communications.

